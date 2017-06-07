WonderWoman

General Antiope to return in Justice League




-Robin Wright will return in JL as General Antiope
-Antiopes scenes will be set before the events of Wonder Woman
-Hippolyta will also make a return





-They attempted to have her cameo in WW but due to scheduling conflicts they werent able to.

-If Patty Jenkins returns for a sequel she will attempt to have Lynda show up again







-$14.4 million on Tuesday places the Amazon Princess in the number two spot for best Tuesday outings in June for a live-action film, second only to 2014’s Jurassic World ($24.3 million).


