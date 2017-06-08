June 8th, 2017, 01:24 am rebeljean Demi Lovato attends Emo Nite; sings along to Paramore The sound went out and Demi led the crowd in an acapella version of "Misery Business".Pic SourceVid SourceWould you go to Emo Nite, ONTD? Tagged: demi lovato, paramore / hayley williams Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 4444 comments Add comment
Hey do u guys know if TOP is okay???
the money isn't there anymore and record labels are reluctant to give money to rock music these days. the investment is not there. so we get 'safe' rock music in the charts these days.
Major labels 1988–1999 (Big Six)
-Warner Music Group
-EMI
-Sony Music (known as CBS Records until January 1991 then known as Sony Music thereafter)
-BMG
-Universal Music Group
-PolyGram
Major labels 1999–2004 (Big Five)
-Warner Music Group
-EMI
-Sony Music
-BMG
-Universal Music Group (PolyGram absorbed into UMG)
Major labels 2004–2012 (Big Four)
-Universal Music Group
-Sony BMG (The Sony and BMG joint-venture label. Traded as Sony Music Entertainment after 2008 merger)
-Warner Music Group
-EMI
Major labels since 2012 (Big Three)
- Universal Music Group (most of EMI's recorded music division absorbed into UMG)
- Sony Music (EMI Music Publishing absorbed into Sony/ATV Music Publishing)
- Warner Music Group (EMI's Parlophone and EMI/Virgin Classics labels absorbed into WMG on 1 July 2013)[15]
I've never been to emo night but sadly none of my friends are really into that type of music. I might have one that would go with me but the earliest she probably know is 2007 scene music. She'd be lost when they play TBS, Brand New, Say Anything, The Used, etc.
Edited at 2017-06-08 06:34 am (UTC)