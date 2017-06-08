June 8th, 2017, 02:04 pm urfave Fifth Harmony - Down ft. Gucci Mane MV Source Tagged: fifth harmony, music video Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 125125 comments Add comment
They look lost without a central focal point to aim their hate at
Also, wtf @ the styling. Lauren's bodysuit? Lawd whaaaat?
Edited at 2017-06-08 01:28 pm (UTC)
(ia!)
But IA that for this song, it could have went in a direction. They could have at least like made it a party at the motel/pool or something.
lauren has everything going for her except charisma... why does she always look like she took 37 advil pills?? es re linda la güera tho
but im not even being ironic when i say legendALLY steals this video!!! lil reina!!!
the song is basic af
the music video was uneventful tbh.
NORMANI CARRIES THIS GROUP VISUALLY, VOCALLY AND TALENT-WISE IMO1!!!