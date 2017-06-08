[politics] comey:homey

Celebs reacting to #ComeyDay





Today's the day. It's culmination of Comey Week when ex-FBI Director James Comey testifies before Senate in regards to the Russian interference in the 2016 Election. You can catch up ONTD's reaction to his opening statements here! Don't forget to read his opening statement! His first foray into possibly being an erotic political thriller author.

LIVE STREAM: C-SPAN / PBS Newshour













Seriously, enjoy the Comey Coaster! This is a historic moment in American politics. Be glad that you are experiencing it from the Commander of the Comey Coaster Crew!
SOURCE: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5
  • Current Music: 아이유 - 좋은 날
Tagged: , , , ,