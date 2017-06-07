



"WHY I DISAGREE WITH MY DAD" is the cover of this week's @USWeekly pic.twitter.com/0PMEn7sGVQ — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 7, 2017

why is her face bloated Reply

wow, so progressive and feminist Reply

Yeah, my regular source didn't have it.



Seems like it had been for the best. Ugh. Reply

Bullshit. I hate her so much Reply

that skillet recipe looks amazing omg





....that's all i have to contribute Reply

for real. i think i have to make a veggie version of that tmw night. Reply

It really does! That's the only reason I clicked this post. Reply

i need a zucchini replacement Reply

but who killed jonbenet, according to the tabloid



seeing all of these covers side by side is so funny, & that sausage stir fry looks sf good Reply

what's the significance of food on these posts? i'm honestly just naive and asking a question, don't hate me lol Reply

It's tradition for this OP to team food and recipes with her tabloid posts; she's been doing it for years. Reply

awww that's so cute! i love it. i didn't realize there was a recipe attached too!



Edited at 2017-06-07 10:05 pm (UTC) Reply

i remember back in the day these posts used to be approved around lunch time and i used to get so hungry when they would appear. Reply

ivanka sucks and kate isn't taking on the queen. Reply

Did Cheeto in Chief tell the Enquirer to tone it down or something? Reply

Lol at "Her mom still doesn't know!"

The tabloids going after Steve Harvey is long overdue. Reply

So, a man who cheats on his wife turns out to be an asshole to the former mistress turned wife. Who didn't see that one coming?



Kylie is pathetic and sad. Reply

Her mom still doesn't know!



well she does now Reply

I'll take the skillet meal and the cake, thanks. Reply

I wanna make that cake Reply

That cake looks as amazing as Drunk Camilla Reply

both the skillet dish and cake look good (and I don't even like most lemon deserts)



Closer is a tabloid/magazine that almost always have people over the age of 50 on the cover but this week they have Kate Middleton (my fellow Capricorn) on the cover lol Reply

Garlic , olive oil and honey for migraines . See you don't actually need health insurance , go grocery shopping . Reply

lmao. i'm going to forward tis article to my neurologist for why i'm stopping my botox and nerve blocks Reply

That Robin Wright & Sean Penn bit better be false



