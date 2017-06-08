Harry Styles Announces 2018 World Tour

Due to overwhelming demand, Harry Styles has added 56 new dates in 2018 to his sold out world tour! The arena tour will cover 5 continents from March to July 2018.  Kacey Musgraves (U.S. and Canada), Warpaint (Asia), and Leon Bridges (South America & Mexico) will be the front acts.

Where will you be watching, ONTD?
