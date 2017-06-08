First Reviews of "Witness:" Mixed to Strong, Not Very Political, All Over The Place

This is seriously Bionic all over again. Or Artpop. The way people take glee in taking these women down is really weird. Reply

that cover is seriously giving me Bionic vibes Reply

Bionic is so good. Reply

But not the Bionic vocals Reply

Or britney jean* Reply

let's see if Witness can sell over 100K copies in the first week. Reply

Artpop, Cheek to Cheek, AND Joanne, tbh. Reply

The only male artist i can think of who's had a similar era is 50 Cent, but that was completely his doing with the Kanye competition.



tbh if Katy was a male artist, we wouldn't be calling this era a flop at all. Reply

It's weird how this site coddles and defends someone awful like Kim K but so mercilessly tears someone apart like Katy, makes no sense. Reply

It's like the way tinhats treat the women they've deluded themselves to believing are hired beards to their OTP, y'know? Reply

Katy don't. Other me. She's just basic as hell.



Now when taylor flops? I'll throw a fucking party with four types of baked mac & cheese with wine tbh. Reply

I will be right there with you. Reply

tell me more about these 4 mac and cheeses Reply

she's never gonna flop lol got dem white trumpers on LOCK Reply

She will not flop on her next era. Her base is still too strong. Reply

That sounds amazing but that won't happen anytime soon. Reply

lmao over an album sales... What kind of pathetic life... Reply

I'm not invested in so much of pop music, all I care about are some awesome upbeat bops (no ballads need apply). Deliver or get off the stage. Reply

Hoping for a few cute bops of Witness. Reply

Have you heard about Carly Rae Jepsen? Reply

Try 'Me' by Empress Of, 'Oh No' by Jessy Lanza and 'PRODUCT' by SOPHIE. All perfect for the club and the gym Reply

I still gotta check out Empress Of. Ha collab with Blood Orange is great. Reply

Thanks for the recs. I'll check these out! Reply

i love little mix for that, tbh. sometimes it feels kinda juvenile but gggggggork damn if i don't uncontrollably bop to their music Reply

Yeah, I tend to just want good music in general. Reply

wearing nothing by dagny, root beer float by olivia o'brien, guys my age by hey violet, next to me by marlene, overbehind by flor, and breathe by astrid s are new songs on my summer playlist that i'd recommend giving a listen to! Reply

about time she flopped, she definitely overstayed her welcome Reply

As have you Reply

I changed it! Is it okay now? Reply

I think that works!! Thank you! Reply

im listening right now and ngl I am actually really into this. roulette and power are jams. Reply

Can you share the leak link? Reply

I really like "Pendulum." Reply

pendulum is a fun af bop Reply

Pendulum is amazing. Great taste :) Reply

Rest in piss, cow without talent. Reply

'....whose singles keep stalling out like Trump’s travel ban, diagnoses only Perry’s desperation for a hit." Rude. Reply

LMAO brilliant! Reply

I listened to the leak and it's a very weird album. It seems more cohesive than her other albums but it's completely missing the big banging choruses that her past hits have had. Like Chained to the Rhythm probably is the most typical Katy song and I've always thought the chorus was way too clunky. The single choices are bizarre because they don't really sound much like the rest of the album at all but I guess it's because none of the songs really sound like singles and they thought the features would help them sell.



The production is actually surprisingly interesting but it's really hit or miss as far as how well those production choices work. Reply

lol @ the katykat oc making a consensus as if she's rotten tomatoes or metacritic or something tf



The album is getting mixed to negative reviews, not mixed to strong omg Reply

There are only three or four reviews out and from what I read they're mixed to strong. Reply

*shrugs*



I'm not too invested in ha downfall. She's basic as fuck and sucks live. She's a hack Reply

lmao Reply

It prob isn't her best album, but she tried to do something different and not just her typical candy boob shtick anymore, so it's admirable. Hoping she'll find her footing for her next album. Reply

I suffered thru this morning. I liked Swish and Bone Apple Teeth but this album shows 0 growth like wtf its not good.



Hey Hey Hey sounds like Katy singing a Taylor song (that would have been good as a Taylor song) Reply

i thought y'all loved her now bc of the manchester concert? lol Reply

She's still racist, homophobic, willfully ignorant trash with a bad haircut, sooooooo.... no. Reply

Rihanna get's away with the same shit (sans the haircut), soooo.... Reply

That's Ariana Grande, not Katy. Reply

I hate the cover so much Reply

Same it looks so cheap. Reply

Deviantart realness. Reply

The one with three heads was WAAAAY better Reply

It goes so much better with the sound of this album. She should have used the original for SURE. Reply

I wish they'd gone with an actual airbrush artist instead of doing a noncommittal Photoshop job. Reply

