The Chainsmokers say Lady Gaga beef taught them a 'lesson'

Cool story, they're still assholes tho. Reply

Did she get mad or was it just her fans? Reply

i think mark ronson got involved as well but he's just hating cuz his sister is the superior producer



I love this song lol I've been stanning it since Mean Girls. Reply

lol Reply

Back to being the charisma-bypassed champions of 2 bar Ableton loops? Well, smash it while it lasts, fellas!! P.S. https://t.co/GAH1x0AGOI https://t.co/kQWsjfKTn0 — Mark Ronson (@MarkRonson) 29 октября 2016 г.

This clapback should be in the Twitter hall of fame tbh Reply

Just her fans. She remained quiet. Reply

No she was big mad. She released her 2nd single and tweeted them saying "maybe you're gonna like this one" or something Reply

Imagine being as talented as Gaga and having to hear the opinions of these 2 useless pieces of shit Reply

for real Reply

IKR Reply

She's a saint Reply

Yup Reply

mte Reply

this Reply

I mean.... what is ONTD if it's not a bunch of non talented people (many of us just as useless to these celebs) also saying people (her included) suck? Reply

i know right? Reply

She's talented af but that song is laughable lol. The rest of Joanne makes up for its existence and then some tho Reply

if this was the first month after the release of pi i'd agree but nah it's perfect and i wish the whole song was glam rock instead of just the last quarter. i wish more of joanne had that vibe and i enjoyed the album. Reply

Ikr Reply

While I agree on Perfect Illusion, they suck and I'd rather listen to Gaga any day. Reply

idk any of their songs and they look like super obnoxious dudebros



and as an album I love Joanne so Reply

PERFECT ILLUSION was the most iconic song of 2016. PERIOD. Reply

*INTO YOU Reply

i LOVE all the songs from QUEEANNE



SLAY



And if The Cure is the route she's gonna take, I can't wait for LG6! Reply

they are definitely super obnoxious dudebros. I read one of their interviews once and I wish I never had. Reply

man those guys are ugly as sin Reply

no one cares about what these 2 trashbags have to say Reply

I wish this was the truth tbh, their shit haven't left Top 10 for a year now Reply

I wonder how many STDs they have between the two of them 🤔 Reply

They're probably going for each and every one of them. Maybe as a competition. Reply

Not trying to defend their words however as people they both have serious girlfriends so I think thats such a rude assumption.



You should judge them on how they reacted to the situation and not a stupid comment like that. Reply

Honestly the two serious girlfriends doesn't mean much if they're cheating without protection though (not debating with you, just saying lol) Reply

What's your favorite Chainsmokers song? Reply

Also being in a LTR doesn't mean shit sometimes. Not if you're on the road and with thirsty people



And if I recall correctly they were quoted I an article as saying that the



Didn't Drew or w/e and his gf break up after a Halsey performance at the Billboard Music Awards tho?

Also being in a LTR doesn't mean shit sometimes. Not if you're on the road and with thirsty people

And if I recall correctly they were quoted I an article as saying that the #1 reason that they got into music was so that they could fuck models so

yes, cuz ppl in long term relationships never cheat... Reply

Still hate them xx.



My biggest fear for 2017 is a Chainsmokers/Britney collab, since her team has been 1-2 years behind on trends this decade (first will.i.am, then Iggy). Reply

GOD, I honestly wouldn't be the least bit surprised. Reply

Don't even put it out in the universe! No more bland-voiced talk-singing duets! Reply

I know these dudes are very successful but it's endlessly amusing just how much they are universally hated - especially within the industry/media. Reply

they filled the void that Macklemore left when he fucked off and disappeared Reply

Honestly I'll take Macklemore's ass over them or every other EDM douche all day every day. Reply

At least Macklemore was kind enough to give us Ryan Lewis's ass to look at D-: Reply

At least Macklemore seemed like he was generally a nice guy. These guys just seem like assholes. Reply

As much as I hate to admit it, their lyrically-vapid, simplistic, repetitive songs are super catchy. It feels like they are the culmination of pop machinery. Engineered to be earworms whether you like it or not. But yeah, haha, total schadenfreude for the reception of their personalities. Reply

They're the new Will.I.Am in terms of musical output - genius at making earworms while also completely sucking in quality. Reply

my boss loves them. friday is "chainsmokers radio" day and he saw them in concert D: i need a new job Reply

ew your boss is a tool tbh Reply

you need to file a lawsuit ASAP sis. Reply

They didn't lie tho, perfect illusion is actually terrible Reply

I blame the production tbh, I was listening to Joanna the other day and think that the song could be salvaged with electronic beats instead of live instruments Reply

*JOANNE and PERFECT ILLUSION was iconic tbh Reply

Terrible? Nah. But A-yo or whatever was better and should've been released as a single first. Reply

trash beefing with trash, bless Reply

These lies. Perfect Illusion is a good song. Reply

much has been said about the key change but it really did save my life Reply

