Hasan Minhaj Joins Mila Kunis-Kate McKinnon Comedy 'The Spy Who Dumped Me'



The pic follows friends played by Kunis and McKinnon, who become entangled in an undercover mission after Audrey’s unassuming ex-boyfriend shows up at their apartment with a team of deadly assassins on his trail. Minhaj will play a CIA operative trying to track down their characters. Outlander's Sam Heughan is in talks for the male lead. Susanna Fogel (Life Partners) directs from a script she co-wrote with David Iserson. Release date is currently set for July 6, 2018.

