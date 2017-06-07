Kpop Post: T.O.P's update

Jesus, the info is all over the place :l

YG is really dropping the ball for not releasing what the hell is going on...

I just hope he makes it :c

Same I hope he pulls through :(

"Hasn't woken up"??? Damn. :( Please recover, TOP.

from someone who watched the press conference



[+13,389, -522] Basically what the doctor is saying is that he overdosed on the sleeping pills to the point where he wasn't able to breathe properly and fell into a deep sleep but is still in a state where he will wake up if given strong stimulation. The police came yesterday when they saw that he was awake and didn't think anything was wrong. So TOP's current state is that he's not in critical condition but the medication is still in his system so it's going to take a couple of days for him to completely wake up. His body is in a deep enough sleep where his breathing was affected.



they were afraid of brain damage cuz of lack of oxygen, they said that he isn't brain damaged and is breathing



Edited at 2017-06-08 06:26 am (UTC)

ty

The coverage of this whole thing has been wild. Nobody has their shit together and people are coming off as being really fucking dumb tbh. Some reports say he's awake and responsive, some say he's not. Somehow, people are saying he's been asleep this whole time and hasn't woken up yet but is not unconscious - like, what do you fuckers think sleep is?



I hope he's okay but it kind of feels like everyone (even the doctors during their press conference) have downplayed this significantly.



Edited at 2017-06-08 06:06 am (UTC)

I honestly think is not to alarm netizens with "Oh your fave popstar overdosed" whih is BS...cause like you said the info has been a MESS!

Wow, how is this even legal, they care more about the artist's image and the artist themselves, at least the record label in America try to act like they care.

Omg wtf is up with the conflicting reports!? :(

idk it was a mess, his mom had to come out and be like "wtf my son is still unconscious and could be dying" and then they had the doctor's come out for a press briefing to clear everything up. basically:

(and i'm copy pasting this from tumblr)



Doctor’s Briefing About TOP’s Condition

It took 5* people to bring T.O.P into the hospital. When T.O.P was admitted to the hospital, he had high blood pressure and heart rate.



T.O.P is still in a state of near-unconsciousness.



We don’t know how many pills T.O.P ingested. But we know it was a lot.



We believe his pills were from a class called benzodiazepines, which are meant to treat anxiety.



T.O.P’s body would only respond to very strong stimulations, therefore we can still say he is essentially unconscious.



T.O.P’s breathing is still not at normal levels, he will have to stay at the hospital longer for recovery.



Due to the medicine, T.O.P’s pupils did not react like a normal person’s would.



After T.O.P’s condition improves, we will discuss his situation with mental health doctors.



T.O.P’s blood carbon dioxide levels were high enough where he could have gone under cardiac arrest.



Based on our observations, it will take at least 1 week for T.O.P to recover. However we will continue to monitor him.



The most important thing for T.O.P right now is that he needs psychiatric treatment.



We do not see any signs of other drugs being used, only the Benzodiazepines



Credit: OH_mes



*this was later corrected to be 3

Thanks for the detailed report

Hope he makes it through, this is such an awful situation all around :/

Damn, all the coverage on this has been a mess. I hope he pulls through.

Also, smh at the police trying to downplay his condition.

TOP's mom visited him from 13:00 to 13:30. Afterwards she said that he is much better, he had opened his eyes and their eyes had met 🙏 pic.twitter.com/q0HxLcICmD — 수사나 (@susifg) June 8, 2017

it's being reported that he's made eye contact with his mother today, though it's not clear if he's fully awake or was just briefly conscious:

I couldnt embed a tweet, but im glad he's at least awake!

poor T.O.P. this is just a heartbreaking situation in so many ways

I honestly gave up KPOP - all of the singers basically indentured servants, get paid very little, have to work insane hours (SNSD, Red Velvet, etc all of these women and men are young people but they look absolutely exhausted/don't give a shit anymore when performing), have insane fans, and have no control over their personal lives. I can't support shit like that and it's a vicious cycle.

I wish i could be like that, but honestly american music is so boring to me... Kpop is a bit more excited, but i feel old? when i went to KCON i felt ancient between so many teens

Well that's not a surprise given tweens/teens are the main target demographics for the kpop industry. That and old uncle fans for some of the girl groups. /shudder/

Same, I feel like an old lady stanning gfriend but they're so much fun and their choreography is amazing oop

I completely agree. For me, around 2014 /2015 is when I noticed majority of the music being released for mainstream American music was boring the fuck out of me. The lack of intriguing chorus and bridges, all the whisper-singing, the top 50 charts being dominated by rap (which I think with pop, the quality of rap released today is so boring too compared to older works), choreography basically being non existent or just really shitty when attempted...it's sad.



But I'm well aware I've aged out in kpop. I'm going to continuing listening because it makes me happy, but I know it's geared more towards teens and a small group creepy old men, which I want no association lmao. But I won't be stanning or getting too involved since it would feel so weird.



Edited at 2017-06-08 11:12 am (UTC)

Same tbh. I can't go back to Kpop knowing what I know.

It's not like the American music industry is all that better though (look at Kesha's case or the way sites like this one start frothing at the mouth when a celebrity starts fucking up - Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, etc) - and the way some k-pop acts are treated really varies by company. Big Bang seem to have total control over what they do artistically, and they've continuously renewed their contracts with YG.

I'm not into it as much anymore. Everything you said plus the fact that the quality of groups across the board has really dropped off.



Super Junior is having a comeback without Ryeowook and Kyuhyun when they go to the army lmao, good luck.

Red Velvet being overworked 💀



I kinda agree (though i'm mostly only here for SNSD/Taeyeon) tbh that a lot of new groups don't interest me makes me have one foot out of k-pop at large.

I don't follow Kpop but what happened to him?

Overdosed on sedatives

* A girl (trainee from another company) got caught with drugs and during her investigation she told the cops that she smoked weed with TOP in his house

* TOP told the cops that he smoked an e-cig and not weed. His company (YGE) tried to pin it on the girls since it was her second arrest

* Cops tested TOP and it came out positive.

* It became a big scandal cuz he was still in military service

* The general public turned on his ass real fast since some of his members and people in his company have had scandals of their own and didn't face any legal punishment

* He suffers from depression & anxiety and is medicated for that and this is his second suicide attempt



~ rumor on the street is that the cops were watching people from that company

~ a rumor came out some time ago that a YGE staff member got caught at the airport with drugs and cops raided his house

* it was later confirmed that their stylist got busted for cocaine at his house



Reply

Damn people turned on him bc he got caught weed? That's so different from the industry here, it's almost encouraged.

jfc. International fans need to come out in full force against the way kpop stars are treated, and maybe for weed lol.



If they want their idols/stars to have fame outside of korea I feel like they should listen to their fans. But then again the industry is full of old-school assholes so I doubt even losing their international fanbases would change anything

Sounds like he OD'd on benzo's, most likely xanax. He must've taken a shit to fall into this coma state he's in.

@god finish his racist and homophobic ass Reply

Tf

wtf

what the hell is wrong with you, he's in the ICU??

YG can't handle their artists for shit. rip 2NE1

Top really risked it all chilling with some barely legal insta-thot.

