General Antiope to return in Justice League

She was AMAZING as Antiope, I felt like breaking stuff during all her scenes

That's nice but I still want an HBO mini-series starring Phillipus, Antiope and her gf and that whole crew.



That should be more than possible, DC.

WB needs to bring a WW tv series again with someone who knows the character. Superman is on Supergirl and getting a prequel series for Krypton and Batman has Gotham...where is WW!?!?!

If they do I just can't handle it being on the friggin CW. I'll even take Hulu over that damn channel.

They're making ANOTHER spin-off show??? Reply

I'd LOVE that but you just know it'd be on shitty CW

Antiope's gf, you mean Menalippe? She's not LOL. She's also a bio sister and Diana's aunt. It's established in a collector's book.

I wonder what Lynda was doing that she couldn't film WW??? Reply

They said she had a commitment to cabaret/live theatre performances and her touring schedule wouldn't allow for it. Reply

even this is probably just during the prologue, i'm so excited to see more of her and hippolyta! Reply

i wonder if Joss Whedon will have her making jokes and being meta about life in the movie? Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] i was so bummed when she died. like i could see it coming but i wanted to groan in frustration lol



she was so badass that it inspired me to go back to working out, and possibly try crossfit bc body goals so praise jesus



she was so badass that it inspired me to go back to working out, and possibly try crossfit bc body goals so praise jesus

Yay! That's awesome that she inspired you. :) Good luck!

the other amazons inspired me too and ty!

I'm glad you're actually following through! Because I'm super motivated by them but have done nothing about it :(

All of General Antiope's lines in the movie have been my motivation at the gym Reply

i want her to knock me out Reply

lmao Reply

Is there an HD stream yet? Reply

I demand a prequel to WW about the Amazons Reply

I just came back from it I'm so hyped! The movie was fucking awesome, I might see it again in theaters just for that final battle, so well done, also I got a little teary eyed at the end :(



Give me the sequel now please.

my god superhero movies are so embarrassing Reply

not nearly as embarrassing as people commenting in posts they clearly don't give a shit about. scroll.

word bb Reply

shut the hell up. shut the hell up. Reply

Shhhhhh



It's okay for people like things you don't like Reply

get money, queen <3



Robin is so painfully beautiful, I live for her workout scenes in House of Cards and that scene where she's in her underwear... fuck, her body is glorious. Reply

It was better than the other DC Universe movies that WB has been churning out lately but Gal Gadot's terrible acting was just distracting. She looked very beautiful and was excellent in terms of her physicality but she needs to brush up her acting skills for the sequels. One of the more enjoyable superhero movies in the last couple of years.



Also, I got serious sapphic vibes from the Amazons so I was totally here for that.



This. It wasn't noticeable in most scenes but the gassing of Veld made me cringe. Reply

That and the "Noooooo" towards the end. It sucked because everyone else around her seemed pretty stellar otherwise. Reply

Some of her line deliveries were atrocious ("i HaVE tO HelP thEM!" realness) but otherwise, not too bad. Reply

She was FAR better at scenes that required comedy and/or her Disney Princess-esque sense of wonder at the modern world. Anything that required gravitas came off as silly. Reply

I feel like she was afraid to push herself and really GO there, if that makes sense. I wanted an ugly cry from her. Reply

I wish they didn't have to kill her. Someone said that killing her was not really necessary since they probably know she can't be killed because she's a god, right? And only a god can kill another god so why the sacrifice? Whatever.



yeah the day after i saw the movie i was like, "hold on, antiope knew she was a god and that bullets don't kill god so ?????" my friend said she thought it was just an instinctive reflex which i guess is probably the best answer.

They never encountered bullets before so they didnt know how powerful the weapons were.

I would say that even though they knew she was a god, they didn't really know how invincible she was since this was the first time they encountered man on their island and Diana never saw real combat.



That and I can totally see Antiope following WW into world war 1 and killing her was a way to explain away her character. Reply

She is a demi-god and they were up against weapons they'd never seen before so better be dead then sorry.

