Courtney Love Cobain goes in on Linda Sarsour

i love this gif Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol mte Max Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same.



With the way certain mods allow Islamophobia to run rampant here I won't be surprised by anything that happens.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Are you as bothered when people trash other religions or is it just Islam for you? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Such a perfect gif Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

is linda sarsour so well known that this exchange can be posted with absolutely no context? who tf is she? Reply

Thread

Link

She's a Muslim, Palestinian-American activist--- she worked on Bernie's campaign and I THINK serves on Our Revolution's board. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

okay but...i feel like that's not the reason she's being called "a vile disgrace to women and all mankind" tho

Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

She helped plan the Women's March but other than that I also have no clue what's happening here. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

was going to ask the same thing



the inciting incident would be important to include here Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She has also tweeted that Ayaan Hirsi Ali, a survivor of FGM and vocal critic of Islam, doesn't deserve her vagina or something disgusting like that



(And for the record I don't like Ayaan Hirsi Ali either but that is an awful thing to say) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Courtney is a fucking LEGEND! Reply

Thread

Link

i have no idea what's happening here but yes she is Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I agree. Queen. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's more famous for the legends shes fucked / married / gotten to write songs for her lbr





Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is she? Because I have no clue who she's fucked or what songs are written about her. I only know her from her music but is the other stuff well known? I mean, besides her being married to Kurt. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

that's part of it but nah she doesn't keep filling up concert halls for no reason, like her music stands on its own and was made with fantastic musicians. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is a scientific fact! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

and she always will be, no matter how nuts she gets. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mfte even the original post is a disaster so the comments will be.....well... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this post needs some context on wtf Linda Sarsour is Reply

Thread

Link

She's a Muslim, Palestinian-American activist--- she worked on Bernie's campaign and I THINK serves on Our Revolution's board. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Also helped organize the women's march. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol mte i have no idea who she is or what she did Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She helped plan the Women's March but other than that no fucking clue what this is about. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

As a progressive jew, Linda's recent popularity is... worrisome?



I feel like we, in general, do a competent job at highlighting the virulent anti-semitism of the right, but tend to come up WAY WAY short at calling out the clear anti-semites of the left (*cough* Jeremy Corbyn *cough*). Reply

Thread

Link

.... Are you suggesting her being anti-zionist is anti-semetic?? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

JFC.



She's openly advocated for Sharia Law... which is clearly incompatible with the /existence/ of Jews, not just the existence of a Jewish state. And also: many, many progressives use "anti-zionism" as a shield for their anti-semitism, it's easy to snuff out the difference, I've been dealing with it my entire adult life. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

A lot of people choose to pick up anti-zionism/pro-Palestine as a cause because it affords them the ability to be openly antisemitic. It's super gross. (saying this as a Pro-Palestine Jew btw - a lot of people have basically accused me of supporting genocide bc I ... practice my own religion?)



I have no comment about this situation in particular though. I don't know anything about her/her views (yet). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She says zionists can't be feminists. She supports the murderer of Jews. She is anti Semitic. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Linda Sarsour says "antisemitism is not systemic", but islamophobia is.



Is antisemitism systemic in your community @lsarsour? pic.twitter.com/7vSSEEcQi2 — Lalo Dagach (@LaloDagach) 28 avril 2017

As a black person, the way she uses black people to make her points make me sick. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't know what's going on with this woman but ita about Corbyn and the British left. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Honest question, how is Corbyn an anti-semite? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

It's hard cuz I want to participate but then she brings on people like rasmeah odeh she clearly doesn't care about Jewish suffering Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, I've seen too many people on the Left associate Zionism with blindly supporting Israel's policies, or even more broadly, that being Jewish = Zionism. There is a lot of criticism from Jews in America and indeed in Israel, about some of their policies towards Palestine. Lots of them want a just two state solution, returning of lands, etc. Indeed in the US lots of Rightwing non-Jews use Israel as a bludgeon against anyone, even Jews, who have problems with Israeli policies. It's fucked up.



There are lots of people in Israel who don't support Netanyahu in the same way there are lots of people in America didn't support Dubya or now Trump. Or British people who didn't support Cameron, or Canadians who didn't support Harper. Now as to how these horrible people keep getting elected? ugh. But assuming that people in a place are all like their fucked up leaders, is simplistic.



