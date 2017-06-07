Kpop Post: T.O.P's update
-YG released a statement that still holds him accountable for his actions,and his first trial will be on June 29
-T.O.P is expected to be at the trial if there's no "special circumstances" that interfere with him appearing
- As of June 8th KST T.O.P is still in a "lethargic state" and hasn't woken up
-The Hospital says there's no inmediate threat to his life, but they will continue to monitor him
Im no doctor, but it seems that he's in a coma and the doctors are just sugar coating it?
I hope he recovers soon, and YG remains messy as hell
UPDATE!: Apparently he's awake now and responsive
Reputable?
YG is really dropping the ball for not releasing what the hell is going on...
I just hope he makes it :c
[+13,389, -522] Basically what the doctor is saying is that he overdosed on the sleeping pills to the point where he wasn't able to breathe properly and fell into a deep sleep but is still in a state where he will wake up if given strong stimulation. The police came yesterday when they saw that he was awake and didn't think anything was wrong. So TOP's current state is that he's not in critical condition but the medication is still in his system so it's going to take a couple of days for him to completely wake up. His body is in a deep enough sleep where his breathing was affected.
they were afraid of brain damage cuz of lack of oxygen, they said that he isn't brain damaged and is breathing
I hope he's okay but it kind of feels like everyone (even the doctors during their press conference) have downplayed this significantly.
Doctor’s Briefing About TOP’s Condition
It took 5* people to bring T.O.P into the hospital. When T.O.P was admitted to the hospital, he had high blood pressure and heart rate.
T.O.P is still in a state of near-unconsciousness.
We don’t know how many pills T.O.P ingested. But we know it was a lot.
We believe his pills were from a class called benzodiazepines, which are meant to treat anxiety.
T.O.P’s body would only respond to very strong stimulations, therefore we can still say he is essentially unconscious.
T.O.P’s breathing is still not at normal levels, he will have to stay at the hospital longer for recovery.
Due to the medicine, T.O.P’s pupils did not react like a normal person’s would.
After T.O.P’s condition improves, we will discuss his situation with mental health doctors.
T.O.P’s blood carbon dioxide levels were high enough where he could have gone under cardiac arrest.
Based on our observations, it will take at least 1 week for T.O.P to recover. However we will continue to monitor him.
The most important thing for T.O.P right now is that he needs psychiatric treatment.
We do not see any signs of other drugs being used, only the Benzodiazepines
Also, smh at the police trying to downplay his condition.
* TOP told the cops that he smoked an e-cig and not weed. His company (YGE) tried to pin it on the girls since it was her second arrest
* Cops tested TOP and it came out positive.
* It became a big scandal cuz he was still in military service
* The general public turned on his ass real fast since some of his members and people in his company have had scandals of their own and didn't face any legal punishment
* He suffers from depression & anxiety and is medicated for that and this is his second suicide attempt
~ rumor on the street is that the cops were watching people from that company
~ a rumor came out some time ago that a YGE staff member got caught at the airport with drugs and cops raided his house
* it was later confirmed that their stylist got busted for cocaine at his house
