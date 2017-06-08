CW Fall Premiere Dates







Edited at 2017-06-08 06:20 pm (UTC) Why they gotta do Jane The Virgin dirty like this. Cancel Supernatural and Arrow already. Reply

Thread

Link

I've always watched it on Netflix, but CW would be fucking stupid to fuck with Jane the virgin. It won a golden globe and is so loved & respected by critics and people. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Praying with you. :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I watch Jane the Virgin on Netflix so I don't know, what's up with that timeslot? I thought it aired earlier in the week. that timeslot seems really bad... Reply

Thread

Link

They moved it because they said it's probably got all the audience it's ever going to get.



I kind of suspect this will be the last season for both it and CXG. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sadness ;_; I don't want it to end! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

maybe if they stopped screwing with things they might have a larger audience. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I think the CW confirmed that they aren't canceling CXG and JTV and they are going to let the storyrunners have proper series finales. CXG is going to have four seasons but I'm not sure about JTV. The show runner said they are halfway though Jane's story so it could be another two seasons. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm a Netflix watcher too. I hope it doesn't end. I don't know who I want Jane to end up with same with Rafael. I do like what they did with Petra thus season. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

CEG has been on Fridays. I think they didn't want to put a new show on Friday. That doesn't necessarily mean cancellation, just that it has less views. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What is Valor about?



Also WHY GOD WHY @ their Thursday Line-Up. Reply

Thread

Link

In Valor, the boundaries between military discipline and human desire are tested on a U.S. Army base that houses an elite unit of helicopter pilots trained to perform clandestine international and domestic missions. The drama unfolds in the present as well as in flashbacks to a failed mission involving one of the first female pilots in the unit, ultimately uncovering layers of personal and government/military secrets and leading to a season-long plan to rescue a group of MIA soldiers.



I'm gonna check this out, I like stories of women in military. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

When does The 100 come back? Reply

Thread

Link

Probably not till the beginning of 2018 since they have short seasons. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The 100 is always mid-season. So probably March, maybe February. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the timeline of what year/month/season it is in riverdale is all sorts of mess but i kinda hope they do a halloween episode because it'll be on the day after halloween Reply

Thread

Link

I saw some suggestions floating around that they could do some sort of standalone episode based on the various horror takes on Archie Comics written over the years (several of them by the series' showrunner). But otherwise, it seems unlikely, since RAS has talked about seeing Polly's kids born, and when the series ended it was around Christmas. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's actually only October, lol (Jughead's birthday is listed as early in October). They want to pick up right where they left off which is probably also how RAS will get his Halloween episode. Vancouver just had a weird early winter or something when they were filming



But then I think the rest of the second season will play in "real time" since its not a mid season show now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like how Veronica wears so many shoulder-less blouses even though it's clearly winter. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

They will. I think only like a month passed in Riverdale and it is set at the beginning of the school year. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

October 11th, calendar MARKED. I've been re-watching Riverdale on Netflix and I feel like it's the kind of show that's meant to be binge-watched. It's much better the second time around, and I even kind of like Archie more?! Wtf... Reply

Thread

Link

My co worker told me she's obsessed and also loves it since it came on Netflix. She even skipped a work shift to keep binging, lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hope the DCTV shows don't do a too many crossovers this year. Oliver Queen's stench gets all over the better characters and they act like assholes afterwards. ;) Reply

Thread

Link

bye jane the virgin. season 1 was incredible but last season i only finished the first half so i'm glad it's leaving.



i might actually watch the riverdale/dynasty combo on wednesday but only after football season is over. Reply

Thread

Link

LOL putting arrow against scandal? Reply

Thread

Link

It was going to be up against This Is Us until NBC moved it back to Tuesdays. And Thursday night football. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Destroy ha NBC Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I only watch Riverdale so.. Wednesday is better than Thursday and 8 is better than 9 so yay! The sooner the better. Reply

Thread

Link

Mte. Wednesday is perfect because it's right in the middle of the week so Riverdale will get me through. Bless you CW. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I am always so happy when it is available on netflix. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

when is the next tag post? we need a riverdale tag Reply

Thread

Link

Lol seriously. I have too many posts to back tag Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Don't jinx it! I feel when shows get tags here they always start to suck. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ugh @ what they are doing with JTV. I can't believe I will only have two shows airing this fall on the CW, and 3 total!



And I guess Thursdays will be "angsty men speaking in deep Batman voices" night. *sigh* Reply

Thread

Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

I give Valor 3 episodes. It doesnt fit to any of their genres or audience like at all. Super random pick up



We used to get Riverdale on Netflix a day after it aired on the CW here but since it is going to air in the fall now this probably wont happen. Sucks



Edited at 2017-06-08 09:06 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I think they're air all 13 episodes, just like they did with Frequency & No Tomorrow. But I was surprised they picked it up, because it just doesn't seem like a fit for their audience or a show that will pull in a lot of people who don't normally watch the network. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Why did they move JtV to Friday night!? Reply

Thread

Link

Because it is the 2nd lowest rated show on the network. Barely cracks a million viewers. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link