Trite. I'll probably still watch it. Reply

Thread

Link

This looks cute! I'm here mostly for xoloitzcuintle extraordinaire Dante <3 Reply

Thread

Link

Every Latino seems to always be Mexican 😩 Reply

Thread

Link

Central/South Americans are stuck with narco stories. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So true.



It's ridiculous that I was surprised the family on Jane The Virgin are from Venezuela. Then I was also surprised when a babysitter they had was from Chile (where my family is from).



Edited at 2017-06-08 02:37 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yay chile, represent. who was the actress? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lidia Porto! Not sure where the actress is from but I have seen her on at least JTV and Shameless. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah, never heard of her...she doesn't look very chilean either, but great that they acknowledge other latin american countries exist Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The sad thing is that while the characters themselves are Venezuelan, they never hire Venezuelan actors, not even for minor roles. The annoying cousin who dated Rafael wasn't even Latina :/ It's jarring to hear other accents when the scene is supposed to take place with Alba's family/her youth, for example.



That being said, they do have a lot of Venezuelan cultural nods. They house has a picture of our patron virgin, they always eat arepas and Rafael's dad's company was named Maracay, for example! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is Rafael's family supposed to be from Venezuela also??

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is basically a hybrid of Book of LIfe and Kubo and the Two Strings? What happened at Pixar? Reply

Thread

Link

Kubo was sooooooo good, really great film. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I got into so many fights on Tumblr over saying this. But it is hard to deny the similarities are coincidental. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This seems cute.... but honestly, i can see it flopping :c and im scared.

The book of life was great and the US paid them dirt. Reply

Thread

Link

Still waiting for a legit Latina Disney princess :/ that one cgi series doesn't count



Edited at 2017-06-08 01:41 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

You and me both, sis. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I know I'll enjoy this + cry a ton watching this. honestly I just tear up nowadays when I see pretty animation.



(I honestly felt like nobody watched Book of Life. I did though) Reply

Thread

Link

I was the only one in my theater for BoL the day it came out :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh nooo. :(



I thought it was very cute. the pig and the love triangle, or well, Manolo was adorable. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol I feel you on the crying at the animation front. I cried when I saw the lamps scene in Tangled at the theater, the first flight scene in HTTYD and the opening number in The Lion King. Great animation is just something else. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This looks cute! Reply

Thread

Link

I'm kind of disappointed to be honest. There is so much Latin American/Caribbean stories out there, I wish Pixar would have done something different. Reply

Thread

Link

mte. Or a different Mexican tale. Mexican folklore is super rich, they can do something other than Día de los Muertos. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

When I saw the name I thought they were going to do it about "El Coco' or "El Cuco" depending on where you are and got excited for nothing. It would have made for a great October film too. :/ That or bring more mainstream attention to lesser known folklore. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It looks cute!

Animations are always a matter of seeing the full length thing for me, because trailers don't excite me much. Reply

Thread

Link

Why is a skeleton handing a child a magical Diva Cup? Reply

Thread

Link

lmao irl Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Why do I have a feeling this movie will make me cry... Reply

Thread

Link

the trailer was enough for me to get teary eyed Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this looks cute Reply

Thread

Link