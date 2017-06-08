Katy Perry Gets Interviewed by a 7-year-old | Kid Interview | W Magazine

I am very tired of this hair cut. Please stop, people. Reply

Thread

Link

the color is worse. i dont remember when, but she had dark pixi cut at an event and it looked cute Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I totally agree, I guess I should have said 'hair style'. This hair cut + this colour is such a douche trend lately and I just want it to die.



Edited at 2017-06-08 07:59 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





i'm bopping Reply

Thread

Link

I really like Power as well as Pendulum Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mary is exactly me when i listen to pendulum Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like Roulette...what a bop! Shellback is a great producer. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That Rosemary's Baby haircut really doesn't work on her. Reply

Thread

Link

bitch don't let Tyra hear you Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Even Tyra would take issue with that haircut tho - it's not quite Rosemary's Baby because the bangs are too long. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Which one's which? Reply

Thread

Link

Kid President warms the cockles of my cold, dead heart. His videos are adorable.











Reply

Thread

Link

I want to see them play Scrabble. Reply

Thread

Link

probably has a lot in common with that child Reply

Thread

Link

Slightly OT but related since Katy had same hair as me. I dyed my hair blonde, but the woman did not know how to do it and it turned the color of Katy's hair. Almost a yellow color. I have no clue what happened, but ONTD hair stylists would know. I just think it looks yellow and I wanted it more natural. Maybe she didn't use toner? I have no clue.



I went to a better salon and they did color correction and it made a world of difference. It doesn't look yellow anymore and a little more ashy. They used toner and he did really thin highlights and it took hours.



Edited at 2017-06-08 07:22 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Wrong strength of developer + didn't use the right toner would be my bet. Not a hair stylist I just fucked up a DIY job in high school and it took 2 expensive visits to 2 different stylists to fix it.



The first one thought I had tried to "leopard print" my own hair. Apparently that's a thing people did to themselves in 2008



Edited at 2017-06-08 08:37 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I am terrified of trying to dye my own hair. I would most definitely screw it up.



Yeah, I tried going to a cheaper salon ($40 cheaper than the other one for a partial foil) and she did an OK job the first time. Then when I wanted to change the color she messed it up. I think it really is worth it to pay the extra money for a better stylist/higher end salon. I felt so self-conscious when my hair was fucked up lol



Edited at 2017-06-08 08:49 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I know this is unlikely, as you seem to be an adult who would thus be beyond such things, but just in case you go to a festival or some shit: DO NOT TRUST TEMPORARY BRIGHTLY COLORED "WATER-BASED" DYES. They will not actually be temporary on your bleached hair. Be wary of hair chalk and colored sprays as well. And obviously, avoid semi-permanent dyes.



Nothing washed out. I had to dye my hair black for months, because when the black dye started to fade, the blue and purple was still under it, until my hair grew enough that I could chop the previously-bleached parts off.



Learn from my mistake, friend. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wow, good information! Yes, I am a fully grown adult and wayyyy too old to be on ONTD. But, I addicted to trashy gossip. :D



Anyway, that sounds like a nightmare hair situation. I have a super basic girl hairstyle and hair color. I really never take risks with my hair (crazy cuts or colors) because I have always worked in a conservative industry. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





That kid's name is Poppy? Sorry, there's only one Poppy in this world. Reply

Thread

Link

omg her headpiece... that aesthetic is so kewl Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

her styling is so bad omg what is she doing Reply

Thread

Link

Her comedic timing at 1:38 got me ngl





Edited at 2017-06-08 08:12 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Because that's what you do when a haircut ages you badly. Spend time around small children so every sign of physical aging is magnified x1000. Reply

Thread

Link