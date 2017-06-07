Taeyeon

Kpop Post: T.O.P's update



-YG released a statement that still holds him accountable for his actions,and his first trial will be on June 29
-T.O.P is expected to be at the trial if there's no "special circumstances" that interfere with him appearing
- As of June 8th KST T.O.P is still in a "lethargic state" and hasn't woken up
-The Hospital says there's no inmediate threat to his life, but they will continue to monitor him


Source:https://www.soompi.com/2017/06/07/yg-releases-official-apology-regarding-bigbang-t-o-ps-recent-controversy-date-t-o-ps-first-trial-announced/

Im no doctor, but it seems that he's in a coma and the doctors are just sugar coating it?
I hope he recovers soon, and YG remains messy as hell

UPDATE!: Apparently he's awake now and responsive
