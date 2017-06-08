CW Fall Premiere Dates
CW Sets Consolidated Fall Premiere Schedule https://t.co/tu0HUD7hjs pic.twitter.com/JQBOPxoVTi— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 8, 2017
MONDAY, OCTOBER 9
8:00-9:00pm SUPERGIRL
9:00-10:00pm VALOR (Series Premiere)
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 10
8:00-9:00pm THE FLASH
9:00-10:00pm DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 11
8:00-9:00pm RIVERDALE
9:00-10:00pm DYNASTY (Series Premiere)
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 12
8:00-9:00pm SUPERNATURAL
9:00-10:00pm ARROW
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 13
8:00-9:00pm CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND
9:00-10:00pm JANE THE VIRGIN
source
I kind of suspect this will be the last season for both it and CXG.
Also WHY GOD WHY @ their Thursday Line-Up.
I'm gonna check this out, I like stories of women in military.
But then I think the rest of the second season will play in "real time" since its not a mid season show now.
i might actually watch the riverdale/dynasty combo on wednesday but only after football season is over.
And I guess Thursdays will be "angsty men speaking in deep Batman voices" night. *sigh*
We used to get Riverdale on Netflix a day after it aired on the CW here but since it is going to air in the fall now this probably wont happen. Sucks
