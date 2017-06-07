Hasan Minhaj Joins Mila Kunis-Kate McKinnon Comedy 'The Spy Who Dumped Me'
Comedian @hasanminhaj has come aboard @Lionsgate’s upcoming comedy 'The Spy Who Dumped Me' https://t.co/A2XhQR8VAj— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) June 6, 2017
The pic follows friends played by Kunis and McKinnon, who become entangled in an undercover mission after Audrey’s unassuming ex-boyfriend shows up at their apartment with a team of deadly assassins on his trail. Minhaj will play a CIA operative trying to track down their characters. Outlander's Sam Heughan is in talks for the male lead. Susanna Fogel (Life Partners) directs from a script she co-wrote with David Iserson. Release date is currently set for July 6, 2018.
Are you ready for this handsome man to take over the world, ONTD?
Also, he's super cute. If he weren't married and straight, I'd hit that so hard, when he pulled out, he'd become the King of England.
i love her but they edited that in the most grating way possible
Yas @ this brown excellence