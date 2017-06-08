XXXTentacion gets knocked out while performing

who is this guy, i see him all over the internet but u have no idea why he's so popular suddenly. all i know is he got jailed for beating his gf or something? is that why he got jumped? Reply

He's a rapper who's been blowing up for some reason but he's a real piece of shit. He's only 19 but he apparently beat and strangled his pregnant girlfriend until she was temporarily blinded and he almost beat a gay guy he was in jail with to death for "looking at" him. I don't think that stuff has anything to do with why he got jumped though. Reply

Holy. Shit. One of those anecdotes by themselves is a nightmare but together??? Omg. What a fucking monster. Reply

ugh that's disgusting, i don't even feel bad for him for being jumped Reply

What the actual fuck?! Reply

The worst thing about Black people with self hating issues (he believes that Black people should not complain about racism until we are completely nonviolent to each other) is that they always end up being the worst people.





I mean, who would ever hurt a pregnant woman? Reply

wtf. i felt sorry for him when i first saw the video but now, nope. should have thrown him off the stage Reply

He gained an enormous cult following with teens all over the world. I suppose to be his demographic, but have no idea what attracts people to him. He's not even that hard to get into, lol, I can name, like, 5 artists that are producing way more experimental hip hop off the bat. People are legit saying he's the biggest genius in music since Kurt Cobain (which is honestly laughable for a whole nother reason, but let's not mention that on ONTD, because grungy teens of the 90's tried to drag me for that last time I said something) Reply

There's a lot of question marks for me right now. Reply

Like, was he lip syncing? Reply

what type of singing was that? 🤔 Reply

Why is he barefoot.. Reply

loool mte Reply

Because he's a fucking animal and shoes are apparently too civilized for this vile creature. Reply

who is he?

why did he get punched?

who well they telling to fuck up?

why is he dressed in a beach-core outfit?



so many questions Reply

He was performing at The Observatory in North Park. For the most part, San Diegans don't care how you dress He may have literally just gone to the beach. I just read that he beat and strangled a pregnant girlfriend. It was overcast yesterday, so he had shitty weather at the beach and got punched. Good.



Side note for anyone here, Ranchos Cocina in North Park is soooooooo good. Reply

Hi fellow SDer! 👋🏻 Love the Observatory. Don't mind at allll that he got knocked out after reading that.



Thanks for the recommendation! Reply

MUAHAHAHA

fuck this dumbass. if you are gonna be a vile person at least make good music and he can't even do that. Reply

im not even going to pay attention to anyone who's called XXXwhatever

how much effort did u put into that



you and all the bands/performers callled smthwthtvwls/whgvsfck can go fuck yourself.

Reply

Don't bring serpentwithfeet into this bullshit!

Reply

Link

they kept the vowels, they're good

im against the all-consonant bullshit Reply

I'm gonna need a Richard Spencer/XXXTentacion getting punched remix. pls internet. Reply

omg pleeeease



hopefully reddit comes through Reply

that's what he gets for being barefoot on that dirty ass stage Reply

wtf is security beating him, that was excessive force to get that dude.

anyway loser you got knocked the fuck out!



Edited at 2017-06-08 01:54 pm (UTC)

Of course this lame was lip synching. LOL and had the nerve to be barefoot like he was giving the performance of his life. haha Reply

Good. He deserved it! He's scum. Reply

I felt bad until I read about his background and now im upset he didnt get seriously injured. They should have concussed his ass. Reply

