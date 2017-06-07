Emma Bunton and Nick Carter on the set of their new reality show



im screaming they look so good & nick the 2nd lead vocalist of bsb & emma changing the face of white gworls who love black diqe, no nose ring here! Reply

Thread

Link

wait, what about Emma?! Is her baby fava black?? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Seeing Backstreet in Vegas next week! So so excited Reply

Thread

Link

lucky! take me with you. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lucky! I to cancel mine because of work. I hope they come back next year. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ayyyy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

THEIR SHOW IS SO GOOD. I went knowing and expecting nothing and left wishing I'd gotten better seats. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they are great live! enjoy :D Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've seen them more times than I care to admit but not this residency yet! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love Emma so much <3



10 year-old me felt so happy to see a chubby girl looking gorgeous and happy in a girl band <3 Not to mention she's got a lovely voice. I love how different all the Spice girls were compared to each other, these days the girls all look similar in girl bands. Reply

Thread

Link

Mte, I never thought she was chubby Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





compared to the other 4, Emma was clearly the chubby one (and let's not act like this is a bad thing, it's just a fact that changes nothing about the fact she's always been pretty) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

ia Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Never forget Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i rewatch this annually lmao, it really never gets old Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





https://www.hulu.com/watch/4249



"Then why won't you listen to my beats??" And one of the most hilarious SNL skits:"Then why won't you listen to my beats??" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

a white reality classique! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

don't even show your face in public until you release return of the spice girls on dvd, spice world:the movie on bluray and re-release spice world on vinyl Reply

Thread

Link

Emma is my favorite Spice Girl. She had a really pleasant vocal tone and led the harmonies. Reply

Thread

Link

Mte. Her voice is perfection. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

for some reason i've been obsessed with this song and mv lately

Reply

Thread

Link

I love this song! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What happened to her music career =( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Honestly I wish the outfit were as iconic as the song or that she had wardrobe changes but this is a BOP AND A HALF and the MV is interestingly styled Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

will bsb be back in vegas in the fall? Reply

Thread

Link

i'm looking forward to this Reply

Thread

Link

BOYBAND SEEMS LIKE A WANNABE PRODUCE101 / BRODUCE101. Reply

Thread

Link

I love them both. I'll be watching this. Reply

Thread

Link

omg Emma looks so cute Reply

Thread

Link

He's still suckable 😊 Reply

Thread

Link

hmmm I ship it Reply

Thread

Link