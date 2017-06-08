The 50 (minus 45) most important LGBTQ TV characters of ALL TIME
We polled over 40 LGBTQ TV creatives and critics and asked them to rank their top LGBTQ TV characters of all time: https://t.co/px8AKXhM8z pic.twitter.com/dYqodvOcVd— Decider (@decider) June 7, 2017
1. Rickie Vasquez, My So-Called Life
4. Sophia Bursett, Orange Is the New Black
10. Omar Little, The Wire
21. Salvatore Romano, Mad Men
41. Marc St. James, Ugly Betty
- Decider had 'entertainment professionals' come up with their favourites, surprisingly there were a lot of cliches and stereotypes
- "Over 60 years after the first identifiably gay character appeared (in the TV musical Lady in the Dark), television is moving ever closer to representing the rainbow of identities that constitute the LGBTQ spectrum." -Uhu [editor's note]
totally unexpected, but i love it and it's 100% deserved. richie remains one of the best tv characters, period.
I mean, Alice from The L Word is on there and she went from being openly bisexual to a biphobic lesbian inexplicably so ???? I dunno, I wish the L Word hadn't been such a unpleasant show with such unlikable characters because shows about women are practically non-existent, and shows about lesbians are clearly more like unicorns
I have some time off now so I may force myself to watch it anyways just because.
And I'm glad you brought up Alice because she was actually my favorite until Dana's death and then introduction of Max, later on. The addition of Tasha couldn't save that character.
Omar should be higher imo
one day i will meet someone who has actually watched black sails
'Important' is an odd descriptor to use for a list like this imo, but I'm pleased Rickie is number one.
it's hard to recommend this show to people who don't care about lgbt rep unfortunately :(
I mean, I liked his relationship with Ben but dear god he was such an annoying little shit most of the time.
Michael was so annoying, but the absolute worst was Ted.