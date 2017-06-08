Saudi Arabia footballers ignore minute's silence for London attack victims

Fuck them. Fuck them hard. Reply

this shit happens all the time. it's sad and disgusting Reply

It angers me that to this day, this world continues to do business with Saudi Arabia when they are the source of all this bullshit that's happening in this world.



After seeing Saudi Arabia Uncovered, it's jawdropping. Reply

I want to have a discussion about Saudi Arabia on ONTD but not in this post and not with this op Reply

what's the problem, if you don't mind me asking? Reply

Same Reply

mte. It's pointless trying to have a real discussion with this OP, she HAS to have the last word like a toddler and I have seen her literally say the same dumb Islamophobic bullshit over and over for months in a single thread if she doesn't get it.



I have made about 150 posts on ONTD and literally TWO of them have mentioned Scientology, and she recently went on a ridiculous rant declaring that all my posts are about Scientology and that somehow makes me a bigot because I'm not bashing Islam. It was so fucking stupid I just let her have the last word to shut her up. Reply

ONTD is not the place to have it cuz ppl here dont know shit about the middle east Reply

Maybe that'll change after the world stops relying on oil so much.



What is this Saudi Arabia Uncovered thing of which you speak? Reply

It angers me that to this day, this world continues to do business with Saudi Arabia the United States when they are the source of all this bullshit that's happening in this world. Reply

The majority of the 9/11 hijackers were from Saudi Arabia. Not only did the government accomodate their families who were in the States and allowed them fo fly when airports were still shut down, they still to this day continue funding and supplying them with arms. It's infuriating. Reply

Me too. I'm not an expert on Middle Eastern geopolitics, but I don't get why certain governments in the Middle East are villified, but Saudi Arabia gets a pass for doing basically the same things. Reply

Oops, wrong thread



Edited at 2017-06-09 10:49 am (UTC) Reply

They're not the source of all this bullshit, more like the west/US's involvement in the middle east for decades along with destabilizing several target countries making it easier for people with agendas who don't even follow the basic laws of islam to recruit into their terrorist organizations...this cycle is never going to end as long as the west continues to meddle into the middle east's affairs for their own gains (ie oil, stabilizing their allies in the region, etc). There's an entire new generation in the middle east who has seen nothing but war, suffering, and the loss their lives/stability with no means out. This is breeding ground for those that want to take advantage. Reply

Assholes Reply

this isnt celebrity news... Reply

Link

that's why its under the sports/athletes tag. Reply

Link

we have sports news all the time. this happened in a World Cup qualifier (and Australia won! good for them!) Reply

Link

a) the op has a clear and obvious agenda b) op can go revitalize ontd_sports or ontd_football if they care so much about the whatever qualifier, which they don't Reply

fuckin rude mate Reply

Link



anyone who plays football calls it football we arent here for americanized sports bye Reply

Link

the tag is wrong Reply

Link

Mte Reply

Link

it's not only the US that calls it soccer tho Reply

Link

"Gahhhbage" - Big Ang Reply

Link

Just the other day I was looking for an interview with her. I miss her. Reply

Link

Yikes Reply

Link

Fuck them. Reply

Link

whoa, what the fuck?! i don't think i've ever seen a sports team not observe a minutes silence on the pitch. the fuck is their deal? Reply

Link

Never believed Saudi was ever here for anyone but themselves so this isn't a shock.



I have family there and my parents kinda love it but other than going to Hijj in a few decades I don't ever wanna visit it. It's such a dark motherfucking country. Same goes for Dubai.





Edit: Apparently OP is trying to make this about religion and has a history of islamophobic. So it should be mentioned that them not participating in the moment of silence has NOTHING to do with religion. Saudis are just massive dicks who don't care about anyone else's feelings.



Edited at 2017-06-08 06:02 pm (UTC) Reply

Link

+1



I have an aunt there and she's always asking me to visit and it breaks my heart to decline. She is just so used to the lifestyle that she's ok with not being able to drive/go to the doctor alone/go to the grocery without a man, etc because she believes there's no where else for her to go. It comes to a point where my mom is concerned about her safety any time I mention Saudi Arabia on social media.



/oopsorrymom Reply

Link

Omg I know what you mean! I have 3 aunts and their respective families and a few other cousins and they always ask me to come visit and it kills me that they keep asking because the answer will always be no. I wish they would move. It can't be fun being black in Saudi Arabia of all places.



I just can't stomach their way of life. I'm religious but nowhere near their level so I can't imagine having a male relative follow me around while I make my daily errands or go travel with me and my girlfriends. Their lifestyle is just too much. And it annoys me when people confuse their backwards CULTURE with Islam. Reply

Parent

Link

I knew a girl in college that was from Saudi and had family there and she said it wasn't bad bc she felt safer that way and I was like...but at what expense? Reply

Parent

Link

I think most people in the west and on ONTD would be surprised with even the most vocal female perspective there. Its interesting to say the least and I dont necessarily think they are "wrong" or "right" either. Kinda hard to explain. Reply

Thread



Link

I didn't mention Islam at all in the OP. If you inferred that based on your persecution complex that's your problem. Reply

Thread



Link

I completely agree, Insha'Allah I'll go for Hajj one day, but with the way that the country is running/the culture of it, that's all I'll be there for. :/ Reply

Link

Eh, neither place is that bad to visit (Lived and visited both for work and growing up). I do find a lot of problematic incidents are most from individual groups but I dont now why neither government isnt more tough on that part. Reply

Link

Same. Vehemently against the policies of SA, very much opposed to the Salafist/Wahabbi ideology they are actively perpetuating in the World. Plan to go there for pilgrimage and nothing else. Reply

Link

With the exception of one player

it looks like there were 2 players, not that it changes much



Reply

Link

a moment to say thanks for having something everyone should have, decency. Reply

Link

They didn't line up but who's to say they weren't reflecting? Also there was talking throughout so idgi? Reply

Link

Thats pretty shitty Reply

Link