Harry Styles Announces 2018 World Tour

Only one showing in NY? Reply

Thread

Link

only one new show in ny there's already one that's sold out in september Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Leon Bridges! My baby Reply

Thread

Link

i'm more excited for him than harry. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i wonder how the crowd will react to him. i assume there will be a decent amount of teeny boppers who will think he's boring Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yeah, he's why I'm considering going tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wish he was gonna be in the U.S. :((((( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i can't believe he's the south america act GOD IS REAL <333 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm wondering how he's going to tour for a billion years with literally 10 songs. Reply

Thread

Link

He's probably gonna do some 1D songs/covers. He also might release more music by next year. A lot of these are next summer/fall Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Warpaint opening for Harry Styles, okay. Get that promo, I guess! Reply

Thread

Link

lol seriously i wanna see them but i'm not going to pay to watch disinterested teenagers talk through their set Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

jesus the UK/Asia/Latin America portion looks exhausting. he is flying through those countries. he has more days off in between shows in the US Reply

Thread

Link

it's interesting how all of the openers are completely different genres. I'd love to see Leon Bridges, why is he not doing his own tour Reply

Thread

Link

i saw him on his own tour last year, he must've wrapped it recently or in the winter. he toured with lianne la havas as his opener and it was divine. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

damn that sounds like a great show. I can't believe I didn't even hear about it lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

fingers toes and eyeballs crossed for ft. lauderdale. i am due for some good karma Reply

Thread

Link

I might be going to that one. I haven't decided yet. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Crossing my fingers for some Houston tickets but damn, such a long wait. Reply

Thread

Link

this idiot would include Rio like I asked. I hate him. now I have to actually find some way to get money for a concert that will happen in a year. I'M TERRIBLE AT PLANNING HARRY. WHY. Reply

Thread

Link

idk why i got my hopes up for a liverpool show Reply

Thread

Link

lmao ppl are already talking about him possibly having more material, ffs. but he'll probably do a bunch covers and shit which 👀👀👀



also he literally meant it when he said "i'll come back next year if you'll have me" aw



and the album's doing good as well, it's good times lol. Reply

Thread

Link

Some supposedly are also mad at this announcement bec. it means One D are not getting back together in 2018. LOL Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

LMAOOO



even better ! they're gonna reach larry levels of delusional soon. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao ppl were still holding onto that? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmfaoo god Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Niall literally just said in an interview today "It's been a year and a half. Chill." LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Those people still exist?

Can someone point them in the direction of N'Sync already.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Right? I'm happy as a Harry fan. lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





He's dong great professionally. He just needs to work on his personal life lol But that's none of my business. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Harry is so full of shit this tour must have been planned at the same time as the theatre tour went on sale and morons like me fall for it and buy multiple tickets lmao Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yesss he's doing a show in my city, and these are way bigger venues. I might actually manage to get tickets this time Reply

Thread

Link

coming to mexico I see Reply

Thread

Link

im too broke for this rn ç_ç Reply

Thread

Link

Me all the time with my faves. They always catch me when I'm broke. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link