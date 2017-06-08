What is 4:44?
Excited to bring @Sprint customers exclusive content through our partnership with @TIDALHiFi - more news coming tomorrow!! pic.twitter.com/YIbZ4h5Zoq— MarceloClaure (@marceloclaure) June 8, 2017
- This week, ads that simply said "4:44" appeared all over NYC, and in California, London, Chicago, New Zealand and online.
- Fans peeked the source code and discovered the ads were associated with Tidal. Because of their love of the number 4, many speculated that it was promo for a new Jay-Z album, his much-rumoured response to Lemonade, a Jay-Z/Beyoncé collab album, or just a grand announcement of the Knowles-Carter twins' births.
- During tonight's NBA finals game, the above commercial aired, announcing that 4:44 is a project from Tidal starring Mahershala Ali, Lupita Nyong'o and Danny Glover.
- It's most likely a film (due to the NC-17 rating displayed in the ad). It's not confirmed to be associated with new Jay-Z music (...yet). The release date is also unknown.
