Ariel Winter's Mom Wants Her To Cover Up
- Ariel Winters' mom Chrystal Workman is not crazy about her daughter's attire and her Instagram photos.
- She told In Touch Weekly that she wishes her daughter "would grow up."
- "I feel sad that she feels the need to expose herself when it's not necessary," Workman said. "Ariel is smart, beautiful, and talented. She is a legitimate actress. She does not need to do this. She is beautiful with her clothes on."
- Banned source revealed in 2012 Winter alleged her mom tried to "sexualize" her when she was 14 years old. Workman has denied the allegations.
-Ariel Winter has not responded to her mom's remarks as of yet.
Caption:Had the best time in Vancouver with my babe, but also with amazing new friends. Super lucky 💘 Also... those wreck beach stairs though!!!!!!!!😵
Caption: Happy #MemorialDay 🌊
Caption: Happy Mother's Day to all the incredible mothers. I was lucky enough to have an unbelievable sister who raised me to be the woman I am today. I wouldn't be anywhere without her love and guidance. She's my rock and my best friend in the entire world. There's no one more loving, caring, smart, and beautiful inside and out as Shanelle Gray❤️She's the best mom, wife, sister, friend, and business woman in the world:) Skylar, Parker, David and I are beyond lucky. Thank you for all you are. You are so appreciated and loved.
Captions: Y'all I NEVER post pap pics but I just got sent this and I'm posting it because Levi's SOOO pissed and his face is SOOOO good 😂😂😂😂 it's fucking Ralphs! What headline are you getting with this????? Over and over! "Ariel in SLUTTY SHORTS & live in lover Levi" like ok can we just live and not be followed? Take pics on red carpets where we sign up for that not when we're just trying to grocery shop for fucks sake.
