FX - FARGO 3x09 Promo "Aporia"



[synopsis]Emmit sits down with Gloria, and Nikki negotiates a deal.

The wolves are at the gate. Two more episodes left in the season! There's been reports that a season 4 may be unlikely...I know this season hasn't been as loved as previous ones, but I absolutely enjoy this series and still want more stories in this setting. Still, hopefully this season ends on a strong note =) Thoughts on tonight's ep?

