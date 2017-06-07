Liza Weil and Charlie Weber are together
It's a #HTGAWM romance! Charlie Weber & Liza Weil are dating - get the exclusive scoop: https://t.co/3OWDEQVxOE— JustJared.com (@JustJared) June 7, 2017
HTGAWM co-stars Charlie Weber and Liza Weil are dating and were spotted out in Los Angeles yesterday. They've been together for almost a year.
anyway, i love this idk why but they're cute
I thought Charlie was married...
So that's why Liza got divorced. Hmmm was there cheating involved??
Edited at 2017-06-07 09:05 pm (UTC)
Hmm