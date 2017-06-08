Can they stop using this word?! Ugh. Reply

Thread

Link

semi-ot, but she SLAYED ME in Twin Peaks Reply

Thread

Link

Thats my text tone lol. Iconic! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's so pretty ugh Reply

Thread

Link

this looks annoying tbh Reply

Thread

Link

I could have sworn I read something abt netflix changing this title? maybe it was just wishful thinking?



Either way, people need to stop using this word. Reply

Thread

Link

Netflix really needs to hire a proper PR agent who gets to vet their original content. This is like offense #41343242 in less than a couple of years from them. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, feels like success is getting to their heads and they just churn out everything without grilling it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I got all excited because I thought maybe it was the musical. Or even a miniseries about Gypsy Rose Lee. But, no. =( Reply

Thread

Link

Me too! If it's not the actual GYPSY, then gtfo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is it okay for me to give the title a pass since most people don't associate the word with a slur? I never have - gypsy always had romantic connotations to me. Reply

Thread

Link

I mean I'm not saying it's right it's just clear to me the title wasn't malicious. I also get why they haven't changed it since I haven't seen anyone talk about the title beyond ontd. Most Americans just don't know it's a slur, I doubt it was ever on Netflix's radar. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

It's not as much of a slur in the US as it is in the UK. I'm surprised they kept the title because Netflix is big internationally now Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Do what you want Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Would you say that about other racial slurs?



Your cultural ignorance doesn't give you a pass, i'm sorry, America doesn't get to dictate this. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i didn't know it was a slur until i got on ontd Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No, the title should not be given a pass. I had the same understanding of the word for a long time. I agree that most Americans are unlikely to realize it's a slur, and calling out usage should be done with that in mind. But it should never be condoned. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Surprised they didn't change the title. Reply

Thread

Link

oh joy, gonna enjoy having gadje lecturing me over how the word is ~totally not a slur again 🙄🙄🙄 Reply

Thread

Link

see two comments above lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's like clockwork at this point. Good grief. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Change the title.



She is an amazing actress. One of my all-time faves. 💖 Reply

Thread

Link

umm Reply

Thread

Link

I was like, "Maybe the main character is named gypsy?" but nope. Looking at the trailer and the blurb on wikipedia I can see no reason to have that as the title. Even ignoring the fact that maybe most people don't realize it's a slur, I think the title's going to be off putting and not really convey what they want to about the show. Reply

Thread

Link

i'm actually surprised that they kept that title Reply

Thread

Link

She is so damn pretty. Reply

Thread

Link