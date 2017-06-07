Bella Thorne's Night Out In Hollywood

Just a guess, but I think she may like attention Reply

Thread

Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nah I don't think so. I think she's like Kylie Jenner. They both hate the attention and want to be normal everyday gyals. I hope she manages to find some seclusion from all the crazy paps.

















Lol jk Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

HDU! Kylie Jenner wants to live on a farm! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what? what could possibly make you think that? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

looks like a boob job tbh



at least my curiosity about her nipples have been put to rest



Edited at 2017-06-07 10:51 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

def a boob job, imo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Those aren't real. Even at 19, those nipples be too perky Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They're fake. As is most of her appearance Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yup, her boobs are too perky and separated to be real. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they look like they're legit trying to break off from her chest bones omw Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yep, they're too far apart and look glued onto her chest. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She definitely did get one. I just wonder when lol. She's always on social media. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Those things look rock solid, no way they're real Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

did she get farrah abraham's surgeon or what



revoke this person's medical license Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She was flat chested back in her disney days. Do you think they suddenly grew that much or smth? Obviously a boobjob. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wasn't she like 14 or 15 on her Disney show?



Those are obviously fake (and she's had tons of work done on her face too), but of course she doesn't look like she did then. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That nose ring is unfortunate



Jane Birkin is the only person who can pull off a sheer top without a bra Reply

Thread

Link

isnt she like 80? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was obviously referring to her in her youth, lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

What does her age have to do with this? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





ugh, she was so fucking stunning Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Rihanna Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i can Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

amanda acuri can too but she a degrassi nobody :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this trick trying to be shauna sand. smh Reply

Thread

Link

i wish this girl had friends. Reply

Thread

Link

lol she does. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nah. i'm talking about real friends, not ppl trying to get famous Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What's the point of implants if they are gonna look so bad. Reply

Thread

Link

more importantly, what's up with her eyeshadow - is that two different colors on either eye? Reply

Thread

Link

I like how two of the categories on that site are 'art' and 'culture'. Reply

Thread

Link

i assume she has bodyguards and shit bc any girl trying this irl wouldn't be safe Reply

Thread

Link

ia but can she afford a bodyguard tho? 😬 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

didn't she buy a house with instagram money? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i think thats why i like that she did it tbh, just fuck it



idk who she is but ontd seems to hate her Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lash extensions are a crime against women Reply

Thread

Link

mfte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love them but they're sf expensive. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nah. People just love to overdo 'm and look like they got spider legs on their eyes. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Agreed. A bunch of girls in my program have them and they just look ridiculous. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I agree. Stuff like that will just end up thinning out your actual lashes. No thank you. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

precisely why I won't get them Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





how dare you suggest this isn't stunning, sis Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i agree Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You would think that she has the money for a good boob job Reply

Thread

Link

can't believe she's only 19 tbh



also that crave site seems weird and gross lol Reply

Thread

Link





https://www.google.com/amp/www.teenvogu e.com/gallery/bella-thorne-beauty-evolut ion/amp I decided to look up a before and after and found this link.... idk what changed towards the middle/end of 2016 for her... Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

She was SUCH a cute kid. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

wtf. I'm 25 and she looked older than me when she was 16. wut. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





The light has gone out from her eyes now. Aww so cute and happy here.The light has gone out from her eyes now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh wow, for some reason I never realized she had been around that long - I thought maybe she started like a year before the DUFF came out. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

truly lilo in training :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link