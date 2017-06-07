Celebs reacting to the release of James Comey's opening statement
"It turned out to be just the two of us, seated at a small oval table in the center of the green room."https://t.co/mBWYaN9xXI— Kal Penn (@kalpenn) June 7, 2017
Ahead of his Senate hearing tomorrow, ex-FBI Director James Comey has released his opening statement. READ HERE! It's a must read. We get to see a different side to James Comey who could have a future as a erotic political thriller author. He shares the salacious details of his encounters with
He said he had nothing to do with Russia, had not been involved with hookers in Russia. Had not been involved with hookers in Russia. #MAGA— Kal Penn (@kalpenn) June 7, 2017
Remember this people. #LIAR pic.twitter.com/kvhufU1aub— Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) June 7, 2017
The different in framing here is remarkable. NYT seems to consistently attempt to spin for the Trump administration. pic.twitter.com/oAm84gOie5— Wil Wheaton (@wilw) June 7, 2017
You know the twitler in chief won't be able to help himself tomorrow. Get the popcorn ready... https://t.co/6Uj230SqG6— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 7, 2017
I plan on asking James Comey this same question tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/U9CliralrS— billy eichner (@billyeichner) June 7, 2017
Are you hyped for the biggest day in American politics? Will you become a reader of James Comey books if he becomes an author? Support the ent man!
and kamala today too. im legit stanning.
PDF of the statment is here - 7 pages
it's just such a damn enjoyable read if you like the genre "stupid motherfuckers sabotaging themselves"
Also super want someone to ask him if the tapes listed in the dossier are real.