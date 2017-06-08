[OLICITY] yin yang

CW Fall Premiere Dates



MONDAY, OCTOBER 9
8:00-9:00pm SUPERGIRL
9:00-10:00pm VALOR (Series Premiere)

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 10
8:00-9:00pm THE FLASH
9:00-10:00pm DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 11
8:00-9:00pm RIVERDALE
9:00-10:00pm DYNASTY (Series Premiere)

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 12
8:00-9:00pm SUPERNATURAL
9:00-10:00pm ARROW

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 13
8:00-9:00pm CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND
9:00-10:00pm JANE THE VIRGIN

source
Tagged: , , , , , ,