General Antiope to return in Justice League
Wonder Woman's Robin Wright Confirmed For Justice League https://t.co/g3CuRPLkWe pic.twitter.com/PVXnU8Z9jI— Comic Book Resources (@CBR) June 7, 2017
-Robin Wright will return in JL as General Antiope
-Antiopes scenes will be set before the events of Wonder Woman
-Hippolyta will also make a return
Wonder Woman Director 'Won't Stop Trying' For Lynda Carter Cameo https://t.co/9acgqdPSFd pic.twitter.com/3x3CAVqXzx— Comic Book Resources (@CBR) June 6, 2017
-They attempted to have her cameo in WW but due to scheduling conflicts they werent able to.
-If Patty Jenkins returns for a sequel she will attempt to have Lynda show up again
#WonderWoman's Tuesday Box Office Outpaces Thursday Previewshttps://t.co/9cHFSzcLQh pic.twitter.com/JNbWFlfO7O— Comic Book Resources (@CBR) June 7, 2017
-$14.4 million on Tuesday places the Amazon Princess in the number two spot for best Tuesday outings in June for a live-action film, second only to 2014’s Jurassic World ($24.3 million).
Source 2 3
and her gfand that whole crew.
That should be more than possible, DC.
she was so badass that it inspired me to go back to working out, and possibly try crossfit bc body goals so praise jesus
Edited at 2017-06-08 12:49 am (UTC)
Give me the sequel now please.
shut the hell up.
It's okay for people like things you don't like
Robin is so painfully beautiful, I live for her workout scenes in House of Cards and that scene where she's in her underwear... fuck, her body is glorious.
Also, I got serious sapphic vibes from the Amazons so I was totally here for that.
Edited at 2017-06-08 12:59 am (UTC)
Also, more Etta please. Or her descendants who knows who Diana is.
That and I can totally see Antiope following WW into world war 1 and killing her was a way to explain away her character.
I'm still glad she's back though and they apparently have more action for her and Hippolyta.