Harry Styles Announces 2018 World Tour
/ / MORE TOUR / / https://t.co/H3YK0AB1qo pic.twitter.com/V46Q49vjJ3— Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) June 8, 2017
Due to overwhelming demand, Harry Styles has added 56 new dates in 2018 to his sold out world tour! The arena tour will cover 5 continents from March to July 2018. Kacey Musgraves (U.S. and Canada), Warpaint (Asia), and Leon Bridges (South America & Mexico) will be the front acts.
Where will you be watching, ONTD?
also he literally meant it when he said "i'll come back next year if you'll have me" aw
and the album's doing good as well, it's good times lol.
even better ! they're gonna reach larry levels of delusional soon.
Can someone point them in the direction of N'Sync already.