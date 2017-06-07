Comic Book Roundup

10. Superman/Wonder Woman







MY LOIS/CLARK TRASH SELF WILL NOT STAND FOR THIS!!!! Rebirth completely retconning the New 52 Clark/Diana is one of my favorite things.



6. Green Arrow/Black Canary



I'm looooving them in Rebirth. Mostly because lmao it gets rid of a lot of the baggage from the 80s/90s era. Because as much as I enjoyed Dinah/Ollie in the 2000s, it was hard to forget that shit.



Anyway, I am cautiously optimistic about how Batman/Catwoman is being handled? Like the entire point of the issue was that Bruce is scared to try to be happy, and then he decided to go for it and let himself have happiness so he asked Selina to marry him. And he used the diamond that she was stealing when they first met!!! He bought it and has held onto it all this time!!! AAAAHHHH!!



So anyway, that being the theme of the issue + Tim King's interviews about how it's more interesting to see Bruce try to be happy in spite of his tragedy rather than broody and sad all the time makes me optimistic that Selina is going to say 'yes' or at least 'not yet but let's see where this goes' so we can explore that aspect of Bruce's character.



I also read Nightwing already today and I DON'T EVEN CARE, I'M FULL ON SHIPPING DICK/SHAWN. They're sweet and sexy and I LIKE IT, OK?



I never expected them to stay together forever but I think it is somewhat nice when characters have a history. They should've ended things and decided that they made better friends. I actually liked Superman/WW as a couple......I never expected them to stay together forever but I think it is somewhat nice when characters have a history. They should've ended things and decided that they made better friends. Reply

Terri Hatcher and Dean Cain as Lois & Clark was very formative to me as an 8 year old, and I've been ride or die for Lois/Clark ever since. Reply

I FINALLY caught up on The Wicked and The Divine. I need to drag my ass to Forbidden Planet & order 455 AD special asap tbh. Everyone needs to read that series jfc what an amazing arc it became.



Imperial Phase Part I trade either was released this week or will be released in a few days or sth. Reply

Omg comment twins!!!



I'm super far behind (last I read was the magazine issue) so no spoilers but I'm excited to catch up. It's honestly my favourite book coming out right now. Reply

the magazine issue had me teared up, especially in baal's & luci's interviews. phew, what an amazing issue that was! Reply

Also I meant to say, have you had good experiences at Forbidden Planet? I've had some bad experiences with their staff there before. I was so happy to leave them behind and go to Travelling Man instead. Reply

Hell no to Diana/Clark, it will always be Diana/Steve for me.



As someone who loves Diana/Steve and Lois/Clark, Diana/Clark is just like Reply

Hahaha, that's the perfect gif for that.



Ohh, sorry I'm not a fan of Lois/Clark. Maybe because I'm not really a superman fan. Reply

I'm wondering...who even likes Diana/Clark?? Like who was this god awful mess intended for?? I don't get it Reply

DIANA/STEVE OTP!

LOIS/CLARK OTP!



HELL FUCKING NO TO FUCKING CLARK/DIANA! Reply

Wicdiv volume 4 comes out today as well! I slipped off on single issues when I had a mild mental breakdown around December so I'm looking forward to getting caught up. I've missed those crazy kids with their sadness and tragedy and stuff. Reply

hope you got better bb! Reply

Thanks, I'm doing much better now! Reply

I'm sad Jem is ending now that the Stingers have finally arrived.



LOL Colossus and Kitty... everybody who loves that couple needs to read the classic Uncanny X-Men in which Wolverine plans to beat the shit out of Piotr for breaking up with Kitty. Reply

I'm super salty about Jem's run ending because Raya's my favorite and she didn't get to do shit!!! Reply

I treated myself to Wonder Woman year one tpb the other day and holy shit Nichola Scott's art is gorgeous and amazing. And the colourist did an amazing job too it's just such a beautiful beautiful book. It's the majn reason I sprung for year one over lies, cause I'm not rich enough to get both. Reply

I hate that Nicola comes and goes from DC nowadays. I want her on WW or BoP full time! Reply

I want to claim her for BOP because I don't really care for the current artist. Reply

Parent

Ughhh YES that would be amazing. Did they ever get a new artist on bop? I was hesitant about that book due to the writers being involved in the 100 mess, but I still gave it a shot. The art was so ugly I couldn't make it through the first issue 😭 seeing Babs Tarr and Cameron Stewart's beautiful redesign in that ugly style...I just could Not. Reply

I was able to borrow them both on Hoopla, thanks to my library card. I read them both today. They were my first Wonder Woman comics! Reply

Parent

DC better not be wasting my time if they dont plan to follow through with BatCat. Either commit to it full time and long term (IE: at least 2-3 years) or dont do it at all.



