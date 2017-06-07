Pregnant Lauren Conrad "really wanted a son"

Ooooooo all da girls bouta get hella mad lls jk



But I think I'd like to have boy first, too. Reply

tbh i kind of expected her to want a girl (i guess just cos she's really into fashion and make up and stuff), so this is nice.



i feel like baby boy clothes are so ugly...they're usually excessively bright with like, trucks or paw patrol shit on them. Reply

I'm sure she'll be putting out a baby clothing line within months of having her baby boy, specifically cause I can't see her dressing a son in most of the outfits out there for baby boys. Reply

i hope her clothes are better than most of the celebrity lines with $40 ugly shirts. Reply

mte, boy clothes have such dumb masculine shit like "future hockey player" like he doesn't even know what hockey is.



I'm just gonna stick with adorable clothes with animals on them no matter which gender my future child is Reply

my sister dresses my nephews in gender neutral clothing - a lot of yellows and mixed colours. it's cute. you only have to dress boys in so-called 'boy clothes' if you choose to Reply

nah you can get some cute as stuff that works on boys. I bought my little nephew a "future scientist" outfit that would have worked on a girl too, but you have to look in areas that carry more gender-neutral options. Reply

baby boys clothes are hideous, but they get a come up once they hit preschool/toddler age. girls get stupid shit like frozen and hearts with sparkles while boys get dinosaurs and rockets. Reply

Nah, there's mini polo and flannel tops out there!



Meanwhile if I was given a son, he'd be Batman all day.

Batman shirt, batman shorts, Batman shoes that light up, batman PJs, batman underoos, etc Reply

Boy clothes are uglier for babies, girl clothes are uglier for tweens. Reply

this lady that i worked with had the cutest baby and she always dressed him in these little button up shirts and khaki overalls and parted his little strawberry blond hair on the side and it was all SO CUTE Reply

like, man, i used to think this as well but i'm following elizabeth hammer (armie hammer's wife) on instagram and just for the stuff she makes their son wear... i just keep sending my mom the links because they look so cute! Reply

idk why anyone here is trying to say no bc this is absolutely true



Yeah, there's some cute stuff out there for sure but men have way more boring clothes in general even as adults so it's also true for boys Reply

try primary.com! cute baby clothes without sequins, logos, "ladies man" etc Reply

i love how rachel zoe dresses her boys. Reply

My mother in law is a polite little southern woman which means she often speaks in code. Like when she says a food is "very rich" she means it gives her diarrhea. Anyway when she found out we're having a boy, she said "dressing a boy is so much cheaper than dressing a girl." And now after looking at boy clothes, I understand that she meant "bc boy clothes are fugly." Reply

I always think baby boy clothes are so cute because they're like mini man clothes whereas most grown women won't wear the same outfits as little girls. Reply

My sister mainly wanted girls because she always hated boy clothes, she got 3 boys. Reply

i don't want kids but i always get disappointed when i hear someone has had a boy and vice versa



i guess i just dream of the world becoming that all-woman island from wonder woman Reply

Yeah that's my immediate reaction too. You had a boy? Oh so sorry.



Tbf that's my reaction with any pregnancy but it's more pronounced with boys, lol. Reply

Yup. A girl I went to HS with has three boys under the age of 4 and I don't know how she does it. I would tear my hair out and run away. Soooo much testosterone.



I remember getting pissed off when I heard she was decorating her eldest child's room in an Avenger/Superhero theme and took to FB to ask people where she could find things without Black Widow as she found the character's form fitting bodysuit to be too sexual for her 3 year old. Reply

lmaooooooo same

I'm always like "oh, what a pity!" and I adore my nephews but I too, dream of an all woman island like the amazons Reply

Lol same



My condolences.... Reply

Same here I always find girl pregnancies more exciting. I have a boy and a girl already and if I ever have another baby I hope it's a girl! Reply

lol mte Reply

lmao apparently there was a jubilation my family felt at my brother being born since he was the first boy in generations Reply

lmao thank you for saying this, because seriously. sorry your baby got the y chromosome birth defect :-/ Reply

frankly i don't want kids but if i had to have one

i would pick a boy Reply

My mom always told me that nobody loves you like a son does



interesting, the way I've seen some men treat their mothers would suggest otherwise! Reply

mte lol Reply

Right?? Or they might treat their mother well, but they treat all other women like garbage. Reply

well then i must be my mom's son b/c i'm obsessed with my mom!



like, when she goes- i'm ready to be done with life too. Reply

Sis me too. Idk how to tell my mom that if she goes, I'm gonna really really REALLY contemplate following her without being taken to the psych. Like legit. I don't want to die, but I don't want to live without my mom more. Reply

Like, I understand this sentiment and feel it too but my mom also pisses me off so much too. She makes me so angry.



