Marina urges UK to vote today
marinadiamandis Surprise them. Fellow female friends, I found out yesterday that women under 30 are the demographic least likely to vote. Please make sure you get out + vote tomorrow. Don't let someone else decide what your future looks like.
SOURCE 1 SOURCE 2
Happy Election Day UK ontders! Have you voted?
Non-UK ontders...do you vote?
Yes I voted! #letsmakejunetheendofmay
Edited at 2017-06-08 12:56 pm (UTC)
I've got another one in the works for later on tonight if anyone wants to sit and watch the exit polls with me.
GET OUT AND VOTE TODAY!!!
If you're not sure where your local polling station is, you can find out here
Re: GET OUT AND VOTE TODAY!!!
Re: GET OUT AND VOTE TODAY!!!
Re: GET OUT AND VOTE TODAY!!!
i'm voting labour where i'm living currently (north london) and i've resigned myself to the fact that the tories are going to win but i'll be really pissed if caroline lucas isn't my mp when i move to brighton in september
I'm going at 6.
enjoy democracy bb!
and I hope May, somehow, loses. Good luck.
Edit: Here is a fun tweet, if anyone wants to add it to the Comey post when it happens...
Edited at 2017-06-08 01:16 pm (UTC)
https://www.yourvotematters.co.uk/how-d
But i love voting cus i always get a sausage sizzle after.
You might as well vote it doesn't take long to do.
Seriously tho they should import that tradition over here, I bet younger voters would turn up if there was food involved.
(Disclaimer: Of course I know that I come from a privileged place, know that this form of democracy is far from flawfree, and so on).
ty bb!! <3 <3