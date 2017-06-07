June 7th, 2017, 06:02 pm rrunawayy Selena Gomez Duels Fan in Selena Trivia SourceONTD, have you ever met your favorite celebrity? Tagged: fandom / stan culture, selena gomez Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 3232 comments Add comment
I have had many opportunities to meet some of my faves, but I would have nothing to say other than "I love your work!" so I just don't bother. It feels too weird.
i've checked off most of my to do's on my bucket list, i have yet to get my co worker fired which would be nice.
Not random ass shit like what year did her sample release
After the show (which was amazing, it was just her telling the story of her life with random songs during it) she was about to go backstage when the friend who was sitting with us called out to her. She ran over when she saw him and he was like, "this young girl is a big fan of yours!" I was so stunned I think I only said like 5 words to her but she said something like, "Oh honey I love you!" and hugged me and kissed me on the cheek like 3 times lol. She ended up talking with us for like 10 minutes afterward. When it was time for her to go she said, "Marcia Wallace is at my house probably stinking up my furniture, I have to check on her" lol. It was perfect.
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
she said it's more about her relationship with god, and that "everyone is welcome"