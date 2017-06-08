they look basic now that karla's gone Reply

I like this song but lmao I'm sorry she really was the star of the group



They look lost without a central focal point to aim their hate at

Yea its going to take some time hearing their actual voices since that rancid dog is no longer there howling over their lines.

I hate that I like this song so much only because they could have done more with harmonizing on the chorus uggghghhjagdfa

their videos are actually so male gazey that it's uncomfortable to watch. flex was worse but this is not great either

Love these girls but was not a fan of this video at all lol. They kept cutting the dancing parts to their hotel room scenes way too much too.

Also, wtf @ the styling. Lauren's bodysuit? Lawd whaaaat?



Also, wtf @ the styling. Lauren's bodysuit? Lawd whaaaat?



Edited at 2017-06-08 01:28 pm (UTC)

It was so aggrevating with all the constant cutting the damn choreo. They go through all that practice to only give us 3 sec 1, 2 Steps. I guess it doesn't help that the song is 2:45 so they wanted to get as much ass shots as possible. ugh They need to release a dance version mv.

dance version mv? gurl the only reason they were cutting to other scenes was to distract from their embarrassing dancing lol

They jump cut a lot to hide Ally's bad dancing.

the fuck is that catsuit

how long will we pretend this is empowering? I feel old, this just makes me uncomfortable. they are always sexualizing the girls. this could have been a cute and fun video.. not this.

*16 year old harmonizer voice* stop slut shaming!!!!!111 stay woke!!!!!!1

(ia!)



(ia!) Reply

I've had some messages like this o twitter lol

MTE

right? it gives me shivers. i hate that 5H and LM are using this concept i'm like pls stop???

The girls WANTED to go in this direction. For the last time, there is nothing wrong with what they are doing. Saying so, is just another form of shaming.



But IA that for this song, it could have went in a direction. They could have at least like made it a party at the motel/pool or something. Reply

Considering its mostly men over 40 writing theri hits for them it never ceases to gross me out. Like you realize your writing sexual lyrics for a group of girls who are barely in their 20's.

i literally just looked back at their "miss movin on" and "me & my girls" videos to compare ally's style (that style worked so much better for her body and they all looked cute!) and had a moment of awe at how they're even the same group from those videos...

I just watched the That's my Girl mv and wtf is this shit! Sexy humanitarians in a war zone? Is that empowering to save poor war refugees with your ass cheeks hanging out now? It's like a bad parody, come on.

lauren has everything going for her except charisma... why does she always look like she took 37 advil pills?? es re linda la güera tho



but im not even being ironic when i say legendALLY steals this video!!! lil reina!!!



normani, you're doing amazing sweetie!lauren has everything going for her except charisma... why does she always look like she took 37 advil pills?? es re linda la güera thobut im not even being ironic when i say legendALLY steals this video!!! lil reina!!! Reply

this hot scalding tea

lmao @ this gif.

Why did they do this to Dinah?

I see their stylist still hates them.

who the fuck is styling them and why do they hate them so much

legendALLY comes through again! saving this group at this point.

mte!! only The Queen!!!

SIS is that my Brazilian queen Anitta in your icon?!

that jacket was a good styling choice for her body and i also want it, that was the best piece in the whole video.

both song and mv are meh

why can't these girl groups get a good stylist jfc one direction had a better stylist, they should have taken theirs lmfao

the song is basic af





the song is basic af Reply

i cant at them putting only Normani in a semi-ok outfit, like...wtf is that catsuit, why is Lauren and Ally in a leotard at a motel?



the music video was uneventful tbh.



NORMANI CARRIES THIS GROUP VISUALLY, VOCALLY AND TALENT-WISE IMO1!!! Reply

lmao maybe dancing-wise...

u telling me normani doesnt carry visually or vocally sis?!?!?!

queen normani

flawless gif :P

