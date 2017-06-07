michael b. jordan and ryan coogler set to collaborate again

does ONTD still hate Michael B. Jordan or have they forgiven him? Reply

Thread

Link

What he do? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Said he respects women who have sex on the first date less. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





+



http://www.clutchmagonline.com/2014/0 1/michael-b-jordan-says-cant-respect-wom an-sex-first-date-respect-guy-gives-soon/



there was also an "all lives matter" mess iirc, but he apologized for that one there was also an "all lives matter" mess iirc, but he apologized for that one Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sadly typical tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think he has been forgiven or it just gets ignored. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Idk about ONTD but i still dislike him. I can appreciate a fine ass man tho. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like him, he is really charismatic. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





And his mouth is distracting ( Piss on his misogynistic, (quasi?) Homophobic and unimpressive acting ass.And his mouth is distracting ( #Petty ). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Finally got around to watching Creed the other day. Very good. Reply

Thread

Link

my favorite thing about creed is the score. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yes loved fruitvale station and creed looking forward to this Reply

Thread

Link

can't stand mbj i wish he'd get a new muse Reply

Thread

Link

lol this still feels a bit... too soon?



the woman who orchestrated this entire thing visited a work program i was in when shit was going down. they literally told us not to grill her on any of it and the restraint was barely there. Reply

Thread

Link

I'll be watching this. Reply

Thread

Link

Interesting!



I found out my uncle works with Ryan Coogler's dad and briefly got to work with Ryan too when he would work alongside his dad. Reply

Thread

Link

Just take my money.



Can they set up a Patreon? Reply

Thread

Link

Ugh. He's going to be in Black Panther? I actually liked the cast because he wasn't included despite being the go to young AA actor. I'm just glad he isn't playing T'Challa, and hopefully his role is minimal. Reply

Thread

Link

He's the villain Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

May that character die in epic fashion. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Damn, that's a dream team. Reply

Thread

Link

I like Jordan so I'm happy for his success. Hope it's good and he finally gets a nom Reply

Thread

Link

here for THIS Reply

Thread

Link

That's a triple threat right there. Acting. Directing. Screenwriting. Can't wait. Reply

Thread

Link

Is this ta-nehisi's first screenplay? Reply

Thread

Link

I love them. I'm excited. Reply

Thread

Link

I might get hate for this but I think MBJ is an average actor. He did not deserve an Oscar nomination for Creed. I hope Coogler starts working with other actors after he does this movie. Reply

Thread

Link

reserving judgement until it's been completed. i do love coogler's work Reply

Thread

Link

When will Creed 2 happen tho!!!! Reply

Thread

Link