Black Canary

Comic Book Roundup




-Aquaman #24
-Batman #24
-Deathstroke #20
-Green Arrow #24
-Green Lanterns #24
-Wonder Woman Steve Trevor #1
-Walking Dead #168
-All-New Guardians Of The Galaxy #3
-Iceman #1
-Jessica Jones #9
-Star Wars Darth Vader #1
-X-Men Blue #2
-X-Men Gold #5





10. Superman/Wonder Woman


8. Colossus/Kitty Pryde


7. Midnighter/Apollo


6. Green Arrow/Black Canary


4. Gambit/Rogue








8. Black Widow


6. Wasp


4. Batgirl


3. Storm


2. Invisible Woman







Secret Empire: Underground stars a'ragtag' team of Mockingbird, Quicksilver, Sam Wilson, Hercules, and Ant-Man





6 issue crossover featuring both The Holograms and The Misfits called Infinite will take its place





Batman/Wonder Woman first teamed up in 1968


Superman/Wonder Woman first teamed up in 1971


-Wonder Woman hung up her costume during this time and went exclusively by Diana Prince where she worked as a spy

Trinity first teamed up in 1985








-The creative team wants to bring back Gert

Source: 1 2 3
Tagged: , , , , , , , ,