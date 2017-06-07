Liza Weil and Charlie Weber are together

yas move on from Doyle! Reply

I thought he was married. Reply

He got divorced last year. Reply

as did she Reply

I thought she was married Reply

I'm still a little sad about it (it was Cooper and Paris!) but she's divorced now. Reply

LOL, this was definitely surprising. Good for them! Reply

I thought that was a Hemsworth Reply

hemsworths fucking wish Reply

I assume you haven't seen Weber shaved... Reply

Really? I just Googled and he looks cross eyed. Sis... Reply

mte Reply

a year? didn't he just get married and divorced like a year ago??



anyway, i love this idk why but they're cute Reply

Lol the 2nd and 3rd comments.



I thought Charlie was married...



So that's why Liza got divorced. Hmmm was there cheating involved?? Reply

Uh weren't they both married?? Reply

No, both of them got divorced last year. Reply

But they were married when they met/started working on the show then yes? Shady but good for them? I guess? Idk.



Edited at 2017-06-07 09:05 pm (UTC) Reply

Wait so they both got divorced last year?



Hmm Reply

you shouldn't shit where you eat Reply

Ia Reply

lol geez, from one Shondaland dude to another. She & Paul Adelstein seemed so cute to me, so I'm sad about that, but as long as Paris is happy <333 Reply

I don't know why, but the matching plaid shirts in the photo are killing me. As are the matching second and third comments on this post. Reply

Oh thank god he has hair again Reply

I'm loving the comments. But yeah, get that lumberjack dicc, Paris. Reply

He definitely got hotter from his Buffy days as boring Ben. Reply

LOL, I only recently found out he played Ben and it blew my mind. Reply

holy shit i never realized he was ben Reply

