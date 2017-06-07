Sofia Boutella for Harper's Bazaar Arabia

i wish they would stop with the weird no eyebrow thing in shoots.



she is gorgeous though! i'm actually looking forward to the mummy for her! Reply

Mte! It's an awful trend. Reply

it's an alien type of beauty i love it Reply

aww i like it xD but i get y it's not everyones thing too ^^ Reply

She's so gorgeous, I'm literally only seeing the new mummy for her Reply

Same Reply

Same & I wasn't disappointed. She did an amazing job, so proud of her! Reply

I like that black and purple one but the black and white ones are kind of odd Reply

She's gorgeous! I'm only seeing Mummy Impossible for ha Reply

mummy impossible lmao Reply

Aaahhhh she's so gorgeous she really needs a tag with how much more popular she's getting. Reply

She's so beautiful but I wish she'd grow out her fringe. She looks so much better without it. Reply

i love her tragus jewelry. anyone know where i can get something similar? other than bvla Reply

She's so gorgeous. I saw the trailer before WW yesterday and I couldn't believe I was seriously contemplating watching a Tom Cruise movie for 2 seconds Reply

Also I would be down for a movie where she just kicks Tom Cruise's ass for two hours and never loses k thanx Reply

i find her really intriguing,she looked so good in Kingsman Reply

I wasn't really interested in the mummy cause wtf cares about Tom Cruise in 2017 but the trailers have been getting me a lot more interested so I might see it Friday Reply

I love her but these reviews for The Mummy are horrifying and it sounds like they really, really did ha wrong.



I won't watch a movie for her if all i'm going to get is a fetishised undead body thnx Reply

ima wait for dvd but i love in kingsman, it was my intro to her and it was the best thing ever, she's soooo cool Reply

i remember her slaying on madonna's confessions tour



now she acting alongside tom cruise



sis done good Reply

omg the reviews for The Mummy are :/



she's so cool. I like the other photos for the shoot but I don't like the cover. :( Reply

