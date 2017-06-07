Emma Bunton and Nick Carter on the set of their new reality show
Spice up your life ✌️ pic.twitter.com/rX6HxdHzWa— Nick Carter (@nickcarter) June 6, 2017
90s nostalgia overload! Baby Spice Emma Bunton and Nick Carter on the set of their reality show to find the next BoyBand on ABC. They will serve as “architects” on the summer series. The musicians will be guides for the contestants and determine who is at risk of being sent home.
10 year-old me felt so happy to see a chubby girl looking gorgeous and happy in a girl band <3 Not to mention she's got a lovely voice. I love how different all the Spice girls were compared to each other, these days the girls all look similar in girl bands.
Mte, I never thought she was chubby
Iconic reality show moment
