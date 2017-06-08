The 50 (minus 45) most important LGBTQ TV characters of ALL TIME

I'm on mobile so I can't see the list but I want to make sure to shout out Carter Heywood from spin city - arguably the best black gay rep I've ever felt connected to - Calvin from Greek (that I heard good things about) Noah's Ark (ditto) and Jamal Lyon from Empire for showing varied types of black gay rep. Often gay characters end up being white in media so it felt good to be seen and I extend applause to all non white character rep as well for this very reason. Reply

Thread

Link

Somehow Jamal is number 17. He's a horrible character with zero personality. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Willow is number 2--how? Reply

Thread

Link

Poor Sal. I held out hope till the very end that he would come back. Reply

Thread

Link

He didn't? I thought that character was beautiful tbh :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same, he was a great character and I was mad at Mad Men for not bringing him back even for a cameo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the writers tried but matthew weiner's grudge against bryan batt prevented it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omar Little and Poussey <3 Reply

Thread

Link

Ugly Betty ✊🏾 Reply

Thread

Link

31. Richie Donado Ventura, Looking



totally unexpected, but i love it and it's 100% deserved. richie remains one of the best tv characters, period. Reply

Thread

Link

ugh I was so Team Richie that it hurt!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hurt?? it feels good to be a winner 😎 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

God I love Richie. Tbh, he deserved better than Patrick's mess, though Patrick is depressingly relatable. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, Richie was a great character. I always found him so interesting! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ugh i ADORED richie. i miss looking if only for raul castillo's face tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Where the fuck is Roger Smith?



Reply

Thread

Link



Where is Captain Holt though? Reply

Thread

Link

GIVE HIM HIS EMMY ALREADY Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't really agree with the list, but I recognize them all. Eh, it's hard to draw the line between 'important' and 'good', I suppose.



I mean, Alice from The L Word is on there and she went from being openly bisexual to a biphobic lesbian inexplicably so ???? I dunno, I wish the L Word hadn't been such a unpleasant show with such unlikable characters because shows about women are practically non-existent, and shows about lesbians are clearly more like unicorns



Edited at 2017-06-08 07:25 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I know, I feel like such a terrible lesbian because I've only seen the first season but it's just....not good.



I have some time off now so I may force myself to watch it anyways just because. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You're actually very lucky! Season 1 was the peak. After that characters completely change personalities every season for absolutely no reason. It's really bad. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Honestly, you're probably better off having only seen the first season. Even on a re-watch, I can't get past Season 3. The L Word is iconic, but it's also a really, really, really terrible show.



And I'm glad you brought up Alice because she was actually my favorite until Dana's death and then introduction of Max, later on. The addition of Tasha couldn't save that character.



Edited at 2017-06-08 08:28 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i'm rewatching the l word now as like my background noise show at night. the only thing i truly remember was hating jenny the whole time and so far it's still true! and i'm only on episode two of season two so far.



Edited at 2017-06-08 08:30 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Alice was my favorite, but they really ruined her :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh wow Tales of the City made the list



Omar should be higher imo



Edited at 2017-06-08 07:23 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Rickie as #1 ??? Really?! I get that he was groundbreaking, but MAN, that was some bad acting. Reply

Thread

Link

Well that's subjective I guess, since I thought his acting was fine



Edited at 2017-06-08 07:44 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

and how many of them were cruelly killed off? Reply

Thread

Link

one day i will meet someone who has actually watched black sails



'Important' is an odd descriptor to use for a list like this imo, but I'm pleased Rickie is number one. Reply

Thread

Link

we're the privileged few, buddy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i have discovered a method that actually works in getting people to watch the show. i repeatedy threw my dvds at my friends head till he watched them and now hes in love with it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my first thought when i saw this post was "Black Sails tho"



it's hard to recommend this show to people who don't care about lgbt rep unfortunately :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

32. Michael Novotny, Queer As Folk



I mean, I liked his relationship with Ben but dear god he was such an annoying little shit most of the time. Reply

Thread

Link

Emmett was much better. Michael was insufferable. Brian's still my fav... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Emmett was my all-time fave omg. Brian was my second fave, even though he was an asshole. I liked those moments where he showed he really had a heart of gold.



Michael was so annoying, but the absolute worst was Ted. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link