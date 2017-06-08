The One Problem With Wonder Woman (And All Superhero Flicks)
Stop straightwashing our superheroes, Hollywood! #WonderWoman https://t.co/Yf3HjBNy2U— The Advocate (@TheAdvocateMag) June 6, 2017
Wonder Woman’s bisexuality is essential to her superhero identity. Not that Wonder Woman must be in a relationship with a woman but that it is important to say she isn’t leaving her home because it would be impossible for her to find love otherwise. Her relationship with a man should be a wonderful side effect of her true reason for leaving — to make the world a better place.
While Gadot has a one-off joke that “men aren’t necessary for pleasure,” the movie quickly consummates the two leads’ love with no mention of any prior relationships for Wonder Woman.
Instead of focusing on a healthy relationship between two bisexual characters, 2016’s Suicide Squad film chose instead to focus on the “straighter” relationship between Harley and the Joker.
Honestly, it’s truly horrifying that Hollywood would rather try to sell an abusive “straight” relationship as romantic over showing a bisexual woman in a healthy same-sex relationship. The nuance of Harley’s character as a trauma survivor, discussed through a bisexual lens, is completely lost on-screen as a result.
But when white people say “diversity,” they mean “tokenism.”
How is "humans can be evil, so let's just kill them all" a justifiable concern?
That first article is a pretty absurd case of trying to impose one's own political subtext on a film. The point of the conversation with Chief about the war between the US and the tribes is for Diana to continue to learn that human society is more complicated than she previously understood it to be, not for her to shrug it off.
Let's not pretend like the comics are more progressive. 75 years of jokey innuendo and Greg Rucka saying (but carefully never directly showing) that Diana is bi last year don't really equal "essential".
but i loved the movie so fucking much otherwise that it doesn't even matter.
There's also that I really liked Chris Pine and how he sold the character, so I'm all good. I would definitely like if WW had a female love interest in future films though.
otherwise, traveling to the front line with lots of dudes doesn't leave her with much time for a female love interest
my only gripe with the film is that it goes from ALL THE WOMEN to diana tokening it up in the last half
How many women would she realistically come across though in that context?
as for your edit: we have zero idea the timeline of diana's birth/growth or how long she was her current age before steve crashed on the island. i still stand by the idea that a relationship with an amazon would be weird as fuck because they all LOVED baby diana. they all looked at her like she was their child.
And I know you don't have to have same gender relationships to be bi because the atraction is still there (i'm bi too) , but if you claim a character is bi/pan and only make them have straight relationships that seems lazy.
