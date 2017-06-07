Celebs reacting to the release of James Comey's opening statement

so has comey seen the peepee tape Reply

twitter has been saying that the real tapes are much much worse than just a golden shower Reply

I'd be surprised if they weren't, tbqh! Reply

Yikes Reply

what does twitter say? Reply

Fanfiction taught me this word and I cannot right now!!! Reply

Lol. Fanfiction really brings out the vocabulary. Reply

not surprising that a country who voted for trump doesn't know what salicious means Reply

Like, how am I living in a world where I stan for a dictionary's twitter??? Reply

I had to follow MW's Twitter because they're the best. Reply

Yesssss Reply

me watching comey testify tomorrow Reply

Lmfao Reply

LOL Reply

Lmaooo Reply

omg Reply

Lmaoooooo Reply

God I love this meme Reply

me too it always makes me ugly laugh Reply

Lmao Reply

cryin Reply

lmfao Reply

lol Reply

LMAO Reply

lmaooo Reply

Imagine waking up from a coma, turning on the tv and hearing "President Trump expressed that he had not been involved with hookers in Russia." Reply

it really makes "I did not have sexual relations with that woman" seem so quaint Reply

I'd be like can you put me back into a coma. Reply

"No, seriously, I liked the coma better." Reply

Kill Bill vol 1 realness Reply

I'd think I'd woken up in hell tbh Reply

as an ontd member who was actually alive during that mess, it pales in comparison, yet everybody and their mom was fucking outraged. Reply

Good night! Reply

After the underwhelming hearing this morning, I was so disappointed, but then Comey's statement dropped and I was like... Reply

Whats this from pls and ty Reply

probably oprah's favorite things Reply

I love this gif so much Reply

Lmfao Reply

I want to know more about "the cloud" tbh. Reply

maybe he has a uti



/I'll see myself out Reply

lol Reply

It's a question for Barron...I hear he's good with the cyber. Reply

A friend of "the cyber"



Damn it I hate when I'm not original



Edited at 2017-06-07 09:55 pm (UTC)

idk but I hope we see some showers soon Reply

i was so shook reading all 7 pages. just further proof trump has completely lost it mentally and is not fit to serve.



and kamala today too. im legit stanning. Reply

won't get excited until some good shit happens Reply

so many hooker mentions. the pee tape is so real Reply

Buckle up, buckaroos! Reply

man wood roller coasters hurt like a bitch Reply

There's one in Korea and I love it but my friends don't because it rattles more than a regular rollercoaster. (Then again, I'm an adrenaline junkie so...) Reply

So does riding on Comey's covefe Reply

yeah, but they're the best Reply

They got you walking side to side? Reply

now i'm wondering about comey's wood roller coaster.... Reply

WHOOOOOO Reply

I gotta get back on Adobe Premiere and make more fucking GIFS FOR TOMORROW. Reply

That's in the original post. :( Reply

sorry i was just editing my comment to note this. you are thorough and i was not!



it's just such a damn enjoyable read if you like the genre "stupid motherfuckers sabotaging themselves" Reply

Parent

I am so ready for this.



Also super want someone to ask him if the tapes listed in the dossier are real. Reply

ME TOO! i so hope thats asked Reply

