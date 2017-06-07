Gomez

Selena Gomez Has Amazing Breasts (First Week of June, Style Roundup)

Selena Gomez is back and killing it with her style this month! She has been busy hanging out with her friends and boyfriend (The Weeknd), doing interview after interview, visiting fans, and looking damn good while doing so.



Please note, the first set of photos may be NSFW due to thin fabric and flash photography. She looks great af though, so you may wanna bookmark this for later.

With Abel in New York City late at night, June 7







Attending The Weeknd's concert in New York City, June 6








5 outfits in New York City, June 5


The stylish monotone queen was on the Elvis Duran Show, where she talks about 13 Reasons Why season 2, being open about her mental health, writing 'Bad Liar', and her next single




- She needs her music to be an evolution, feels that she is starting over with each song
- "the second single is even more surprising than bad liar", "it's so fun"
•She also talked about answering a lot of questions in season two of 13 Reasons Why that came with the discussions. Says season 2 is "going into the revolution of where these characters are going" when asked about it, since season 1 is the entire book.
•Talks about feeling empowered and in a good mood after leaving Church over the weekend, "I haven't really been all over the place lately, and I that's kind of intentional. I think it's important to balance out where I am and, you know, I've been doing this for a really long time. And my sanity has meant everything to me, and a lot of that is my faith." Her vulnerability is where she gets her confidence, "I can't sit there and pretend that everything is good because I've done that for years and it doesn't really work out for me."







VIDEO: Teaching Selena how to be a radio host 🙈💕 #GomezUpdate pic.twitter.com/2DmrWVqa1v

— Selena Gomez News (@MyLifeIsSelG) June 5, 2017







New York City, June 4





3 outfits in New York City, June 3












Arrive in LA June 2





Sources: 1, 2, 3, 4
do you change your outfit 5 times a day ontd?
Tagged: , , , , , ,