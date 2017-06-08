Katy Perry Gets Interviewed by a 7-year-old | Kid Interview | W Magazine
Katy Perry sits down for an interview with a 7-year-old girl named Poppy. The pop star talks about her upcoming album "Witness", when she first started loving music, her fashion choices, hula hooping, roller skating, gardening, favorite songs, and more. Don't miss a very special duet performance at the end!
I went to a better salon and they did color correction and it made a world of difference. It doesn't look yellow anymore and a little more ashy. They used toner and he did really thin highlights and it took hours.
The first one thought I had tried to "leopard print" my own hair. Apparently that's a thing people did to themselves in 2008
Yeah, I tried going to a cheaper salon ($40 cheaper than the other one for a partial foil) and she did an OK job the first time. Then when I wanted to change the color she messed it up. I think it really is worth it to pay the extra money for a better stylist/higher end salon. I felt so self-conscious when my hair was fucked up lol
Nothing washed out. I had to dye my hair black for months, because when the black dye started to fade, the blue and purple was still under it, until my hair grew enough that I could chop the previously-bleached parts off.
Learn from my mistake, friend.
Anyway, that sounds like a nightmare hair situation. I have a super basic girl hairstyle and hair color. I really never take risks with my hair (crazy cuts or colors) because I have always worked in a conservative industry.
just when i thought her haircut from 08 couldn't get worse
