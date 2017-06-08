i had a sandwich with egg / roast beef / turkey / muenster cheese with a mango / banana / cantaloupe / coconut smoothie then a cup of coffee. Reply

I had some cereal Reply

pb on toast Reply

Shredded lime chicken pico scramble with guac mixed in then put into a whole wheat pita topped with cheese*~ Reply

Avocado toast with a fried egg and honey Noosa yogurt. Reply

black coffee! Reply

Veggie omelette. Reply

poached eggs and spinach Reply

green juice (parsley + green apple + beets) and a chocolate chip muffin Reply

grapes Reply

chobani yogurt flip in chocolate haze craze. i'm trying to be vegan (and also cut back on sugar) but fuck me this stuff is too bomb Reply

c o f f e e



i don't eat breakfast lol Reply

I had a plain bagel with peanut butter on it. ...And a Coke. Reply

made some french toast & had a mango w/ Reply

trader joe's fiber bar Reply

I had a toasted bagel with chicken salad. For a side I had couscous with veggies and spices. Tomatoes, zuccini, yellow squash, onions, and bell peppers sauteed with cumin, paprika, red pepper flakes, turmeric, basil, and oregano. The sauce was butter, soy sauce, and course ground mustard. Reply

I made french toast Reply

Sausage, egg, cheese omelet with potatoes Reply

i don't know yet. i might cook something up. Reply

Sushi Reply

w/ green juice



Edited at 2017-06-08 04:16 pm (UTC) pb on toastw/ green juice #health Reply

Whatever is in my locker at work Reply

Vegan tacos on low carb whole wheat tortillas. Reply

I have a little cup of Chipotle Southwest Sauce from Subway I'm going to eat with chips. Though I am kind of considering ordering from Jimmy John's because I want a sandwich. Reply

hummus and wheat thins Reply

I might just eat salad and random snacking til dinner.





I might make jackfruit tacos for my bf and I, but remembered I forgot the cilantro. ARRGGGH Reply

vegan burrito and a side of black eye peas + green beans + broccoli. and probably some skinny pop popcorn Reply

leftover veggie stirfry from last night but i'm not rly hungry so it'll prob end up being my dinner w/ some miso soup and juice. Reply

a twinkie Reply

delicious mexican food for freeeeee Reply

Angus steak, onion chutney, spring onions and oven fries on toast. With more fries at the side and lime cheesecake Reply

Shawarma. SO good!! Reply

I had butterfish poke Reply

Whats the weather like where you live?



It's sunny but a bit breezy. Reply

June Gloom Reply

sunny and warm, finally Reply

literally about to rain. Reply

kinda cloudy Reply

pouring rain. our pool overflowed. and my dog has anxiety and is sitting on my lap shaking because of the thunder. Reply

its a lil overcast, a lil windy, but a step up from where nyc weather has been i guess Reply

lmao it's been pouring, my work had to be closed down because of flooding. Reply

It's warm and sunny. Reply

cloudy, cold. 9C (49F). it rained during the night Reply

pissing it down Reply

Warm and breezy but it's Virginia so probably gonna get super hot before I know it Reply

June gloom Reply

It's finally nice here. Bright and sunny and not too hot. Reply

same. sunny & breezy Reply

too fucking hot & humid :( Reply

cloudy and drizzly Reply

Hot and sunny. Reply

It's about 70 degrees and sunny Reply

The parental units are coming back today and I'm sad for the explosion of noise that comes with that. Reply

it seems like everybody is in the #comeyday post. Reply

LOL, lyrics on the new katy perry album: "your words are like chinese water torture" — Julian Staniewski (@JulianStaniewsk) June 8, 2017

Reply

lmao no way! Reply

you have to be kidding Reply

I overslept and missed Comey!!! Reply

he's still on! Kamala is going for it! Reply

I just tuned in rn and the first thing I hear is talk of felonies!!!! omg!!! Reply

CSPAN will be replaying it later today at 8 p.m. Eastern (but don't quote me on that, check your local listings). Reply

i just ordered postmates for the first time and i'm hoping it goes well. lil homie just really wanted some tots. Reply

I hope Katy doesn't crash into your place like the Koolaid man Reply

her album popped up several times like get away from my grilled cheese!!! Reply

post-punk revival, alternative rock / 2006 Reply

IU (아이유) - Good Day (좋은 날) Reply

Could someone give me a summary of what's going on w Comey? /NotAnAmerican



ty bbs! Reply

I'm late :( I wanted to watch Comey.



We have a mice problem, but we popped 5 mice yesterday. I know there's more tho. I want the one that stole my lip balm. 😡 In a month we'll move though and it'll be the landlord's problem. Reply

I went to the grocery store last night to get milk and then saw that the store had Italian ices.



Except I literally couldn't reach them because they were on the top shelf and pushed back and I was too short.



I joked about this to the grocer and he literally ran off to the get them for me. I was like...Well, okay. It was something I WANTED but not something I NEEDED Reply

He gotta make that sale Reply

omg Reply

that is literally my baby, but she likes to sing back lol Reply

Parent

Thread



