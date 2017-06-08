XXXTentacion gets knocked out while performing
XXXTENTACION attacked and knocked out while onstage https://t.co/HCjmXfjarH pic.twitter.com/oK14e6FCiM— Complex UK (@complex_uk) June 8, 2017
Last night at XXXTentaction's show in San Diego, someone from the audience jumped onstage and attacked him.
He tweeted about it:
security and venue set me up, I got sucker punched and knocked out, it is what it is.— MAKE OUT HILL - XXX (@xxxtentacion) June 8, 2017
next time make sure you kill me so I can't talk shit— MAKE OUT HILL - XXX (@xxxtentacion) June 8, 2017
I mean, who would ever hurt a pregnant woman?
why did he get punched?
who well they telling to fuck up?
why is he dressed in a beach-core outfit?
so many questions
Side note for anyone here, Ranchos Cocina in North Park is soooooooo good.
Thanks for the recommendation!
fuck this dumbass. if you are gonna be a vile person at least make good music and he can't even do that.
how much effort did u put into that
you and all the bands/performers callled smthwthtvwls/whgvsfck can go fuck yourself.
im against the all-consonant bullshit
hopefully reddit comes through
anyway loser you got knocked the fuck out!
Edited at 2017-06-08 01:54 pm (UTC)