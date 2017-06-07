I like the colors. Still not into the song and I tried. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm sure they will all be wearing tiny clothes while the camera is very male gazing because that's ~empowering~ and for sure exactly what they all want Reply

Thread

Link

excuse you women are inherently sexy and they want to be sexy all the time! stop slut-shaming them!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao this kinda makes me wanna watch this show Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Its great, do it if you have free time tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought this was actually them the first time I saw it lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

god, i love this show. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

god i wish the comedy race wasnt so packed bc rachel deserves a nod, especially after all the smart/unique campaigning she does lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol fake eyelids Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Which is weird since I'm sure 98% of there record sales are from women or gays. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

their record exec people/handlers are creepy as fuck so no doubt Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

queens <3 i'm ready Reply

Thread

Link

well i like the colors but i'm not expecting anything special Reply

Thread

Link

Lmao that fucking gif Reply

Thread

Link

Long as you're holding me down, down, down

I'm gon' keep lovin' you down, down, down

Long as you're holding me down, down, down

I'm gon' keep lovin' you down, down, down

I'm gon' keep lovin' you



Reply

Thread

Link

I kept waiting for her to fall and nothing happened Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Long as you're holding me down, down, down

I'm gon' keep lovin' you dow....



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh, goody, I remember that day... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YAS Xuxa get that sumba down sis! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

which episode of Ellen is this? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the farewell episode to Bieber. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

music video coming tomorrow 8:15am est

sneak peak on @goodmorningamerica 8am est



that seems necessary. Reply

Thread

Link

lmfao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought it was baseball themed? Reply

Thread

Link

me too

they distributed 5h baseball cards to fans at a recent concert, dinah posted a video of herself playing baseball on ig, etc. most fans thought those were clues



whatever, the video concept looks cool enough Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

so Work From Home but with a motel stripper aesthetic? Reply

Thread

Link

I can't believe they came out with such a predictable song. Like where was the effort? Reply

Thread

Link





ally better serve those dance moves Reply

Thread

Link

lmao, you wrong for that Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what the hell, did she have a knee injury or something? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

legendALLY always stands out in the best way possible!!! go solo queen!!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

standing out by fucking up yet again like the true soloist Queen she IS. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

now that's what I can standing out. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmfao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what is the reason for this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link









Taking cues from 2016 song of the summer, "Into You." Reply

Thread

Link

Nothing will ever compare but it does look aesthetically similar which I'm here for Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This song deserved a better video.... and the #1 spot but it never happened and 😭😭😭 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wait



is that the guy from ANTM?? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That gif is Rihanna right? What performance is that from? Reply

Thread

Link

2016 vma medley Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Rihanna's VMA Fifth Harmony Video Vanguard Tribute Reply

Parent

Thread



Link