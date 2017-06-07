Horror News Roundup + 'Are You Afraid of the Dark' tribute short in the works

WHAT?! GIMME! Gary, the love of my tween life, had better have a cameo Reply

i honestly feel like he'd do it if it was publicized enough so it's a missed opportunity on their parts if they didn't approach him Reply

That short film sounds like a fun idea, I am here for it! Reply

poor bella thorne. maybe she should stick to her job at supplying the dick pics Reply

Isn't Devon Graye, teen Dexter? Reply

Yeah, that's him. I assume it's him even though his iMDB doesn't mention him writing anything. Reply

i was excited until i saw it was a fan tribute. wake me when they do reunion minisodes a la pete and pete, so i can see gary as a disgruntled dad stuck in the suburbs and betty ann as a successful horror novelist Reply

Lol, I'd watch that. Reply

June 17th-18th is the Pete&Pete Takeover on The Splat(Nick's 90s block of shows). Both stars will be hosting it!!!! Reply

yesss, i've been so stoked! hoping artie and endless mike make cameos (my dream would be ellen but she's busy off being a surgeon) Reply

I was left speechless by "babussy." Reply

This makes me laugh so hard lmao Reply

can someone explain this meme to me. i saw one with ducks on tumblr and thought it was a one off thing Reply

I need an explanation as well. lmao Reply

the first one I saw was a screenshot of The Babadook in the LGBT section of netflix



and someone was like "the B in LGBT stands for Babadook" Reply

it's born from that meme where people say they care about something then look at smudged writing on their hand and get the words wrong, someone did that for lgbt and did babadook as the b. then it merged with the meme where people claim random things as gay (which i see as reclaiming of "that's so gay") so people claimed the babadook as lgbt/gay, and then more memes sprouted off from there.



at least that seems to be the evolution to me. Reply

http://www.vulture.com/2017/06/is-the-b abadook-gay.html it started with a tumblr post and snowballed (especially in the past day or so with the vulture article lol) Reply

i fucking love this meme Reply

i'm here to say i find these babadook memes extremely amusing Reply

lmao I remember the tumblr post about the babadook, I love how it's now a full meme Reply

Omfg 😂😂😂 Reply

This islol Reply

lmaoo Reply

Stop trying to make Theo James happen.



Those Babadook memes are hilarious Reply

The babadook memes are hilarious 😂 Reply

The Babadook stuff has been making me laugh all day. Or I guess Babashook. I think they're cute Reply

this is fantastic Reply

Mine were "The Tale of the Ghastly Grinner" (which continues to terrify me to this day), and "The Tale of the Night Shift" (which is a lot like one of my favourite films, Nattevagten) Reply

The one where there's a lizard and if you touch it you turn into a lizard fucked me up Reply

i didn't really find them that scary when i was a teen watching them but i've seen a couple of them now that i'm older and they can be a little bit creepy but they look awfully dated which can be charming i guess. that being said, i always remember the one with the three little girls who were scouts and lost their whistle or something



Edited at 2017-06-08 04:52 am (UTC) Reply

see icon



also: laughing in the dark, thirteenth floor, the dark music, watcher's woods Reply

The one about the girl working the hospital and that vampire lurking around scared me...lmao

or when the neighbors are vampires and the girl had to throw away the trash in the dark and her naighbor pops up...

no thanks. Reply

the doll house one Reply

Among those I loved the most there was the Phantom of the cab. I think that was the title. Two brothers having to guess riddles in a cab



Reply

I can't remember the name of it, the pool one where there was a ghost in the pool and the kids drop the chemical in it to make the ghost visible and that fucking skeleton thing came rising up out of the water. Genuinely horrifying tbh. Reply

Yeah this one was the scariest to me Reply

I was too young to remember any, but I remember loving the show. Anyone know where I can stream it? Reply

Hooper Piccalaro!! Reply

The one with the clown ugh I blame it for my clownphobia.



Also that episode where the girl tells a story about her pet fox being killed by hounds fucked me up, I would cry for that little fox lol Reply

Omg when movies are delayed for THREE YEARS just put it on vod and call it a day, or sell it to redbox or something damn Reply

