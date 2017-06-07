FX - FARGO 3x09 Promo "Aporia"

Wasn't a fan of tonight's episode :(



and that BEHEADING?!



I was ill. Reply

think we'll get an explanation for the bowling alley scene? or will it be like the aliens in season 2?



literally have no idea where it's going from here but can't wait to find out. Reply

We've never gotten an explaination for any of the surreal elements of the Fargo series. Malvo might've been the Devil, there were aliens in season 2, and it looks like the bowling alley might be purgatory Reply

the only reason i think we might get more is because ray wise's character showed up earlier in the season, and it doesn't feel like a one-off thing to me (and i just want more of him haha). Reply

I like this season, but yeah, not anywhere near as much as the first two. Reply

I'd be sad if this is the last season we ever got. But I do think that between this and Legion, Noah Hawley seems spread a bit thin.



I wouldn't mind if he took a Fargo break for a couple of years, and then revisited when inspiration really struck him. Reply

I hated legion so i really will be upset if we lose fargo to legion :/ Reply

Any of the scenes having to do with that British man bore me to fucking death Reply

Honestly in some ways I find this season better than 2. For one, I like the lack of Dodd Gerhardt's misogynistic ass and how they really unceremoniously killed off his daughter, that was some right bullshit. This season is far better with the female characters imo, and yeah it is in the background and it is essentially breadcrumbs but I do like the fact that Gloria's ex is gay and it hasn't been made a huge deal of besides episode 1.



I find this season easier to follow in some ways. And while this season lacks the really strong characters of Peggy and Mike, I still enjoy seeing Nikki and Gloria every Wednesday.



This episode was really great, easily the best of the season imo. Wrench <3



There is a theory on reddit that the bowling alley man is The Wandering Jew. Reply

