Comic Book Roundup
ComicList: New Comic Book Releases List for 06/07/2017 https://t.co/jidxMPzqCT pic.twitter.com/d3mz5snuqt— ComicList (@ComicList) June 6, 2017
-Aquaman #24
-Batman #24
-Deathstroke #20
-Green Arrow #24
-Green Lanterns #24
-Wonder Woman Steve Trevor #1
-Walking Dead #168
-All-New Guardians Of The Galaxy #3
-Iceman #1
-Jessica Jones #9
-Star Wars Darth Vader #1
-X-Men Blue #2
-X-Men Gold #5
The 10 Most Significant Superhero Couples of All Time - SPOILERS For This Week's Comics https://t.co/C8xFZ90zXq pic.twitter.com/jRExxV8BVF— Newsarama (@Newsarama) June 7, 2017
10. Superman/Wonder Woman
8. Colossus/Kitty Pryde
7. Midnighter/Apollo
6. Green Arrow/Black Canary
4. Gambit/Rogue
10 BEST FEMALE Superheroes Of All Time https://t.co/WgGQszoj08— Newsarama (@Newsarama) June 4, 2017
8. Black Widow
6. Wasp
4. Batgirl
3. Storm
2. Invisible Woman
SECRET EMPIRE Spins Off Into SAVAGE LAND With UNDERGROUNDhttps://t.co/tCfiYTw1GH— Newsarama (@Newsarama) June 2, 2017
Secret Empire: Underground stars a'ragtag' team of Mockingbird, Quicksilver, Sam Wilson, Hercules, and Ant-Man
INTERVIEW: Kelly Thompson & Gisèle Lagacé Take A Bow On Jem and The Holograms, But An Encore Is Cominghttps://t.co/wRR1YDCkrV pic.twitter.com/fEmiSP3xIS— Comic Book Resources (@CBR) June 6, 2017
6 issue crossover featuring both The Holograms and The Misfits called Infinite will take its place
When Did Wonder Woman First Team-Up With Batman and Superman? https://t.co/KT594Wl7ED pic.twitter.com/S72eFhINYP— Comic Book Resources (@CBR) June 6, 2017
Batman/Wonder Woman first teamed up in 1968
Superman/Wonder Woman first teamed up in 1971
-Wonder Woman hung up her costume during this time and went exclusively by Diana Prince where she worked as a spy
Trinity first teamed up in 1985
Marvel’s New Runaways Writer Wants to Resurrect a Beloved Character https://t.co/DFvPkVSmsM pic.twitter.com/8EUeJthX8K— Comic Book Resources (@CBR) June 6, 2017
-The creative team wants to bring back Gert
Source: 1 2 3
MY LOIS/CLARK TRASH SELF WILL NOT STAND FOR THIS!!!! Rebirth completely retconning the New 52 Clark/Diana is one of my favorite things.
6. Green Arrow/Black Canary
I'm looooving them in Rebirth. Mostly because lmao it gets rid of a lot of the baggage from the 80s/90s era. Because as much as I enjoyed Dinah/Ollie in the 2000s, it was hard to forget that shit.
Anyway, I am cautiously optimistic about how Batman/Catwoman is being handled? Like the entire point of the issue was that Bruce is scared to try to be happy, and then he decided to go for it and let himself have happiness so he asked Selina to marry him. And he used the diamond that she was stealing when they first met!!! He bought it and has held onto it all this time!!! AAAAHHHH!!
So anyway, that being the theme of the issue + Tim King's interviews about how it's more interesting to see Bruce try to be happy in spite of his tragedy rather than broody and sad all the time makes me optimistic that Selina is going to say 'yes' or at least 'not yet but let's see where this goes' so we can explore that aspect of Bruce's character.
I also read Nightwing already today and I DON'T EVEN CARE, I'M FULL ON SHIPPING DICK/SHAWN. They're sweet and sexy and I LIKE IT, OK?
I'm dreading the day when DC breaks them up...
I never expected them to stay together forever but I think it is somewhat nice when characters have a history. They should've ended things and decided that they made better friends.
Imperial Phase Part I trade either was released this week or will be released in a few days or sth.
I'm super far behind (last I read was the magazine issue) so no spoilers but I'm excited to catch up. It's honestly my favourite book coming out right now.
Ohh, sorry I'm not a fan of Lois/Clark. Maybe because I'm not really a superman fan.
LOIS/CLARK OTP!
HELL FUCKING NO TO FUCKING CLARK/DIANA!
LOL Colossus and Kitty... everybody who loves that couple needs to read the classic Uncanny X-Men in which Wolverine plans to beat the shit out of Piotr for breaking up with Kitty.
DC is so afraid of long term pairings nowadays it is so sad. If Lois/Clark hadn't gotten married in the 90s (thanks to the tv show) they never would have tied the knot in todays world.
Meanwhile I'm out here waiting for them to resurrect dickbabs...
And tbh, lol I don't think that I can get back into Dick/Babs until DC fixes the age issue. I don't like Babs being younger than Dick!
This is mostly based on Tom King's interviews where he talked about how it's more interesting to explore Bruce finding happiness in spite of his tragedy instead of just being broody and sad all the time.
And I think they really set that up with Bruce going back to the Flashpoint universe and meeting his father and having his father tell him to stop being Batman and to be happy. Not that I think Bruce will stop being Batman, but I think he's going to try to not be JUST Batman, you know? And the entire theme of today's issue was about how Bruce is scared to try to be happy. So idk. I think DC is going to at least explore Bruce trying to make it work with Selina. We'll see what happens.
But lmao before we even get to that, we have like four months of Joker vs Riddler so... meh.
I'm guessing it wasn't good, then?
Also all the cat puns were too much. Josie even has cat ears on her car!
I sort of love how crappy the tie-ins are though. They're written by some of the tv writers too
And the art...
http://imgur.com/a/OJWbG
Right now I'm reading, Saga, The Wicked and the Divine, Wonder Woman, Watchmen and anxiously waiting for DC Bombshells vol 4 to arrive at my doorstep.
I'm cautiously optimistic about Runaways. But I'm still nervous because they're so close to my heart. I call almost no characters my babies, but the Runaways are my fucking children.
I know nothing about the runaways but I believe Kris Anka is doing the art? So I might check it out.
[WONDERTREV SMOLDERING FIRE]
[Spoiler (click to open)](also turkey! :')))) time to bring out the flag lol)
I also read Misfits #5, which was a good read. Haven't read the rest yet.
I'm kinda miffed at the CBR article about the Jem/Misfit comic because it implied that the last issue was coming out today and it wasn't on the list. I get that delays happen, but you would think CBR would check that.