DC is so afraid of long term pairings nowadays it is so sad. If Lois/Clark hadn't gotten married in the 90s (thanks to the tv show) they never would have tied the knot in todays world. Reply

Tbf they are trying to bring back the core couples. I think they've worked out that the n52 Forever Alone nonsense doesn't work.



Meanwhile I'm out here waiting for them to resurrect dickbabs... Reply

They are teaming up in the Batgirl annual I think? But yeah I want them together full time again. Reply

I like Dick and his current gf though!!! Let me have Dick and Shawn together for a while!



And tbh, lol I don't think that I can get back into Dick/Babs until DC fixes the age issue. I don't like Babs being younger than Dick! Reply

Seriously, everyone knows they belong together, commit!! Reply

I feel like I'm trusting DC too much, but I believe that they're going to follow through with BatCat!



This is mostly based on Tom King's interviews where he talked about how it's more interesting to explore Bruce finding happiness in spite of his tragedy instead of just being broody and sad all the time.



And I think they really set that up with Bruce going back to the Flashpoint universe and meeting his father and having his father tell him to stop being Batman and to be happy. Not that I think Bruce will stop being Batman, but I think he's going to try to not be JUST Batman, you know? And the entire theme of today's issue was about how Bruce is scared to try to be happy. So idk. I think DC is going to at least explore Bruce trying to make it work with Selina. We'll see what happens.



But lmao before we even get to that, we have like four months of Joker vs Riddler so... meh. Reply

I read the Riverdale tie-in because I'm a masochist for half hearted storylines and even shittier art Reply

Ohhh



I'm guessing it wasn't good, then? Reply

Also all the cat puns were too much. Josie even has cat ears on her car!



I sort of love how crappy the tie-ins are though. They're written by some of the tv writers too



And the art...



http://imgur.com/a/OJWbG The Betty/Jughead storyline where they're doing noir detective stuff was nice. But it's the Josie half of the comic that's laughably bad. Like damn, I see you writers. Can't even give them the whole issue because they could barely give them a decent story. Basically it was just the Pussycats showing Veronica how ~~BAD they can be by getting matching cat tattoos, swimming in closed pools, dancing on tables at Pop's, street racing Reggie, and spray painting the place their Southside music rivals practice or whatever. And apparently the Pussycats can throw down since they get into a fight at the biker bar. Like it was just such an empty story that ends with Josie talking about how she's scared about trying to strike it out in NYC, but Veronica just reassures her.Also all the cat puns were too much. Josie even has cat ears on her car!I sort of love how crappy the tie-ins are though. They're written by some of the tv writers tooAnd the art... Reply

I'm getting the Riverdale book, too... and if and when it comes to it, I demand that Moose's inability to swim be canon on the show! Reply

My eyes are being assaulted by Wonder Woman/Superman on that list. siriwhydoesgodallowsuffering.gif



Right now I'm reading, Saga, The Wicked and the Divine, Wonder Woman, Watchmen and anxiously waiting for DC Bombshells vol 4 to arrive at my doorstep.



I'm cautiously optimistic about Runaways. But I'm still nervous because they're so close to my heart. I call almost no characters my babies, but the Runaways are my fucking children. Reply

Excellent taste bb!



I know nothing about the runaways but I believe Kris Anka is doing the art? So I might check it out. Reply

HOLY SHIT I'M SOOO GETTING THIS TOMORROW. what's the full name of it?

wonder woman steve trevor #1 Reply

Runaways is making a comeback? And is it only with the original group (excluding Alex)? What about Victor and Klara? And will Xavin ever come back? I NEED TO KNOW. Reply

I haven't caught up to Trinity. I know there was an annual release for it. Reply

Invisible Woman being in the top 10 female superheroes of all time...? Hmmmm 🤔🤔🤔 Reply

Sue's an incredibly, incredibly important figure in the greater Marvel Universe. Reply

I also read Misfits



While I'm still less than pleased from the "let's toss 50 years of continuity to the side" aspect of Iceman's sexual realization... I enjoyed the first issue of his solo series and look forward to supporting a solo Bobby book.

I also read Misfits #5, which was a good read. Haven't read the rest yet.

I'm kinda miffed at the CBR article about the Jem/Misfit comic because it implied that the last issue was coming out today and it wasn't on the list. I get that delays happen, but you would think CBR would check that.

