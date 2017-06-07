Courtney Love Cobain goes in on Linda Sarsour
You're a vile disgrace to women and all mankind @lsarsour— Courtney Love Cobain (@Courtney) 7 juin 2017
Linda uses "Play the victim".
It's not very effective.
.@courtney trying to make a name for herself amongst Trump supporters I guess. Denying a woman justice who was brutally beaten.— Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) 7 juin 2017
Ok I made my point and I supported it with evidence and now here you are mudslinging. Disgusting— Courtney Love Cobain (@Courtney) 7 juin 2017
Linda uses "Bring up black people".
It's not very effective.
Would you also support the Columbus OH Police Department who still hasn't fired an officer who kicked a handcuffed Black man on video?— Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) 7 juin 2017
Don't drag in another race related incident or possible on going problem to support the fact you're just inciting anti American rhetoric— Courtney Love Cobain (@Courtney) 7 juin 2017
Also, notable ex-muslim activist Yasmine Mohammed gives her two cents.
No. Ppl attack her because of her vile IDEAS not her IDENTITY. I'm an Arab woman from a Muslim family-Linda is a liar and a fraud. #GetWoke— Yasmine Mohammed (@ConfessionsExMu)7 juin 2017
Do you find pro-Sharia advocates progressive, ONTD?
With the way certain mods allow Islamophobia to run rampant here I won't be surprised by anything that happens.
the inciting incident would be important to include here
(And for the record I don't like Ayaan Hirsi Ali either but that is an awful thing to say)
I feel like we, in general, do a competent job at highlighting the virulent anti-semitism of the right, but tend to come up WAY WAY short at calling out the clear anti-semites of the left (*cough* Jeremy Corbyn *cough*).
She's openly advocated for Sharia Law... which is clearly incompatible with the /existence/ of Jews, not just the existence of a Jewish state. And also: many, many progressives use "anti-zionism" as a shield for their anti-semitism, it's easy to snuff out the difference, I've been dealing with it my entire adult life.
I have no comment about this situation in particular though. I don't know anything about her/her views (yet).
There are lots of people in Israel who don't support Netanyahu in the same way there are lots of people in America didn't support Dubya or now Trump. Or British people who didn't support Cameron, or Canadians who didn't support Harper. Now as to how these horrible people keep getting elected? ugh. But assuming that people in a place are all like their fucked up leaders, is simplistic.
Linda seems to be one of those people who seem to conflate being for an Israeli state existing (which is Zionism), with supporting all of it's policies. Linda's said you can't be a feminist and be a Zionist, because the Israeli government is doing bad things to Palestinian women. Which by her "logic" she can't be an American and be a feminist because America is doing terrible things to women. She can't be feminist and Muslim, because some Muslim countries do terrible things to women. Yeah, not impressed with her thinking, frankly.
Also she's toned down her rhetoric a ton, her last book was actually not that terrible though I still disagree that Islam is inherently more conservative/violent which she doesn't completely disavow
'But Abdul-Malik and 20 other Muslim leaders and intellectuals, including prominent activist Linda Sarsour, released a statement Monday evening, calling on the board “to immediately terminate Imam Shaker El Sayed’s contract. We cannot and will not stand for any Imam or Muslim leader who endorses human rights abuses antithetical to our beautiful faith.”
Which also let me say, having a vagina does not equal being a woman.
Here's her defending Saudi Arabia's women's rights
cant recall who said it or where it came from, but the idea that secular people view women's bodies as public property, and religious people view our bodies as private property is pretty spot on.
we lose either way.