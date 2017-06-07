Donald Glover is retiring "Childish Gambino"
- Basically during his Governors Ball set this weekend he said the next Gambino album will be the last
- Says Gambino is no longer "necessary"
- It's not really clear whether or not he's done with music or just the moniker but most are suspecting he's done with music entirely
source
So he might be "done" with this name or whatever, but I would bet money he will put out more music one day.
It damn sure is.
Lol
lmao his face in this gif
He consistent and talented.
That is disgusting. Particularly from the same ashy negro that has a long history of fetishizing light skin and asian women in general. It's gross and I ain't supporting that shit from yet another black man.
why is it called that anyway?? it seems unrelated to the song itself.
He's said some pretty problematic things in the past, which is why I stopped paying attention to him for a while. I like this new album and Atlanta, though, or else I would continue to ignore him.
“My sister has mental problems, but I use the word ‘r****d’ in my comedy. Do I love her any less? Would I go up to a mental ward and say: 'You’re idiots’? No. I would never do that, but sometimes saying r****d is funny, it’s a release.”
“I’d much rather have AIDS than a baby… They’re not that different, you guys… They’re both expensive. You have them for the rest of your life. They’re constant reminders of the mistakes you’ve made. And once you have them, you pretty much can only date other people who have them. What’s the difference?”
...are just a few examples.
But he is really talented
I hope he isnt giving up music because the internet is still one of my favorite albums.
or maybe that makes sense because they they're not old enough to see through the bullshit?