Such a weird mixture of feelings to have.



"I can NOT live with out but you're also the absolute worst" Reply

LOL Why did my friend just tell me the same thing tonight? Like he was going through it about her. Reply

what i came into this post to say; she is so fucking wrong Reply

i might be tripping but that statement seems rooted in misogyny, in the sense that women are "naturally" jealous of each other so even when they're kids they'll be competing with their moms whether its conscious or not.



Either that or her mom just doesn't get out much bc plenty of men - kids included - treat their moms like shit. Reply

also ouch, vhat a thing to say to your goddamn daughter. Reply

Mte Reply

I was going to say by the way my uncles scattered when their elderly mother needed help, I doubt that. It all fell to the one sister, and the daughter of the sister. "It's a woman's job, I can't deal with it." -_- Reply

Seriously Reply

Also, what a weird thing to tell your daughter. Reply

Seriously mte Reply

Yea there are way more men that neglect their mothers than momma boys



Edited at 2017-06-08 02:31 am (UTC) Reply

MTE Reply

I hate gendered stereotypes like this so much omg Reply

Also kind of a shitty thing to tell your daughter. Reply

my sister just had her second son - her oldest is 2 and a half and he's already an absolute terror. she's gonna be like that mother on bridesmaids - cracking blankets in half



Edited at 2017-06-07 11:24 pm (UTC) Reply

My hs bff had two boys within two years and I don't know how she manages it. Especially with her husband who is essentially a third child she has to run around after. Every time I speak to her she sounds absolutely miserable. Reply

I don't really care but I want girls. Reply

Really, getting a baby alive is my goal, but if I could choose I'd want a boy and a girl but if it was down to only choosing one, girl all day long. Reply

getting a baby alive is my goal



lmao this is hilariously worded Reply

is it a rite of passage for teenage boys to wear a douchebag cap sideways? Reply

Idk I don't know if I want kids, and I wouldn't really care what it would be if I did have kids



But my best friend had a baby yesterday!! The baby is so cute, I love her already. I was thinking of buying a few things for her but I'm unsure of what to get (maybe a bath tub? I feel like that's something that would be needed). Reply

buy her a bottle of wine to go with the bath Reply

Haha yessss Reply

diapers in a few sizes, and a giftcard for dinner for the parents. Reply

Internalised misogyny is infuriating but it's important to remember who the real enemies are. Reply

Yep!



Women get criticised for self hatred and blamed for pitting ourselves against each other but we must remember the true reason for this Reply

My first thought was, no wonder she wants a son, her own mother basically demeaned her to her face! Reply

my first thought wasn't even misogyny tbh it was that comment from someone here saying that a woman they know said she didn't want a girl bc she didn't want to "clean the kids' folds"



i can't even. Reply

D: I remember that. Vile.



Also, good luck getting pissed on every time you change a diaper sis!! Reply

I remember that comment smh I have one of each and honestly changing a diaper is about the same for both it really depends on the consistency of the poop :/ Reply

Pfff! How nice of her mum to tell her her love as a daughter was second rate. Reply

nobody loves you like a son does, especially when he’s young



And then they grow up to treat the women in their lives like shit, how weird 🤔 Reply

In this day and age, does it matter? Reply

I can't help but say the only thing that matters to me is that the kids are healthy, but hey I'm 12 weeks pregnant with twins (rip my vagina and everything else). Speaking of which we're having a hard time with boy names. We'll either go with Victoria Claire or Abigail Jane for girls though. Reply

Those are pretty names! Reply

Yay congrats!!! Reply

congrats! those are pretty names. Reply

Congratulations!! I'm 28 weeks and I'm surprised at how fast it's gone overall so hopefully you have the same experience. (Unless you love being pregnant in which case, do you and enjoy it) I'm having a boy and we STILL struggle with boy names so I feel you there.



Edited at 2017-06-08 12:21 am (UTC) Reply

Congrats! As for "liking" being pregnant, not quite but I definitely appreciate it because getting pregnant in the first place was difficult. My hormones were messed up from the pill, Vitex pretty much saved me! Reply

those names sound pretty porny Reply

