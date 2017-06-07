Nielsen Social Media Ratings for 2016-17 TV Season

Everyone I know who watched the walking dead has quit by now. Reply

I quit the season before last after that bullshit cliff hanger that I already knew the results of.

That's when I bailed too.

I gave up with the mid season finale. Its like watching paint dry, nothing ever happens anymore and i just have enough other shows i enjoy so f that

no GoT ? (are they not included lmao sorry i don't know anything about this process)



I don't watch TWD, maybe I should try to get into it. Reply

Only four episodes of Game of Thrones aired during the 2016-17 season that is counted (I believe they consider a television season to be from June through May of the following year, and the last season of GoT aired from April to June, 2016). So that probably affected their rating - if social media buzz from the whole season had been counted, they would likely have been on the list.

Got didn't air at all in their measuring timeframe



From Sept. 18, 2016, through May 24, 2017,

Ah! Thank you for the clarification - that explains it.

too bad twd was so slow and dragging this season like it coulda been just 4 eps lol. but chandler cracks me up on twitter, and reddit. like sometimes im like kid dont let amc see this lol

Say what? I would've thought GoT would be there. But I don't follow it at all...like everyone else, apparently

It's because of the timeframe they used and that GoT is airing later than usual this year. They probably would've made it if the show started in April like usual

I used to watch TWD religiously, but it's become such a snoozefest that I stopped after the third episode of this season.

They also found that the Grammy Awards were the most talked-about TV special this year

AMPAS is seething rn.



AMPAS is seething rn. Reply

i legit can't believe people still care about twd that much.

Oh PLL, how the mighty have fallen...

I feel like only old republicans use Facebook anymore

LOL, I still use Facebook (and I'm most definitely not a Republican) I'm 37, though, so maybe that does make me old, depending on your point of view.

Nah

I guess you're old by Facebook standards. I basically measure time by if you were one of the first groups on Facebook or not. Like if you don't remember when Facebook was only for college students and you used it to get notes from people in your class or stalk possible crushes (with no privacy settings at all), then you old.

I'm ancient and decrepit by those standards, lol.



I had another ONTDer call me old and ready to die just last week after I said my age, so I think I may be aging out of this place. Reply

I hate this line of thinking and don't understand why this world is so age-obsessed. We're all gonna die anyway.... I'm in my late 20s and have both younger and older friends who use age as their context point for everything. Ugh.

There's no such thing as ageing out of ONTD. Never leave



There's no such thing as ageing out of ONTD. Never leave Reply

never underestimate the power of Daryl stans

I was shocked that Chandler Riggs generated more social media mentions for the show than Norman Reedus did (at least for the finale). I know Riggs is popular with teenage girls, but I thought Daryl's rabid stans were easily the most active on social media.

I don't really remember the finale all that much but maybe was Chandler in it more? I remember him being the first one to shoot when Sasha came out (lord, that was the finale, yea?) and I dont remember anything that Daryl did so maybe that lends to it?



or they are all on tumblr (which i'm not sure counts as SM in this)



also arent his stans sad about diane? so maybe hes lost them Reply

Up until a week and a half ago, Norman's delusional stans were convinced the Diane thing was just a false rumor, so I don't think that affected anything as far as last season (they only went nuts when he tweeted congrats to her on her Cannes acting prize). And the majority of them are sticking by Norman - they're just hating on Diane.

I think Chandler may have been tweeting while the finale was airing and that's why he got more mentions.



I think Chandler may have been tweeting while the finale was airing and that's why he got more mentions. Reply

Thank you to everyone here who commented about Black Sails in posts like the ones involving Sense8. I finally checked into it and I really enjoyed the show minus aspects of the first part of season 1.



(Commenting this here because there is finally a general enough tv post where it would be relatively on topic.) Reply

I'm going to use this post to make the following statements:



1. I love Andrew Lincoln.

2. I love Rick Grimes.

3. I love Richonne.

4. I love Michonne.

5. I miss Glenn.

6. I'm indifferent about Daryl.

7. I hate Negan. Reply

we're never going to be rid of this show. it's going to last forever

Plebes love low-quality Media, News at 11.

Or maybe other people's taste in entertainment is just as valid as yours. Are you one of those people who thinks 'Downton Abbey' was quality TV because it had wealthy British people in fancy costumes? Because I personally found it to be a dumbed-down, historically unrealistic soap opera. What entertainment people like is completely subjective to the individual.

Edited at 2017-06-08 01:09 am (UTC)



Edited at 2017-06-08 01:09 am (UTC) Reply

TWD is a mediocre show and most people like mediocrity. That's why Transformers earns so many millions. Is not rocket science.

No, in fact it's not rocket science - it's entertainment. I just don't think it's necessary to declare that anyone who likes entertainment that you personally do not is a "plebe"; it's nose-in-the-air pretentious to think that only your personal taste could possibly be tasteful.

