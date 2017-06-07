Miley Cyrus discusses her "new vibe" and awful hair

you just grow it out and it just magically becomes this weird line



YEP. I'm bleach blonde/silver all over and it's so expensive to keep getting my roots done so I have this fugly line right now. Not sure what her excuse is tho Reply

i'm guessing once the roots get to the length she wants it, she'll cut the rest off? she could just fill in the bleach blonde though. thats what i did and then after a while, it stopped fading as quickly. Reply

i have a friend who adapts to her boyfriends' interests. it drives me up a wall. Reply

People who are basically sponges and seem to have little to none of their own interests or style and just suck up those of whomever they're close with at the moment are so interesting to me like, how? Reply

Don't all couples do that though? Reply

Liam doesn't seem to have changed, at least outwardly unlike her. Reply

lol no Reply

yes if you're with someone whether a friend or partner then their hobbies and interests rub off on you. Reply

no Reply

Does she pretend to dislike "her" old interests? That would piss me off Reply

This is my best friend to a T. She gets a new boyfriend and starts dressing like him and feigning internet in all that he does and forgets that she had a single shred of individuality. Reply

my cousin is like that



suddenly she became interested in ~geological documentaries



like really honey?? lmao Reply

ppl probably just start trying out new things and realise they might like them?

(says the person who's never dated anyone lol) Reply

do we have the same friend? one day she hates celeb X (or w/e) and the next she worships them bc her boyfriend likes them, it's so annoying Reply

this hideous cunt Reply

Wow, she does look weirdly like Vanessa Bayer in that gif. I'm gonna miss her impressions on SNL. :\\\\ They were...prittycool. Reply

Vanessa's Miley impression was the best thing she ever did. I never got tired of it. And Miley was a really good sport about it. She gets points for that if nothing else.



I can't believe she has all these rationalizations for her behavior. Either she was going through a phase or phases, or she's just totally manufactured PR hype to sell records. Come on, man.



Her comment about Ariana is interesting in the way it reveals she returned a favor, rather than spontaneously wanting to be a part of the Manchester concert. I'm not an Ariana fan (can't stand her mush mouth mangling of lyrics), but she has really stepped up and tidbits about how she didn't hesitate to help Miley's charity is another good mark in her column. Reply

I didn't get the hair thing, but now I do. I've been dying my hair red, but I'm trying to get into this clean and whole mind, body, spirit thing while I get in touch with my religion and I'm thinking about doing the same and just having this awkward red on bottom and my natural blonde on top.



This era seems like a facade though. I still think the crazy, want to party Miley is deep down in there. As long as she's just transitioning from one stage to another and not putting away who she is for who she thinks she needs to be then I support this new era. W/e makes you and god happy girl Reply

Dealing with awkward roots for a while is definitely preferable to cutting it all off imo. I went the pixie route to grow out my natural color and it took TWO YEARS just for me to grow it back to shoulder length. I spent most of those two years wearing hats to hide my awkward mullet lol, never again! Reply

Wait, so wearing a tinsel wig and strap on dildo was nawt Miley just being Miley? What about her sippin' ~purp and wearing Jordan jerseys with Wiz Khalifa? Was it ALL a lie?! Reply

her highest calling was a text from wiz khalifa Reply

Omfg I love that video. And Joan of Arc kicked her ass, tbh. Reply

lol irl Reply

i'm dying at this entire comment omfg Reply

Does she not know what a phase is? Reply

she literally defined the word phase in that sentence right after saying she wasn't going through a phase I'm honestly cackling lmao Reply

i also feel her hair pain because i was growing out a bleach blonde pixie cut, but i'm a natural blonde, so it didn't look awful like miley. it looked natural...ish. Reply

Her speaking voice is fucking terrible. Unbearable. Reply

Mte Reply

And her singing voice Reply

It really is unbearable Reply

it sounds a lot like mine and ever since someone pointed that out to me I'm actively trying my best to completely change it lol Reply

We know what it is, Miley. You just have no excuse for that rat nest.



I really irrationally dislike everything to do with her mouth - her scratchy voice, her tongue, her never closing lips, her baby teeth Reply

I feel the same way lol.



And you forgot the constant stream of shit that comes out of her mouth too Reply

Truth, but that's rational hate. Reply

& what comes out of it. She's so blaaaahhh! Reply

Lol her voice bothers me so much and it seems Reply

lol same Reply

Yeah I say this a lot but she talks like she has too many teeth in her mouth. Reply

lmfao same Reply

Lmao Reply

She doesn't have baby teeth, she has giant teeth Reply

I honestly love her voice lol. It's so unique. NOBODY sound like her. Reply

girl doesn't know what magic is Reply

Has she always had such a ridiculous lisp? Like... it's not with her tongue lisp, it's like she doesn't open her mouth enough? WEIRD Reply

she's the human embodiment of yikes Reply

