Hasan Minhaj Joins Mila Kunis-Kate McKinnon Comedy 'The Spy Who Dumped Me'

log kya kahenge (what will ppl say?) is the story of my life Reply

The audience's groan of despair/sympathy when he said that the first time was amazing. Reply

i was watching it with my cousins and we all groaned in sympathy. it was so great! everything he was saying was absolutely true. Reply

me tooooooo, still ruling my life...probably forever Reply

Same, forever Reply

same lmao Reply

It's the same mentality with my family too lol Reply

his netflix special was great, he's very charming Reply

It really was brilliant. The structure and the message... It went deeper than most comedy sets.



Also, he's super cute. If he weren't married and straight, I'd hit that so hard, when he pulled out, he'd become the King of England. Reply

Boooo @ 'ol Outlander dude most likely being the male lead. I HATE that show and wish nothing but failure on him. Reply

Why do you hate Outlander? I had to quit half-way through the 1st season because of all the rape. Reply

That's exactly why. Reply

SAMEEEEE I saw his name listed here and rolled my eyes, I think he's an awful actor tbh Reply

I thought he was going to be the male lead and was briefly intrigued but now I'm disappointed Reply

same. he's so fine. Reply

every time that girls night out movie or whatever the fuck it is trailer comes on when i'm watching hulu and i hear kate's loud ass "NOOOOOOOO" in that aussie accent it makes me wanna stab my ears



i love her but they edited that in the most grating way possible Reply

I watched that special the other night and he's, like, too handsome. Like, I'm starting to worry he's a secret douchebag because guys that good-looking can get away with being dicks. Oh well, he gets a pass forever just for that "I do not see Steve Bannon...not see Steve Bannon...nazi Steve Bannon" thing. ♥♥♥ Reply

didn't someone mention he's racist? like he made some comment about a black woman at his show or some shit like that. Reply

Ehhhh, is that true? Because I feel like I've heard him acknowledge/call out anti-black racism several times (including in the special). Someone on Tumblr was mad that he said "sand n****r" without censoring himself, but like...that's a real slur that he's had to deal with?? I didn't think it was exactly fair to police how he discusses the racism he's actually faced & still faces. But idk, maybe he's another one with a super-shady pre-fame Twitter past or something. Reply

That moment was absolute gold. Reply

the bannon not see/nazi joke had me howling Reply

sign me the fuck up, especially with my scottish celebrity crush sam heughan tbh. Reply

Dick me good!!! Lawd Reply

I tried to get into his special on Netflix (it was at my alma mater) but I just didn't really like his delivery/timing. I agree he is very handsome, though. Reply

it was hit or miss, parts of it were hilarious to me and other parts fell flat. he talks a little too fast and his expressions/mannerisms can be very aziz-like times, which was distracting Reply

I liked life partners so will probably check this out. disappointed that he's not the male lead tho Reply

He was annoying on colbert last night. He felt very "on" and disingenuous. Reply

I watched his netflix special and fell in love. Reply

Pls add the south asian celebs tag!!



Yas @ this brown excellence Reply

My bad! Added! Reply

i'd ride it. Reply

