Katy Perry Gets Interviewed by a 7-year-old | Kid Interview | W Magazine



Katy Perry sits down for an interview with a 7-year-old girl named Poppy. The pop star talks about her upcoming album "Witness", when she first started loving music, her fashion choices, hula hooping, roller skating, gardening, favorite songs, and more. Don't miss a very special duet performance at the end!

