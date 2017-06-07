zendaya x tom holland chat for interview magazine
In the lead up to the expectedly seismic release of Spider-Man: Homecoming in July, and with it the sky-rocketing of his star power, Tom Holland and his friend and Spider-Man co-star, the actress and singer Zendaya hopped on the phone for a lower-stakes sort of back and forth.
+ Tom trained ballet for two years and auditioned for Billy Elliot every six months until he got the job.
ZENDAYA: [...] This is my first time interviewing you. It's kind of weird. I'm going to keep it real simple. [both laugh] What did you want to be when you were a kid?
HOLLAND: I didn't really know what I wanted to be. My mom thought I could dance because I used to dance to this Janet Jackson song she'd play when I was a baby. Then she would take me to a Saturday dance school. I used to go every week and got spotted by a scout, who suggested I audition for the role of Billy in Billy Elliot the Musical. When I first started auditioning, I was too small and I couldn't dance. [Zendaya laughs] I went to an all-boys school, where I played rugby, so ballet wasn't the coolest thing to do.
+ His mom is a photographer and his dad is a stand-up comedian and an author. He's helped him a lot guiding him in the industry.
+ About his audition for Spider-Man and how he found out he had won the role:
ZENDAYA: How long was that process?
HOLLAND: That process was five months. I did eight auditions. I did five self-tapes, and then a screen test with Robert Downey Jr. and a screen test with Chris Evans. In the screen test with Robert Downey Jr., they brought me into the room and I met him. I was so nervous. In my head, I thought, "Wow, you look really weird in person. You don't look like you do onscreen." I found out later that I met his stand-in. I basically got my nerves out on his stand-in and then met him. Then my screen test with Chris Evans was a movement test. I was like, "Shall I do a backflip?" And all the Sony guys were like, "Can you do a backflip?" "Fuck, yeah. I've been sending you videos for the last five months of me doing a backflip. How do you not know this?"
[...] The thing that killed me was the waiting. Eventually, one day I was sitting on my bed with my dog just scrolling through Instagram, and there it was. It said, "Go to our website and check out who the new Spider-Man is." And I did. It said my name. I went crazy. My poor dog had a fit. I ran downstairs, told my family. My brother, Harry, was like, "No, dude. Sony's account has been hacked. They'd let you know. They'd call you." Which is so Harry, by the way. He's so pessimistic about everything. But Sony had gotten hacked not long before. Then [president of Marvel Studios, and producer on the film] Kevin Feige rang me up, telling me, "I've got great news. You're going to be Spider-Man." I'm like, "I know, Kevin. It's on Instagram. I'm 19. Did you really think I wasn't going to find it?"
+ He wants to win an Oscar in 15 years and be a film director in 20. He also wants to play James Bond and maybe Batman.
sources tweet / full interview
