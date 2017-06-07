Horror News Roundup + 'Are You Afraid of the Dark' tribute short in the works
Midnight Society Returns for “Are You Afraid of the Dark?” Fan Film This Halloween https://t.co/DrbVXLzIHV pic.twitter.com/eDsmRx1ATc— Bloody Disgusting (@BDisgusting) June 7, 2017
- Nathaniel Ingram and Zac Lockard are directing an indepedent short film that will pay tribute to the 1990s Nickelodeon hit Are You Afraid of the Dark.
- The plot: "The Midnight Society returns for a new tale of terror. It follows a young boy, Christopher, as he stays for a weekend at his grandpa Jasper’s house. What he doesn’t know is his grandfather has more than one guest for the weekend."
- Ingram says of the film: "We feel this tribute is long overdue. We all grew up on the show and it plays a major role as to why I am a writer today. I did decide to go a darker route with this tribute film, but it will be entertaining for the whole family…and you might even notice some odes to the original series."
- The tentative release date is October 27, 2017.
‘Amityville: The Awakening’ Officially Pulled from Release https://t.co/mCrCLLtgv3 pic.twitter.com/6iMMM6Cv1Q— Bloody Disgusting (@BDisgusting) June 7, 2017
- The reboot of The Amityville Horror was set to be released on June 30. It has now been removed from the schedule altogether with no updated release date so far. The movie has been delayed since September 2014.
- The cast includes Jennifer Jason Leigh, Bella Thorne, McKenna Grace, Cameron Monaghan, Taylor Spreitler, Thomas Mann and Jennifer Morrison star.
- "LOST GULLY ROAD tells the story of Lucy, a directionless young woman who travels to a secluded cottage in the forest to wait for her sister. With no television and little communication to the outside world she spends her days alone and drinking to pass the time. That is, until her unexpected host decides to keep her company…"
Cheating on your spouse is so not worth it, man. Wrecking two lives for some… https://t.co/hxy92UdVzT #News #AdamRandall #HelenHunt #horror pic.twitter.com/zLkoA0Rhpp— Dread Central (@DreadCentral) June 7, 2017
- Helen Hunt will star in the Adam Randall (Netflix's iBoy) film written by Devon Graye (actor from Dexter, 13 Sins, Husk). Shooting starts this summer in Cleveland.
- The plot: "Infidelity has put great strain on the Harper household as Greg, the lead investigator in a child abduction case which has brought into the spotlight a similar case from years past, struggles to find a way to forgive his well-heeled wife, Jackie (Hunt). As her guilt slowly gnaws away at her grip on reality, a malicious presence begins manifesting itself in their home, putting their young son in mortal danger."
- Opens this weekend in U.S. theaters.
Theo James Lands the Lead in #netflix’s How It Ends https://t.co/2ITZhThXiz pic.twitter.com/IYqFaGnMy7— Dread Central (@DreadCentral) June 7, 2017
- Theo James (Bedlam, the Divergent franchise) was recently cast as the lead in the upcoming Netflix thriller How It Ends. It will be directed by David M. Rosenthal (the Jacob's Ladder remake). Production starts next month in Canada.
- James plays a man trying to get home to his pregnant wife on the other side of the country as a mysterious and apocalyptic event creates havoc on the roads.
I'm Babashook. https://t.co/da7PhZJUZs— Teen Vogue (@TeenVogue) June 7, 2017
- The titular monster from the 2014 Australian movie has suddenly become a sort of unofficial mascot for Pride month.
- Memes featuring the Babadook have surfaced on social media, including ones like this:
To all my LGBTQADOOK brothers and sisters: come out of the shadows you manifest in and share your truth with those you love! pic.twitter.com/4JVqo9HfHc— Alex Bedder (@itgetsbedder) June 6, 2017
favourite AYAotD episode?
Also that episode where the girl tells a story about her pet fox being killed by hounds fucked me up, I would cry for that little fox lol