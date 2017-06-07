Ava DuVernay cried after seeing Patty Jenkins’ name in ‘Wonder Woman’ credits

hey guys i left as soon as the credits started was there any after credit scene i missed? Reply

There wasn't anything after the credits. Reply

ok thank you Reply

Those posts/photos of Ava, Patty, Gina Prince-Bythewood and Lisa Cholodenko were everything.



I've seen WW 4 times now and it gets better with each watch. It's comic book movie masterpiece and you can't convince me otherwise. Gal's performance gets better with each watch...that scene with the photograph on the board blows me away every time. Reply

Ugh, I hate Lisa though. Reply

I thought I was holding it together until the photograph on the board. Though I also teared up while little Diana was watching the Amazons train. I thought of all the little girls who will watch that scene and...yeah. It was a powerful moment. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] I find it so heartbreaking. And the goofy, happy smile on his face makes it more devastating to me That part gets me every time. Reply

i was in the movies like ~hold it 2gether bitch!!!~ Reply

I was really happy with this movie, i was scared they wouldn't understand Diana's character but they really did. Patty was genius and Gal embodied Diana perfectly.



It's a shame that people are not understanding the ending though.

Here's my thoughts:

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] wonder woman was obviously in pain and she was angry about not being able to save steve from the explosion because of Ares. Then the germans started to attack her and she reacted in a very violent way cuz she was fragile and mourning.

Ares took advantage of the situation and started to preach about "mankind is awful, im glad you finally understand, now we should kill all of them" but his plan backfired when he showed dr. poison because she was just trying to escape and when her mask falls apart, Diana sees a broken sad deformed woman who was defenseless against Diana - no gun, no poison. And of course, the whole Steve' speech about her being the only hope to save the world. So, why would she give in to anger and hate if she could choose love and compassion? She stops fighting everyone and fights only Ares... but she didn't win because she was phisically stronger than him, she won because she had a bigger heart.



Patty made so clear this movie was about love and that's why is my fav comic book film of all time now, fuck nolan's trilogy tbh. MTE! Im glad you loved it :DI was really happy with this movie, i was scared they wouldn't understand Diana's character but they really did. Patty was genius and Gal embodied Diana perfectly.It's a shame that people are not understanding the ending though.Here's my thoughts:Patty made so clear this movie was about love and that's why is my fav comic book film of all time now, fuck nolan's trilogy tbh. Reply

Awww, I love Ava. Also no one can tell me women don't support other women, I follow all women directors on twitter and every single one was enthusiastically tweeting about WW last weekend. Reply

Beautifully put!

Also,I need to go see this again. Last movie I watched twice was Rogue One. Reply

I need to see it again too.



Last movie I saw multiple times in the theater was Mad Max: Fury Road x3. Reply

Of course this flawless human would say this, OF COURSE! Reply

I know it sounds insane but I genuinely started to tear up when I first saw Diana's lasso in action.



I can't even tell you why. I think that that was when it hit me that I was seeing her on the big screen & it just got to me. Reply

I felt silly at first, but seeing so many people admit that they cried during No Man's Land because they got so emotional and overwhelmed by it is really touching and moving. Reply

Same. I was questioning myself when got teary-eyed during that sequence. I was relieved that I wasn't alone in that feeling. Reply

I did too. Reply

I teared up during that scene. She was just so amazing and brave and badass and lovely? I don't know. Reply

I've started crying a lot at movies now and I don't know why? I wish I could stop. It's embarrassing. I cried like 4 times during this film. Reply

i was weepy when she did the wrist move, and when she was on the horse no man's land just ugh



and trafalgar square



AND THE UH SAD PARTS Reply

the lasso was such a good honestly. I love how she used it slightly more than the sword to disarm. Reply

Ngl I got teary at seeing the lasso too. I was very emotional throughout this movie 😭 Reply

I forgot she even had it, so when it came up I was like Reply

I love the support for this movie. Reply

i saw connie nielsen & robin wright confirming there'll be amazon scenes with both of them in it in justice league. wonder if patty is in charge of those scenes because DEAR LORD P L E A S E Reply

you can see amazons in the JL trailer that's out and from the looks of it, lord snyder has his greasy fingers all over their scenes. very 300. Reply

i should check it and noooooo dear god noooooooo. Reply

Ugh. I can't deal with him as a director. I don't think there's one movie of his that I've fully enjoyed. Reply

I hope Patty takes over the franchise Reply

gonna just c/p what i wrote on letterboxd yesterday:



"i saw this again today. to my right sat a girl, probably 8 or 9 years old, and behind me, three ladies probably in their 70s.



the three ladies in their 70s were chatty but i tuned them out, other than one of them screaming WHOOOAAAAAA when diana did her wrist move that knocked the other amazons down.



the little girl next to me curled up in her seat and was enraptured. during the boat scene, she turned to her mom and whispered, "ohhhh i think i know what they're talking about", and i had a good giggle over that, and figured that would be the end of it.



nope.



during no man's land, she was fistpumping and jumping up and down, just completely loving it. when diana killed ares, she cheered and clapped and was so happy. she told her mom, "she is so cool! she was so strong, she's the best" and she couldn't stop smiling.



i am a teacher, and i work with kids younger than 8. i am a middle class white woman, and my kids do not look like me. representation is important. i teach them that you can do anything, it doesn't matter your gender, how you look, what you speak. if a girl wants to be iron man on the playground, my kids don't care, they just wanna call who gets to be batman (my kids also don't differentiate dc and marvel but whatever)



anyway, what i guess i'm getting at is: i'm glad my kids have wonder woman now, and i wish i'd gotten to see this as a kid so i could experience that "holy cow" feeling that little girl did today. because honestly, it was almost better than the film."



tl;dr- i was weepy because a third grader had a fucking blast at wonder woman Reply

Aww, that makes me so happy! Reply

You and me both girl. Reply

I really loved what Patty did with this film. I don't think a male director could have given us the vision she did. You could see the difference with having a woman in that position behind the scenes.



And it's lovely to see the credit she's getting because she earned it <3 Reply

The second time I watched it I didn't enjoy it as much.

I love the movie still, but there were a lot of things I didn't enjoy or things that kind of took me out of it.



I'm not the most superhero-friendly person though.



However, I went in not liking Chris Pine and I thought he did a great job. He was really likable as Steve.



Give me a more mythology based sequel please. Idc if they said all the gods were dead, pull a cliche twist out of a hat and give me Artemis and Athena. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] the gods had to hide from ares because they were all weak but not dead, so when ares is incapacitated for a very long time; they regain their powers and come back.



i kinda imagine something like Reply

However, I went in not liking Chris Pine and I thought he did a great job. He was really likable as Steve.



Really? I keep putting it off because I hate him, I hate his face. Reply

Yep. I read an interview years ago and he just rubbed me the wrong way being the "cool" guy. I was so bothered that he was the love interest in the film but he proved me wrong. Reply

just have them be reborn for some reason. boom. Reply

