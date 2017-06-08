Landline starring Jenny Slate trailer
When two sisters suspect their father (John Turturro) may be having an affair, it sends them into a tailspin that reveals cracks in the family façade. For the first time, older sister Dana (Jenny Slate), recently engaged and struggling with her own fidelity, finds herself bonding with her wild teenage sister Ali (Abby Quinn). The two try to uncover the truth without tipping off their mother (Edie Falco) and discover the messy reality of love and sex in the process. Set in 1990s Manhattan, Landline is a warm, insightful and comedic drama about a family united by secrets and lies, co-written and directed by Gillian Robespierre (Obvious Child).
i have liked jenny slate since her super short stint on snl and obvious child is one of my favorite movies ever. the scene where she tells her mom about getting an abortion always makes me cry so much bc i could never tell my mom about mine. but gaby hoffman and gabe liedman are so funny in it too.
edie falco is great! i finally watched all of the sopranos for the first time ever and she was the best.
i have such a low tolerance for this kind of ~quirky indie
it reminds me of miami rhapsody
