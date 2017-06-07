I thought it was going to be Selena Quintanilla trivia. I'm disappointed. Reply

Thread

Link

I feel like this is everyone's response to Selena Gomez news lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Me too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's really neat but also very intimidating, especially when you add it that it's being taped! I feel for her.



I have had many opportunities to meet some of my faves, but I would have nothing to say other than "I love your work!" so I just don't bother. It feels too weird. Reply

Thread

Link

i mean say what you want about selena but she has a lot of qt fan moments Reply

Thread

Link

She looks super cute. Reply

Thread

Link

yes, i've met my fave. i've checked off most of my to do's on my bucket list, i have yet to get my co worker fired which would be nice. Reply

Thread

Link

never met a celebrity properly but I walked past the legendary Eddie Izzard in London last year and said 'hi' just as an instant reaction to seeing him and he blanked me lol Reply

Thread

Link

I've met a lot of celebrities, a few of them were dicks. lol. Reply

Thread

Link

This wasnt as fun as it should have been, they asked weird questions...it would have all been stuff like those first rabid fire ones and that wizards one



Not random ass shit like what year did her sample release Reply

Thread

Link

i want her fan's jacket Reply

Thread

Link

I've met all my faves except for Britney, I think. The nicest were definitely Demi Lovato and Hilary Duff. Reply

Thread

Link

I actually met selena back in 2009 she was really nice and sweet Reply

Thread

Link

Good Morning America flew me and some other people around the country to meet Kelly Clarkson. I was able to talk to her about how she's impacted my life. It was everything I could ever dream. She is the nicest person I've ever met. Then, I won meet & greet tickets to her concert a few months later and she remembered me. I was floored. She's the best. Reply

Thread

Link

omg stan!! I love her too, legit the best voice in music and the most hilarious personality. Her Xmas album is better than Mariah's Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





I met Brett Somers and it was as magical and amazing as I imagined. Reply

Thread

Link

Details! I love Brett on mg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So right before I turned 19 my dad found out she was doing a one woman show at this tiny college in Connecticut. He was a big fan of her's too so we drove down there to see it. It was caberet style so we ended up sitting at a table with this older guy. Turned out he was a good friend of Brett's.



After the show (which was amazing, it was just her telling the story of her life with random songs during it) she was about to go backstage when the friend who was sitting with us called out to her. She ran over when she saw him and he was like, "this young girl is a big fan of yours!" I was so stunned I think I only said like 5 words to her but she said something like, "Oh honey I love you!" and hugged me and kissed me on the cheek like 3 times lol. She ended up talking with us for like 10 minutes afterward. When it was time for her to go she said, "Marcia Wallace is at my house probably stinking up my furniture, I have to check on her" lol. It was perfect. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is the most perfect Brett interaction! What a special memory :) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It really was perfect. I was so worried I'd find out her whole personality was an act for the show or something. Nope, that was 100% what she was like. :D Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My envy is peaking right now. That sounds beautiful and glorious and perfect. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It was everything. My only regret was that I was so worried about bursting into tears I didn't say more to her lol. Thankfully my dad's really chatty so he was telling her how much I love her. And I think she got that I was super shy and she kept rubbing my shoulder and asking me questions. She was so sweet. Just a wonderful person. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

reductive



Reply

Thread

Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

i feel like selena is a weirdly pious little snob but i do love that she is wonderful to her fans and always seems polite and well-mannered Reply

Thread

Link

"pious" lol she just said in an interview like 2 days ago that she doesn't believe in religion

she said it's more about her relationship with god, and that "everyone is welcome" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





selena's such a good sport Reply

Thread

Link

I've been lucky to meet a lot of my faves. Met Demi Lovato quite a few times, and she was a sweetheart. Pentatonix we're super sweet. Daniel Radcliffe was precious. I've been pretty lucky in my celebrity meets. I never really had a truly bad one. Reply

Thread

Link

i live in LA so i've seen plenty of celebrities i haven't interacted but of those i have, definitely martin sheen!!! emmy rossum always stuns me too she's so beautiful Reply

Thread

Link

also i thought this was going to be a singing challenge and i got preemptively embarrassed for everyone involved Reply

Thread

Link

I've met most of my faves, yes! I've had pretty good luck with all of them because I try to be reasonably chill and non-annoying. Or just very briefly annoying. Reply

Thread

Link