michael b. jordan and ryan coogler set to collaborate again



+ Variety reports that the education drama Wrong Answer is currently in the works. It will be the fourth film they make together (Fruitvale Station, Creed, Black Panther).
+ Based on a New Yorker article of the same name, the film will center on a group of Atlanta teachers who conspired to alter students’ answers on federal standardized tests, hoping to avoid their middle school’s shuttering under No Child Left Behind.
+ Ta-Nehisi Coates is set to write the script.

source
