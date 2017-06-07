Henry Cavill Takes a Load Off on Justice League Set to Commemorate Superman's 79th Anniversary
Super dude Henry Cavill kicked up his Kryptonian boots up while filming reshoots for the upcoming Justice League movie. The big, blue, boy scout took the opportunity to get real deep about his character, and celebrate Superman's 79th anniversary in Action Comics.
Cavill writes on Instagram: "Hi Everyone! I've been doing some Super Ruminations because this month is the 79th anniversary of Superman in Action Comics and thought it fitting to pass on this little fact. Who knew eh?? In January 1933, Jerry Siegel wrote a short story titled "The Reign of the Superman", which was illustrated by his friend Joe Shuster and self-published in a science fiction magazine. It told the story of a bald villain with telepathic powers. Trying to create a character they could sell to newspaper syndicates, Siegel re-conceived the "superman" character as a powerful hero, sent to our world from a more advanced society. He and Shuster developed the idea into a comic strip, which they pitched unsuccessfully."
Source: @HenryCavill.
ONTD: Who's your fav superhero?
How could there be a Justice League without him?
also we could shun anyone whomst answers "joker" like it's still 2010
Also Batgirl is my fave. Any batgirl. All of the batgirls. I love them 💕
Superman and Wonder Woman. Always <3
I can. Truly the darkest timeline.
My fave Kara Zor El. My beautiful and perpetually angry Superbae.
Slip those mandals on instead, Daddy
