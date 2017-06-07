all mine

Emma Bunton and Nick Carter on the set of their new reality show




90s nostalgia overload! Baby Spice Emma Bunton and Nick Carter on the set of their reality show to find the next BoyBand on ABC. They will serve as “architects” on the summer series. The musicians will be guides for the contestants and determine who is at risk of being sent home.

source= https://twitter.com/nickcarter/status/872237867187060738

