Marina urges UK to vote today

i've been so focused on this Comey hearing that i completely forgot its election day in the uk lol

Yes I voted!



Edited at 2017-06-08 12:56 pm (UTC) Ty for this post I was hoping someone would make one!Yes I voted! #letsmakejunetheendofmay

I've got another one in the works for later on tonight if anyone wants to sit and watch the exit polls with me.

I'm in, bitch

DON'T need your polling card, you DON'T need ID - all you need to do is turn up at your local polling station. They even provide the pencils!!



If you're not sure where your local polling station is, you can find out here

a+ post and comment bb

My mum is always stressing about her polling card lol

pls fucking vote ontd.



i'm voting labour where i'm living currently (north london) and i've resigned myself to the fact that the tories are going to win but i'll be really pissed if caroline lucas isn't my mp when i move to brighton in september

Whereabouts? Norf London massive

weirdly i'm actually in the hammersmith constituency which goes all the way down to the river lol. maybe i shouldn't be claiming the north london title tbh but what can i say, it's in my heart

i will literally shit a brick if caroline lucas lost her seat. she is one of the best politicians out there imo!

Thank you bby!



I'm going at 6.

enjoy democracy bb!



I do. voting is compulsory here. I missed voting twice, because I was out of town. But I've never voted blank. I always make a choice.



and I hope May, somehow, loses. Good luck.

I'll be voting later today! My polling booth is basically on my doorstep, so no rush.

Are we having a Comey post?

Yep

Edit: Here is a fun tweet, if anyone wants to add it to the Comey post when it happens...



Look who's got a reserved seat for #ComeyHearing pic.twitter.com/QHNmyHltUm — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) June 8, 2017





Edited at 2017-06-08 01:16 pm (UTC) I hope you all have a Happy Comey Day! I'm so sad I'm going to miss it. I'll mostly be driving to and from the doctor and spending a few minutes actually at the doctor's office. Hopefully I will get home in time to take part in some of it.

Yea it's in the works

i was planning on voting but i tripped over and fucked up my arm yesterday and now i'm pretty much housebound. thank god i live in a safe seat and my vote wouldn't have changed anything anyway

https://www.yourvotematters.co.uk/how-d o-i-vote/voting-by-proxy You can still get someone to do an emergency proxy vote if you want! Up until 5 pm

oh shit i forgot about proxy votes, thanks!

best wishes UK! Exercise that voting muscle!

Apparently, Labour Party is privately preparing for defeat

i don't blame them tbh i don't think a single poll predicted they'll win

Ugh, this country won't survive the Tories :(

That's expected tbh. I just hope the loss isn't the landslide they were predicting a month ago

Not surprising.

Lol no shit.

From Australia and voting is compulsory here. For some reason I always thought the UK was like us and had to vote.





But i love voting cus i always get a sausage sizzle after.

i wish it was compulsory. i think you can get fined if you don't at least register to vote, but thats about it.

Thats ridiculous whats the point of registering if you don't vote.

You might as well vote it doesn't take long to do.

I just googled that and now I want a democracy sausage of my very own :D



Seriously tho they should import that tradition over here, I bet younger voters would turn up if there was food involved.

my voting place never has a democracy sausage sizzle and i still think it's complete bullshit.

What happens if you don't vote?

I vote because voting gives you the right to complain about the system and the people in it. National, local, referendum, you have it, I vote it. Don't vote? Don't whine about how authorities and societies aren't doing it for you.





(Disclaimer: Of course I know that I come from a privileged place, know that this form of democracy is far from flawfree, and so on).

YAS MY QUEEN

@ both marina and you OP ;)

