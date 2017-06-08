Saudi Arabia footballers ignore minute's silence for London attack victims
On Thursday's match at the World Cup qualifier the Australian football team held a moment of silence for two Australians killed in the terrorist attack in London. With the exception of one player, the Saudi Arabia team ignored the moment of silence and continued to jog and pass the ball.
The Football Federation of Australia had “tried to reason” with the Saudis but were unable to persuade them to participate in the tribute.
After seeing Saudi Arabia Uncovered, it's jawdropping.
Saudi Arabiathe United States when they are the source of all this bullshit that's happening in this world.
Assholes
I have family there and my parents kinda love it but other than going to Hijj in a few decades I don't ever wanna visit it. It's such a dark motherfucking country. Same goes for Dubai.
Edit: Apparently OP is trying to make this about religion and has a history of islamophobic. So it should be mentioned that them not participating in the moment of silence has NOTHING to do with religion. Saudis are just massive dicks who don't care about anyone else's feelings.
I have an aunt there and she's always asking me to visit and it breaks my heart to decline. She is just so used to the lifestyle that she's ok with not being able to drive/go to the doctor alone/go to the grocery without a man, etc because she believes there's no where else for her to go. It comes to a point where my mom is concerned about her safety any time I mention Saudi Arabia on social media.
I just can't stomach their way of life. I'm religious but nowhere near their level so I can't imagine having a male relative follow me around while I make my daily errands or go travel with me and my girlfriends. Their lifestyle is just too much. And it annoys me when people confuse their backwards CULTURE with Islam.
it looks like there were 2 players, not that it changes much
WOW. I just don't understand why they would be so rude....