What is 4:44?

The time of the day the illuminati will finally make their move on us.

Can't wait!

Christina Aguilera coming out with a new album.







In an alternate universe.

She'll probably flop over there too...

omg im so tired of viral, vague ass marketing campaigns

mte. I would love a commercial that goes "We're making a new thing and wanted to tell you about it. So we did. Enjoy the rest of this :30 commercial by watching a cake be iced."

lmao, watch out everyone, the Netflix killer is here....

does this even work in marketing... im not prompted to wanna find what 4:44 is tbh im just annoyed

Same

It's annoying, and I feel like 4:44 could be the length time of a new song but that's it.

Look Smithers, Garbo is coming!

new rita ora album coming in april 2044

Yup. Any Asian parents (especially mine) have this superstition embedded in the head all the time.

Jay Z's cousin from Nigeria is moving back home and 4:44 is the new artist discovered and recruited. Y'all ready for some lumbre?

Do I dial 444 to reach them or something, how does this work?

...are they threatening to kill me??? What even?

The end credits makes it look like danny glover won an oscar

444 was my college dorm, my roommate and I put a sign that said "we're 2/3 evil" on the door. retrospective cringe lol

should I be scared?

nnnn Lemonade is shook.

Mahershala Ali?? I am there.

Mahershala and Lupita? GTFO of here, take my money and my dignity - it's yours, Tidal!

Pretty much.

yep

It's 16 minutes before 5 o'clock.



Mystery solved. Reply

Nobody cares about Jay-Z except the Fleahive.



Next. Reply

Extra

wow will my sprint coverage actually be worthwhile for something?

Semi o/t has tidal always had the $9.99 option? And the 6 months free for sprint users? Also they're claiming to have 12 million more songs than Spotify. I wonder how accurate that is.

yeah they've always had the lower price point and the higher hifi price too. the sprint partnership is relatively new I think.

Just move on already, Tidal ain't happening.

bey's gotta hold out another 9 days so her twins can share a birthday with me and kendrick!

