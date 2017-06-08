June 8th, 2017, 01:45 pm nay Netflix's "GYPSY" Trailer w/ Naomi Watts Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y67_16zSMwk Tagged: naomi watts, netflix Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 8080 comments Add comment
Thats my text tone lol. Iconic!
Either way, people need to stop using this word.
Your cultural ignorance doesn't give you a pass, i'm sorry, America doesn't get to dictate this.
She is an amazing actress. One of my all-time faves. 💖
2. Director of 50SoG? No
3. That title? Nah.