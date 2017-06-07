FX - FARGO 3x09 Promo "Aporia"
[synopsis]Emmit sits down with Gloria, and Nikki negotiates a deal.
---
SOURCE 1
GIF 1
The wolves are at the gate. Two more episodes left in the season! There's been reports that a season 4 may be unlikely...I know this season hasn't been as loved as previous ones, but I absolutely enjoy this series and still want more stories in this setting. Still, hopefully this season ends on a strong note =) Thoughts on tonight's ep?
and that BEHEADING?!
I was ill.
literally have no idea where it's going from here but can't wait to find out.
I wouldn't mind if he took a Fargo break for a couple of years, and then revisited when inspiration really struck him.
I find this season easier to follow in some ways. And while this season lacks the really strong characters of Peggy and Mike, I still enjoy seeing Nikki and Gloria every Wednesday.
This episode was really great, easily the best of the season imo. Wrench <3
There is a theory on reddit that the bowling alley man is The Wandering Jew.