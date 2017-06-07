4

Ava DuVernay cried after seeing Patty Jenkins’ name in ‘Wonder Woman’ credits


Speaking to The Playlist promoting the second season of "Queen Sugar", Ava Duvernay spoke on her experience watching Wonder Woman:

“I saw [Patty Jenkins] last night and I told her I broke into tears when your name came up. But a few of the things she did. The posse, the guys. Every hero had to have a crew, a squad. His squad had a Native American in it. When they are walking through the train station into battle I saw Sikhs. Sikh soldiers dressed in the British military regalia, but they were also sikhs with the appropriate headdress. It was just this attention to detail that was wrapped up in this big, huge superhero thing.”

On the boat scene between Diana and Steve:

"When you unpack issues of sexuality and gender politics there is a way to do that with a real intention that is coming from a place of equity that colored the whole thing. It didn’t feel wrong and if you weren’t looking for it you wouldn’t have even felt it and if you were looking for it you saw something and you saw yourself and that was a beautiful example of what Hollywood can be and that’s what happen when you let women take care of it.”

