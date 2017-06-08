Merida

The 50 (minus 45) most important LGBTQ TV characters of ALL TIME




1. Rickie Vasquez, My So-Called Life
4. Sophia Bursett, Orange Is the New Black
10. Omar Little, The Wire
21. Salvatore Romano, Mad Men
41. Marc St. James, Ugly Betty

- Decider had 'entertainment professionals' come up with their favourites, surprisingly there were a lot of cliches and stereotypes

- "Over 60 years after the first identifiably gay character appeared (in the TV musical Lady in the Dark), television is moving ever closer to representing the rainbow of identities that constitute the LGBTQ spectrum." -Uhu [editor's note]


Tweet Sauce & Source Sauce


Happy Pride Month, ONTD! How many of these characters do you recognise?
  • Current Mood: FAB
  • Current Music: Queen - Tie Your Mother Down
Tagged: , , , , ,