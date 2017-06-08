con1

Marina urges UK to vote today







marinadiamandis Surprise them. Fellow female friends, I found out yesterday that women under 30 are the demographic least likely to vote. Please make sure you get out + vote tomorrow. Don't let someone else decide what your future looks like.



SOURCE 1 SOURCE 2

Happy Election Day UK ontders! Have you voted?

Non-UK ontders...do you vote?
