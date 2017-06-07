michael b. jordan and ryan coogler set to collaborate again
+ Variety reports that the education drama Wrong Answer is currently in the works. It will be the fourth film they make together (Fruitvale Station, Creed, Black Panther).
+ Based on a New Yorker article of the same name, the film will center on a group of Atlanta teachers who conspired to alter students’ answers on federal standardized tests, hoping to avoid their middle school’s shuttering under No Child Left Behind.
+ Ta-Nehisi Coates is set to write the script.
the woman who orchestrated this entire thing visited a work program i was in when shit was going down. they literally told us not to grill her on any of it and the restraint was barely there.
