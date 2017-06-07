i-D Meets: Lorde
Ahead of the release of her massively discussed second album, i-D took Lorde to the Art Gallery of New South Wales for a brief respite from the media whirlwind surrounding her. In this quiet corner of the city the star reflected on the pressure and process the making of such an anticipated record, her unwavering connection to New Zealand and why no one really knows her at all.
She's so freaking adorable. I can't help but like her.
I'm so jealous of people w synesthesia!
