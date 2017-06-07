Ben McKenzie and Morena Baccarin marry!
Congrats! @missmorenab and @ben_mckenzie Are Married! https://t.co/Ga9txhlubd— People Magazine (@people) June 7, 2017
Ben and Morena married on Friday - her 38th birthday - in New York. They have a daughter Frances together while she has a son Julius from her first marriage.
I despise their show so much.
Edited at 2017-06-07 09:50 pm (UTC)
they are dating! they are expecting! they are engaged! oops, she still married!
all in like four days
I'm still amused at how they got together.