Pregnant Lauren Conrad "really wanted a son"

  • Lauren Conrad announced that she is pregnant with a boy earlier this month.

  • She "really wanted a boy." When she said her husband William Tell only wanted them to have a healthy baby, Lauren added "But a boy would be nice!"

  • On why Conrad prefers a boy: "I was a wild little tomboy, so I think I understand boys. My mom always told me that nobody loves you like a son does, especially when he’s young."

Does it matter to you if you have a boy or a girl baby, ONTD?
