This is so cute.

emos they still exist??

Teenagers still dress this way and it blows my mind tbh

emo never dies, you carry it forever

yep. it started as a one-off party (that was stolen from another person planning a similar party supposedly) then was so popular it became a monthly i think thing and now they have them in multiple cities. i got dragged to the first one when it was only at short stop. I FUCKING HATE IT.

i was at one at the echoplex and it turned from emo to screamo. i hate screamo.

i don't think its as big now, but there are a ton of newer pop punk/emo bands, and a lot of the old bands from that era are still active. plus hot topic and blue banana are still going.

i went to emo nite in la a few weeks ago and unbeknownst to me, the looks are still going strong

Speaking of music,



Hey do u guys know if TOP is okay???

twenty one pilots?? i've liked their music for a long time tbh, since like 2013 so i'll say yes, but i don't think their sound is actually anywhere near emo or pop punk, it's a mix of other genres. be warned tho- they became popular about two years ago and most of their fans are annoying as fuck.

TOP from big bang :(

aw lol i'm sorry

emo nite isn't exclusive to being "emo" at the moment. Lots of people my age (going on 30), sometimes older, sometimes younger, go to enjoy some good ole throwbacks. I never dressed that way (more of a non-academic nerd back then) but hearing some of these songs is truly enjoyable. My friend happened to be back in town and so I'm guessing she had a GREAT time.

I remember the fueled by gossip days when selena and demi were getting alllll up into the scene

Epic tbh

paramore has some reallllll bops though; cant slander

Right? Misery Business is a decade old and it still goes strong today.

yas i recently revisited it and it has me shook all over again

i never paid attention to them b/c i'm a 90s music kid, but it sure is great to hear a band. did bands disappear b/c of the EDM movement? i'm so out of touch.

bands disappeared because there's only 3 big labels now, compared to about 10 years ago when there was 5.



the money isn't there anymore and record labels are reluctant to give money to rock music these days. the investment is not there. so we get 'safe' rock music in the charts these days.



Major labels 1988–1999 (Big Six)

-Warner Music Group

-EMI

-Sony Music (known as CBS Records until January 1991 then known as Sony Music thereafter)

-BMG

-Universal Music Group

-PolyGram



Major labels 1999–2004 (Big Five)

-Warner Music Group

-EMI

-Sony Music

-BMG

-Universal Music Group (PolyGram absorbed into UMG)



Major labels 2004–2012 (Big Four)

-Universal Music Group

-Sony BMG (The Sony and BMG joint-venture label. Traded as Sony Music Entertainment after 2008 merger)

-Warner Music Group

-EMI



Major labels since 2012 (Big Three)



- Universal Music Group (most of EMI's recorded music division absorbed into UMG)

- Sony Music (EMI Music Publishing absorbed into Sony/ATV Music Publishing)

- Warner Music Group (EMI's Parlophone and EMI/Virgin Classics labels absorbed into WMG on 1 July 2013)[15]

there's still a lot of alternative bands out there, but they tend to not be on the major labels. hopeless, fueled by ramen, epitaph, fearless, 8123 and rise all have a lot of bands on their labels.

I WOULD STRAIGHT UP DIE TO GO TO EMO NITE

aw remember when she was a warped tour groupie/wannabee scene queen. those were the days

yep she dated alex from the cab

I'd go if it included the ~pre-MySpace~~ version of emo (so like... Jimmy Eat World idk)

More like dashboard confessional and no ty to that

lol idt I listened to them. But a comment below reminded me: I'd add Death Cab

OMG I was OBSESSED with Transatlanticism. I mean... It is a good record. (I will forever stan!)

I love that album but there aren't that many singalongs on it.

I bet they play JEW songs too, at least the Middle

i've been meaning to go to this but i never really cared for this kind of music/subculture when it was popular

I don't know what emo nite is. Gonna assume an American thing. I was the only person in my friend group who liked emo music and I got dragged mercilessly. But sometimes the mood was just so right with a little Death Cab, or Thursday.

I've been to emo night, it's super fun but made me nostalgic for weeks after lol

People always asked me why Riot! was my least favorite Paramore album (until After Laughter came out) and I always said it was because it sounds like a Demi Lovato album. This just proves it. Riot! has a lot of bops but literally any pop girl could release it and it would've been a platinum selling album. The rest of Paramore's discog has that exclusive Paramore signature on it.



I've never been to emo night but sadly none of my friends are really into that type of music. I might have one that would go with me but the earliest she probably know is 2007 scene music. She'd be lost when they play TBS, Brand New, Say Anything, The Used, etc.



Edited at 2017-06-08 06:34 am (UTC)

I wish we had emo nite where I live

emo night is my least favorite thing about la. they literally had people lined up outside of it at like 2 pm according to my friend's ig story. ew.

Thanks for making this post OP, was gonna do it later <3

Is that guy wearing a button up mesh shirt?

I used to go to emo night in LA every month, but once a bunch of Viners/Youtubers started going, the crowds just go weird. I still go to 90's night when I'm home in Florida, though.

nice. I still sing to misery business pretty hard when it comes on my shuffle before going to work.

This need to come to the UK, I would be SO up for it!

I'm going to see Taking Back Sunday in a few weeks lol. I am excited.

