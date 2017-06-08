The One Problem With Wonder Woman (And All Superhero Flicks)

This hasn't been out a week and I've already been thought pieced to death Reply

Are we allowed to post think pieces again? Reply

They were banned? I feel like half the post here are think pieces. Reply

That ban lasted like a week lmao. Reply

Did we ever really stop? Reply

I now need the Anita Sarkeesian think piece where it's clear she didn't watch the movie like with her Mad Max Fury Road review ! Reply

I wasn't fan of their romance in the film. They had known each other like barely a week and suddenly they were so in love, meh. Reply

Same. I hate most romances in most comic book movies because these people know each other for four days and they're the loves of each other's lives. The only one that really works was tony and pepper because they'd know each other for a while. Reply

It's the same problem with action movies. Usually the events happen within a week and suddenly they can't live without each other. Actually I think Peggy and Cap relationship worked out because their time together was much longer. Reply

yeah, Thor and Jane is the most egregious example of this imo. Peggy and Cap and Tony and Pepper make the most sense for sure. Although I did like the romance in this movie. I think it was their chemistry and the fact that she's so extraordinary and unlike anyone Steve knew that it makes sense he would fall in love with her. Reply

I actually liked it in this but I think that's largely due to how charming Pine was in the role. Reply

I enjoyed them but the "I love you" was unnecessary Reply

That's true of most superhero movies TBH, but I agree that I would have liked it better if there wasn't a romance. Reply

they could have known each other for longer since we don't know how long it took them to get to london, or how long their trek to the front was. but yeah it was pretty short. i was fine with it though because they were also fighting a war and she may have restored his faith in goodness or something Reply

Hell I fell in love with both of them in less than two hours. Reply

my local BLM chapter's FB page posted this article:



http://www.afropunk.com/profiles/bl ogs/the-success-of-wonder-woman-proves-l iberals-are-ok-with





which has a link to this article which i thought was pretty great:



https://medium.com/@SonofBaldwin/my-sou l-looks-back-and-wonders-a-critical-exam ination-of-the-wonder-woman-movie-10ba3b fd71f0



ETA: WHY AM I GETTING THAT SERVER TIMEOUT BULLSHIT AGAIN?!?! of course it coincides with the Comey testimony!! i see you Russia!!!



That first piece....issa no for me. Reply

yeah, the first one i was thinking maybe he was reaching a bit? the 2nd one though has a great break down on certain topics in the movie. i think they a being picky with one of them, the one about how diana finds out steve's people pushed out chief's people. they discuss that it wasn't enough for them bc diana doesn't really respond to it. but i think the way it was done showed that diana is now starting to see gray in her very black and white/good and wrong world. they also talk about how themyscira wasn't fleshed out long enough and they should have spent more time on the island which i disagree with. she becomes wonder woman off that island, not on it. there's plenty of opportunity to go back to it. it's an origin story of diana, not the amazons.

Some of the points they make about racial aspects being glossed over were more systemic problems with the frenetic writing. I think they tried to pack a lot into a relatively short time, and certain scenes didn't quite get the payoff for the time spent. But I will say, that even just an acknowledgment of racial genocide and racism/sexism in such a mainstream movie felt like a step in the right direction for me. Reply

Wow, I actually agree with those articles. Thanks. Reply

“Shit. They have Mammies on Paradise Island, too? Who’s paradise is this exactly?”



lol damn



But when white people say “diversity,” they mean “tokenism.”



lol damn Reply

Certainly not the lives of radicalized factions with justifiable concerns if not means (Ares)



How is "humans can be evil, so let's just kill them all" a justifiable concern?



That first article is a pretty absurd case of trying to impose one's own political subtext on a film. The point of the conversation with Chief about the war between the US and the tribes is for Diana to continue to learn that human society is more complicated than she previously understood it to be, not for her to shrug it off. Reply

I don't even care if she has a romance or not. I wanted to see a brave, strong, smart, capable woman kick ass and do the right thing and that's what I got. The romance with Trevor was an after thought. Chris Pine is super hot and I liked him in the role. I did feel like it was more love on his side than on hers, or maybe she realized he loved him when it was too late. Reply

Is Wonder Woman gay / something other than straight? Reply

she's bisexual in the comics Reply

Wonder Woman’s bisexuality is essential to her superhero identity.



