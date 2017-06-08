Mako

Saudi Arabia footballers ignore minute's silence for London attack victims



On Thursday's match at the World Cup qualifier the Australian football team held a moment of silence for two Australians killed in the terrorist attack in London. With the exception of one player, the Saudi Arabia team ignored the moment of silence and continued to jog and pass the ball.

The Football Federation of Australia had “tried to reason” with the Saudis but were unable to persuade them to participate in the tribute.

