Donald Glover is retiring "Childish Gambino"

At least we got Redbone first.

And Me and Your Mama!

Obsessed with that song (the middle part) it's so groovy and sexy and vintage. I jam out. Want more of that sound



bye

okay but when is Atlanta coming back

Iirc it got pushed back until after he's done filming that Han Solo movie

I miss community so much

I'm assuming late 2018. But Idk.

thats so crazy to me. i understand he got star wars but thats a HUGE risk coming off a hot first season

I think he's gonna be one of those people who can't help but to constantly put out projects - look at all of the shit he has going on now!



So he might be "done" with this name or whatever, but I would bet money he will put out more music one day.

good. ashy ass motherfucker.

I just came to say that Redbone is a masterpiece

It damn sure is.

nooo i love his music

My bussy aches for his dick

Lol

lmao his face in this gif

Can he retire from everything next?

mte

please

i thought this meant his next album would be released under donald glover

But "Awaken, My Love!" is great.

Why do people here hate him? legit question.

He consistent and talented.

I mean...he literally named his damn song Redbone?



That is disgusting. Particularly from the same ashy negro that has a long history of fetishizing light skin and asian women in general. It's gross and I ain't supporting that shit from yet another black man.

every time that song comes around i feel flames out my ears. he got like ZERO shit for calling his song that. where the fuck were the articles and internet campaigns? there's not a lack of evidence for why that dude ain't shit. it's like i'm a crazy person!!

why is it called that anyway?? it seems unrelated to the song itself.



why is it called that anyway?? it seems unrelated to the song itself.

i'm sorry if i've been living under a rock but what is the significance of "redbone"?

Yes to everything. I didn't like him anyway but that just made me livid.

He's said some pretty problematic things in the past, which is why I stopped paying attention to him for a while. I like this new album and Atlanta, though, or else I would continue to ignore him.

he used to make a lot of rape jokes

He cancelled himself with his rape jokes and his Asian and mixed girl fetish.

"I think it's odd that you can't joke about rape, when people joke about murder all the time. A lot more people are dying than getting raped. I think it's a comedian's job to make everything funny. Nothing is off-limits."



"My sister has mental problems, but I use the word 'r****d' in my comedy. Do I love her any less? Would I go up to a mental ward and say: 'You're idiots'? No. I would never do that, but sometimes saying r****d is funny, it's a release."



"I'd much rather have AIDS than a baby… They're not that different, you guys… They're both expensive. You have them for the rest of your life. They're constant reminders of the mistakes you've made. And once you have them, you pretty much can only date other people who have them. What's the difference?"



...are just a few examples.

Bad jokes from 10 years ago I think? I'm not sure exactly.

But he is really talented

Rape and other problematic jokes, race fetishism among other things (and honestly he needs to be called out on that). I say that and acknowledge he's problematic af even having liked his music and acting.

Okay but the tracks he wrote for Atalanta are hot Im still waiting for Paperboy to drop.



I hope he isnt giving up music because the internet is still one of my favorite albums. Reply

The one he made for Justin Bieber was great and I wish it were real

he gives off this pseudo-intellectual, unbothered, granola vibe to his music projects which is odd to me when you consider most of his fans seem to be high schoolers.

or maybe that makes sense because they they're not old enough to see through the bullshit?

Plenty of adults buy it.

He's very popular among the universities I work around. I've seen his fans among a wide range of teens and adults.