Let's not pretend like the comics are more progressive. 75 years of jokey innuendo and Greg Rucka saying (but carefully never directly showing) that Diana is bi last year don't really equal "essential".

was gonna say, how essential is it if it took decades to put it in print Reply

Yeah and her most significant romantic relationship is with a man Reply

lol mte. Reply

the only thing i didn't like about this movie was their romance tbh. i wanted to like it, but i didn't feel it. i didn't feel anything when he died (except that i kept thinking how very steve rogers of him). there was a lot more emotional pain coming from antiope's final scene and that one warrior who seemed like she might have been in love with antiope (unless i'm reading a lot into things).

but i loved the movie so fucking much otherwise that it doesn't even matter.



but i loved the movie so fucking much otherwise that it doesn't even matter. Reply

Idk, I viewed the romance between WW and Steve less of one between a man and a woman but more of one between the god and the mankind. WW learns that mankind isn't as ideal and perfect as gods have made or wanted them, but still learns to embrace it, with all its flaws and imperfections - and Steve Trevor was that one good human who showed her that mankind is still worth saving.

There's also that I really liked Chris Pine and how he sold the character, so I'm all good. I would definitely like if WW had a female love interest in future films though. Reply

No one movie is not going to solve representation problems of Hollywood. Reply

tbqh i'm cool with diana having not had some amazon girlfriend considering they all watched her grow up from infancy



otherwise, traveling to the front line with lots of dudes doesn't leave her with much time for a female love interest



my only gripe with the film is that it goes from ALL THE WOMEN to diana tokening it up in the last half Reply

Diana's "infancy" was by the time of the movie literally hundreds of years ago though like it's kind of irrelevant.



How many women would she realistically come across though in that context?



oh, no i'm fully aware of the way it shifts and why. it was just a bummer because the beginning was so fucking lovely and i was just a little bit greedy. but there is something to be said about going from a brightly colored beautiful themyscira to a dark and dreary man filled london. it was really well done.



as for your edit: we have zero idea the timeline of diana's birth/growth or how long she was her current age before steve crashed on the island. i still stand by the idea that a relationship with an amazon would be weird as fuck because they all LOVED baby diana. they all looked at her like she was their child.



Yeah I was going to say that maybe there wasn't a romance because they'd known her since she was a baby Reply

Came here to say that. Given the backstory established she was the only child on Themyscira and all those other women watched her grow up since she was a baby, it would be creepy as fuck so I'm glad they didn't go there. She can still be bisexual though. Reply

I wanna kick that man in the head at Vulture who wrote that truly disgusting review for the movie and then went on twitter defending his shitty article. Reply

Mystique is the most obnoxious straightwashing in superhero movies imo. How the hell did she go from raising a child with a woman in the comics to having a crush on Xavier who is also sort of her brother in XMFC? Reply

The X-Men movies are a travesty in terms of female portrayal. Emma Frost was a prime example. Reply

ok but deadpool is bisexual and it wasn't in the film but you choose to go after the female lead and directed one Reply

With deadpool is weird, because he is pansexual in the canon but has he had same gender relationships?? also I don't remember it being mentioned in the movie (I watched it with the latin-american spanish dub so maybe they changed something there lol, but idk)



And I know you don't have to have same gender relationships to be bi because the atraction is still there (i'm bi too) , but if you claim a character is bi/pan and only make them have straight relationships that seems lazy. Reply

They did, unless you mean this specific article in which case yes. If you're going to mention two women include the man too. Reply

I do feel like whenever there is a character who is canonically not straight, they seem to double down on putting them in a heterosexual relationship. It isn't even that I always dislike that relationship, but it is weird that the first step to writing a bisexual/pansexual/fluid character seems to be to nail them down into a basically monogamous traditional heterosexual relationship.



he died.



Honestly the movie would have been fine with them just being friends. They didn't need to be ~in love~ for her to feel pain that

Ikr? Like what about her aunt and not some dude she met 5 min ago? Reply

Appreaciate the spoiler cut but fromyourashes already spoiled it further up the thread. Reply

