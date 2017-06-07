Nielsen Social Media Ratings for 2016-17 TV Season
Nielsen found that The Walking Dead was by far the most talked-about television series on social media over the 2016-17 season, garnering more than twice as many mentions as the second-most talked-about series, Empire.
Nielsen also analyzed the influence of series' talent and network accounts on social media buzz for their shows, and found that 17-year-old Walking Dead actor Chandler Riggs (Carl) drove 15 percent of social media content during the TWD season finale, more than any other talent, program or network account for the show.
They also found that the Grammy Awards were the most talked-about TV special this year, and the Super Bowl was the most talked-about sports program.
From Sept. 18, 2016, through May 24, 2017,