Linda seems to be one of those people who seem to conflate being for an Israeli state existing (which is Zionism), with supporting all of it's policies. Linda's said you can't be a feminist and be a Zionist, because the Israeli government is doing bad things to Palestinian women. Which by her "logic" she can't be an American and be a feminist because America is doing terrible things to women. She can't be feminist and Muslim, because some Muslim countries do terrible things to women. Yeah, not impressed with her thinking, frankly.



Edited at 2017-06-07 11:57 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Corbyn is an anti-semite? Can you fill me in as I don't read The Daily Mail. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i didn't know anything abt LS before the women's march...i'm confused. context? Reply

Thread

Link

In addition to supporting sharia she also advocated violence on a survivor of FGM and said she didn't deserve her vagina. Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah... her comments about Ayaan Hirsi Ali (who I often disagree with politically but respect as an important voice in general) were utterly disgusting... just totally unconscionable given her past trauma Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah she's said some messy things about Islam and Muslims but she didn't deserve that at all. Disgusting



Also she's toned down her rhetoric a ton, her last book was actually not that terrible though I still disagree that Islam is inherently more conservative/violent which she doesn't completely disavow Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Proof for both these claims? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I forgot about that. Gross. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





'But Abdul-Malik and 20 other Muslim leaders and intellectuals, including prominent activist Linda Sarsour, released a statement Monday evening, calling on the board “to immediately terminate Imam Shaker El Sayed’s contract. We cannot and will not stand for any Imam or Muslim leader who endorses human rights abuses antithetical to our beautiful faith.”



https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/act s-of-faith/wp/2017/06/05/virginia-mosque-e mbattled-after-imam-said-female-genital-m utilation-prevents-hypersexuality/?utm_t erm=.ebbbb1d241fb Oh hey OP. To follow up on our discussion before, Lindsa Sarsour is actually against FGM, so you can quit promoting that idea. A mosque in my local area had a controversy with this and she signed a statement AGAINST it and calling for the Imam to be terminated:'But Abdul-Malik and 20 other Muslim leaders and intellectuals, including prominent activist Linda Sarsour, released a statement Monday evening, calling on the board “to immediately terminate Imam Shaker El Sayed’s contract. We cannot and will not stand for any Imam or Muslim leader who endorses human rights abuses antithetical to our beautiful faith.” Reply

Thread

Link

There's a case in Detroit right now about a doctor performing FGM on a little girl here in the states. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah she just mocks victims... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Maybe only specific victims? Ya know, the ones how deserve it? Who don't deserve to be women anymore? (like the screenshots above prove).



Which also let me say, having a vagina does not equal being a woman. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

why is this happening Reply

Thread

Link

What the HELL is this zero context post? If you have a legitimate criticism of Linda post some actual quotes of hers. All I have ever seen her do is stand up to injustice and bigotry? Reply

Thread

Link

The taking vaginas away part is harsh, but if wishing somebody would get their ass whooped is problematic we literally all are. Ayaan Hirsi Ali, although I think what happened to her is horrific, is terrible. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link







Here's her defending Saudi Arabia's women's rights







Edited at 2017-06-07 08:30 pm (UTC) Here's her defending Saudi Arabia's women's rights Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Because the OP hates Muslims. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

there are progressive religious people, but books and belief systems that are thousands of years old are bound to be pretty fucked.



cant recall who said it or where it came from, but the idea that secular people view women's bodies as public property, and religious people view our bodies as private property is pretty spot on.



we lose either way. Reply

Thread

Link

I had no idea she was problematic? Reply

Thread

Link

imo, it's a very nuanced problematic so, opinions may vary. I'm interested in learning more about the different viewpoints in this post honestly. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





for god's sake sttttoopppp using that word. She's being accused of very specific things and we have words for them. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

man this post could be a huge mess

Reply

Thread

Link

lmao it is and it didnt even start yet Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

welp i'm ducking out Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, I'm going to homer bush my way out of this one. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

team nobody Reply

Thread

Link

Is that you in your icon? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link