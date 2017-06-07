Pregnant Lauren Conrad "really wanted a son"
Mom-to-Be Lauren Conrad Admits She ‘Really Wanted’ a Son: ‘I Think I Understand Boys’ https://t.co/5APC1Hrpiv— People Magazine (@people) June 7, 2017
- Lauren Conrad announced that she is pregnant with a boy earlier this month.
- She "really wanted a boy." When she said her husband William Tell only wanted them to have a healthy baby, Lauren added "But a boy would be nice!"
- On why Conrad prefers a boy: "I was a wild little tomboy, so I think I understand boys. My mom always told me that nobody loves you like a son does, especially when he’s young."
But I think I'd like to have boy first, too.
i feel like baby boy clothes are so ugly...they're usually excessively bright with like, trucks or paw patrol shit on them.
I'm just gonna stick with adorable clothes with animals on them no matter which gender my future child is
Meanwhile if I was given a son, he'd be Batman all day.
Batman shirt, batman shorts, Batman shoes that light up, batman PJs, batman underoos, etc
Yeah, there's some cute stuff out there for sure but men have way more boring clothes in general even as adults so it's also true for boys
I always think baby boy clothes are so cute because they're like mini man clothes whereas most grown women won't wear the same outfits as little girls.
i guess i just dream of the world becoming that all-woman island from wonder woman
Tbf that's my reaction with any pregnancy but it's more pronounced with boys, lol.
I remember getting pissed off when I heard she was decorating her eldest child's room in an Avenger/Superhero theme and took to FB to ask people where she could find things without Black Widow as she found the character's form fitting bodysuit to be too sexual for her 3 year old.
I'm always like "oh, what a pity!" and I adore my nephews but I too, dream of an all woman island like the amazons
My condolences....
Same here I always find girl pregnancies more exciting. I have a boy and a girl already and if I ever have another baby I hope it's a girl!
i would pick a boy
interesting, the way I've seen some men treat their mothers would suggest otherwise!
like, when she goes- i'm ready to be done with life too.
Such a weird mixture of feelings to have.
"I can NOT live with out but you're also the absolute worst"
Either that or her mom just doesn't get out much bc plenty of men - kids included - treat their moms like shit.
lmao this is hilariously worded
But my best friend had a baby yesterday!! The baby is so cute, I love her already. I was thinking of buying a few things for her but I'm unsure of what to get (maybe a bath tub? I feel like that's something that would be needed).
Women get criticised for self hatred and blamed for pitting ourselves against each other but we must remember the true reason for this
i can't even.
Also, good luck getting pissed on every time you change a diaper sis!!
I remember that comment smh I have one of each and honestly changing a diaper is about the same for both it really depends on the consistency of the poop :/
And then they grow up to treat the women in their lives like shit, how weird 🤔
