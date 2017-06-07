June 7th, 2017, 07:00 pm sandstorm COCO - US Trailer #1 source Tagged: animation, disney, film trailer / stills, latino celebrities Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 3232 comments Add comment
It's ridiculous that I was surprised the family on Jane The Virgin are from Venezuela. Then I was also surprised when a babysitter they had was from Chile (where my family is from).
That being said, they do have a lot of Venezuelan cultural nods. They house has a picture of our patron virgin, they always eat arepas and Rafael's dad's company was named Maracay, for example!
The book of life was great and the US paid them dirt.
(I honestly felt like nobody watched Book of Life. I did though)
I thought it was very cute. the pig and the love triangle, or well, Manolo was adorable.
Animations are always a matter of seeing the full length thing for me, because trailers don't excite me much.