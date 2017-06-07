Ava DuVernay cried after seeing Patty Jenkins’ name in ‘Wonder Woman’ credits
Ava DuVernay Cried When She Saw Patty Jenkins’ Name Appear In ‘Wonder Woman’ Credits https://t.co/9DbRfHkgLH pic.twitter.com/NfCH32kR5z— The Playlist (@ThePlaylist) June 7, 2017
Speaking to The Playlist promoting the second season of "Queen Sugar", Ava Duvernay spoke on her experience watching Wonder Woman:
“I saw [Patty Jenkins] last night and I told her I broke into tears when your name came up. But a few of the things she did. The posse, the guys. Every hero had to have a crew, a squad. His squad had a Native American in it. When they are walking through the train station into battle I saw Sikhs. Sikh soldiers dressed in the British military regalia, but they were also sikhs with the appropriate headdress. It was just this attention to detail that was wrapped up in this big, huge superhero thing.”
On the boat scene between Diana and Steve:
"When you unpack issues of sexuality and gender politics there is a way to do that with a real intention that is coming from a place of equity that colored the whole thing. It didn’t feel wrong and if you weren’t looking for it you wouldn’t have even felt it and if you were looking for it you saw something and you saw yourself and that was a beautiful example of what Hollywood can be and that’s what happen when you let women take care of it.”
SOURCE
"When you unpack issues of sexuality and gender politics there is a way to do that with a real intention that is coming from a place of equity that colored the whole thing. It didn’t feel wrong and if you weren’t looking for it you wouldn’t have even felt it and if you were looking for it you saw something and you saw yourself and that was a beautiful example of what Hollywood can be and that’s what happen when you let women take care of it.”
SOURCE
I've seen WW 4 times now and it gets better with each watch. It's comic book movie masterpiece and you can't convince me otherwise. Gal's performance gets better with each watch...that scene with the photograph on the board blows me away every time.
I was really happy with this movie, i was scared they wouldn't understand Diana's character but they really did. Patty was genius and Gal embodied Diana perfectly.
It's a shame that people are not understanding the ending though.
Here's my thoughts:
[Spoiler (click to open)]wonder woman was obviously in pain and she was angry about not being able to save steve from the explosion because of Ares. Then the germans started to attack her and she reacted in a very violent way cuz she was fragile and mourning.
Ares took advantage of the situation and started to preach about "mankind is awful, im glad you finally understand, now we should kill all of them" but his plan backfired when he showed dr. poison because she was just trying to escape and when her mask falls apart, Diana sees a broken sad deformed woman who was defenseless against Diana - no gun, no poison. And of course, the whole Steve' speech about her being the only hope to save the world. So, why would she give in to anger and hate if she could choose love and compassion? She stops fighting everyone and fights only Ares... but she didn't win because she was phisically stronger than him, she won because she had a bigger heart.
Patty made so clear this movie was about love and that's why is my fav comic book film of all time now, fuck nolan's trilogy tbh.
Also,I need to go see this again. Last movie I watched twice was Rogue One.
Last movie I saw multiple times in the theater was Mad Max: Fury Road x3.
I can't even tell you why. I think that that was when it hit me that I was seeing her on the big screen & it just got to me.
and trafalgar square
AND THE UH SAD PARTS
"i saw this again today. to my right sat a girl, probably 8 or 9 years old, and behind me, three ladies probably in their 70s.
the three ladies in their 70s were chatty but i tuned them out, other than one of them screaming WHOOOAAAAAA when diana did her wrist move that knocked the other amazons down.
the little girl next to me curled up in her seat and was enraptured. during the boat scene, she turned to her mom and whispered, "ohhhh i think i know what they're talking about", and i had a good giggle over that, and figured that would be the end of it.
nope.
during no man's land, she was fistpumping and jumping up and down, just completely loving it. when diana killed ares, she cheered and clapped and was so happy. she told her mom, "she is so cool! she was so strong, she's the best" and she couldn't stop smiling.
i am a teacher, and i work with kids younger than 8. i am a middle class white woman, and my kids do not look like me. representation is important. i teach them that you can do anything, it doesn't matter your gender, how you look, what you speak. if a girl wants to be iron man on the playground, my kids don't care, they just wanna call who gets to be batman (my kids also don't differentiate dc and marvel but whatever)
anyway, what i guess i'm getting at is: i'm glad my kids have wonder woman now, and i wish i'd gotten to see this as a kid so i could experience that "holy cow" feeling that little girl did today. because honestly, it was almost better than the film."
tl;dr- i was weepy because a third grader had a fucking blast at wonder woman
And it's lovely to see the credit she's getting because she earned it <3
I love the movie still, but there were a lot of things I didn't enjoy or things that kind of took me out of it.
I'm not the most superhero-friendly person though.
However, I went in not liking Chris Pine and I thought he did a great job. He was really likable as Steve.
Give me a more mythology based sequel please. Idc if they said all the gods were dead, pull a cliche twist out of a hat and give me Artemis and Athena.
Really? I keep putting it off because I hate him, I hate his face.
I JUST LOVE HOW QUEEN DIANA WAS OUTHERE SMASHING THINGS LIKE THE HULK.