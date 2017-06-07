[politics] comey:homey

Celebs reacting to the release of James Comey's opening statement




Ahead of his Senate hearing tomorrow, ex-FBI Director James Comey has released his opening statement. READ HERE! It's a must read. We get to see a different side to James Comey who could have a future as a erotic political thriller author. He shares the salacious details of his encounters with 45. It brings light to his discomfort in the presence of 45.













Are you hyped for the biggest day in American politics? Will you become a reader of James Comey books if he becomes an author? Support the ent man!

SOURCE: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7
Tagged: , , , ,