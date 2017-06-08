Celebs reacting to #ComeyDay

My sincere thanks to the ONTD moderators for accepting my posts! Reply

Thread

Link

Bless you! <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg bless your icon Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Here are the RNC talking points to Trump allies on Comey's testimony tomorrow pic.twitter.com/8X9NKTQHMe — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) June 8, 2017





And my personal fav



•POTUS knew firing Comey would be detrimental to his presidency, but knew it was the right thing to do for the country so he did it anyways — Michael C. Bender (@MichaelCBender) June 8, 2017

Let's not forget all of these pathetic talking points the GOP will try to push lol.And my personal fav Reply

Thread

Link

IT'S PEANUT BUTTER COMEY TIME Reply

Thread

Link



Before today's Comey testimony, I want to share very quickly with you what I am thinking at this moment in time. #ComeyDay pic.twitter.com/dz9YYlZJ3C — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 8, 2017

my queen Reply

Thread

Link

Fierth af! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Edited at 2017-06-08 01:36 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

lol this whole scene was iconic. when she said "you and your dumb dead wife" i legit screamed.



i used to think claire wasn't as bad as frank but they're one in the same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that was so savage of her. on par with that 'i will let your unborn child wither and die inside of you' in season 1.



claire got even more like frank when she did the Tom thing~. bless her for that t b h. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was at work and literally screamed "OH MY GOD CLAIRE!"



Boyfriend ( works down the way from me messaged me): Dumb dead wife scene?

Me: YES!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What season was this? I don't remember. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Perfection Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





http://amp.usatoday.com/story/10256 2824/



Also preet bharara will be there today as well. IM SO PUMPED! Here's an op-ed done by current FBI special agent Josh Campbell and how the FBI is currently mourning Comey:Also preet bharara will be there today as well. Reply

Thread

Link

Today, we are all Grinch Kim Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The line outside the Comey hearing... the first person in line tells me she got here at 4:15am pic.twitter.com/ZpPrDgJmFD — Andrew Desiderio (@desiderioDC) 8. Juni 2017

Reply

Thread

Link

Omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes and they're all students! Lol jk looks like it tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mte they all look at least under 35 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

We're all lawyers today! Reply

Thread

Link





i'm ready Reply

Thread

Link

nnnnnnn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

bury me at make out creek Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Shit, this post is going to kill me. Y'all are on fire and I haven't even done my Starbucks run yet. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

russia's attacking again Reply

Thread

Link

lol me getting out of bed this morning Reply

Parent

Thread



Link