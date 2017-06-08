The Chainsmokers say Lady Gaga beef taught them a 'lesson'
The Chainsmokers say Lady Gaga beef taught them a 'lesson' https://t.co/AazfiTSw25 pic.twitter.com/Oo0XCi0TgL— NME (@NME) June 8, 2017
Grammy winning duo The Chainsmokers are not only topping the charts, they are also trying to stay on top of their attitudes as well. The duo, who's recent album Memories...Do Not Open is one of 2017's best selling albums. Recently the edm hacks found themselves in a bit of heat. It all started when they stated cold hard facts saying that Lady Gaga's song Perfect Illusion fucking sucked, which it did. “We’ve since reached out to her and explained, because it was really taken out of context. We were talking about how much we respect her as an artist and everything she’s done but that I’m just not a fan of her new song. Of course it came out just so much worse.”, said one of the Chainsmokers idk which one. “I felt bad. I don’t think it’s cool to make those sort of judgments anyway. Keep it to yourself,” one of them added.
source= https://twitter.com/NME/status/87280810
Gags should consider working with them since her Amy Grant inspired Christian song "The Cure", didn't cure anything.
Did she get mad or was it just her fans?
and as an album I love Joanne so
SLAY
And if The Cure is the route she's gonna take, I can't wait for LG6!
You should judge them on how they reacted to the situation and not a stupid comment like that.
They're the author of two NYT best sellers and the coauthor, with Dr Drew, of a teen self help book. They also wrote an illustrated book about the similarities between the rich and poor.
They were the co-host of Loveline for 20 years with Dr Drew. For three years he hosted a nationally syndicated radio talk show on his own. He owns a successful production company called Jackhole and an restaurant in LA. He's had or been a part of (writing, acting, producing, directing) nine successful tv shows and has sold but not produced several others.
They came from a very poor, broken home with absent parents, was a ditch digger, carpet cleaner, boxing instructor and construction worker before he pulled himself up by his bootstraps and made himself a millionaire. He now employs over 35 people with his podcast alone.
Chainsmokers and Pinsky received a Sexual Health In Entertainment (SHINE) Award from the The Media Project in 2000 for "incorporating accurate and honest portrayals of sexuality" in the talk show category for Loveline. He also hosts fundraisers and has volunteered his talents for charities from his kid's school to the Feast of San Gennaro.
they've been married for 12 years and has twins 6 year olds.
One might not agree with every opinion they have, but there's not doubt about his talent and brilliance.
Since you don't know him, check him out before you form an opinion.
adamcarolla.comchainsmokers.com. You don't seem the type to blindly follow others without first finding out for yourself.
Also being in a LTR doesn't mean shit sometimes. Not if you're on the road and with thirsty people
And if I recall correctly they were quoted I an article as saying that the #1 reason that they got into music was so that they could fuck models so
Edited at 2017-06-08 08:06 pm (UTC)
My biggest fear for 2017 is a Chainsmokers/Britney collab, since her team has been 1-2 years behind on trends this decade (first will.i.am, then Iggy).