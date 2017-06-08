bey

What is 4:44?



  • This week, ads that simply said "4:44" appeared all over NYC, and in California, London, Chicago, New Zealand and online.

  • Fans peeked the source code and discovered the ads were associated with Tidal. Because of their love of the number 4, many speculated that it was promo for a new Jay-Z album, his much-rumoured response to Lemonade, a Jay-Z/Beyoncé collab album, or just a grand announcement of the Knowles-Carter twins' births.

  • During tonight's NBA finals game, the above commercial aired, announcing that 4:44 is a project from Tidal starring Mahershala Ali, Lupita Nyong'o and Danny Glover.

  • It's most likely a film (due to the NC-17 rating displayed in the ad). It's not confirmed to be associated with new Jay-Z music (...yet). The release date is also unknown.

source 1 2

edit: updated with Sprint (Tidal partner) CEO's tweet
Tagged: ,