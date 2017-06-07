THE POWER wins the 2017 Baileys Women's Prize for Fiction!
The Baileys Prize for Women's Fiction is the UK’s most prestigious annual book award for fiction written by a woman. This year's winner was announced today: Naomi Alderman's feminist dystopian novel THE POWER.
In The Power the world is a recognisable place: there's a rich Nigerian kid who larks around the family pool; a foster girl whose religious parents hide their true nature; a local American politician; a tough London girl from a tricky family. But something vital has changed, causing their lives to converge with devastating effect. Teenage girls now have immense physical power - they can cause agonising pain and even death. And, with this small twist of nature, the world changes utterly.
This extraordinary novel by Naomi Alderman is not only a gripping story of how the world would change if power was in the hands of women but also exposes, with breath-taking daring, our contemporary world.
The Power has been out in the UK since last year, but will be released in the US on October 10. It is being adapted for a TV series by Sister Pictures, co-producer of hit ITV crime drama Broadchurch. Alderman, who will write the screenplay, has said the series would "expand" on the stories told in her novel.
And here is Naomi Alderman, winner of the 2017 #BaileysPrize, with her Bessie award!
I'm so happy!!! This book is amazing, ONTD. What are you reading?
I'm currently reading The Woman Who Wasn't There and this book ENRAGES me. I want to throw the book across the room and also find this woman so I could slap her in the face. I can't believe she had the gall to do everything she did. It's despicable, honestly.
On the other hand, reading REAL firsthand accounts of those who survived the 9/11 attacks is heartbreaking.
I watched the documentary and this bitch has to be insane.
I've never read "The Woman Who Wasn't There" but your comments make me want to (I'd probably have the same reaction as you.)
But for real...I try to read for an hour before bed every day but I often find myself reading throughout the day as well.
I also read a ton on my computer. I zoom through books online.
Besides that, often before sleeping or on weekends i find some time to read.
there are a few things i'd change but overall it is so fucking good
I'm currently reading American War, which I like so far but I'm not far enough in to tell if I like the writing/story so much as am intrigued by the "facts" of the historical background. Last week I read The Wonder and Killers of the Flower Moon which enraged me (great book).
i loved american war
i'm reading once and for all too! <3
I think I'm going to tackle The Changeroom after this one.
That's exactly how I feel. I need to know what's going on and that makes it so compulsively readable.
Picking up steam in Middlesex. And just finished a chapter about rice cookers in Consider the fork.
I'm currently reading some greek classics I've borrowed from the library and I just finished The Foxhole Court series, which I surprisingly liked lol
After I finish with my exams (hopefully) this week I'll start very beautiful hardcover copy of Victor von Valk's Dead Poles of Siberia. The book had been banned for 25 years in my country, was republished last year and it became a hit.
& that's quite something, wow!
I'm also reading Hey Whipple, Squeeze This which is evidently /the/ book to read regarding advertising and was assigned as a textbook in one of my ad classes but I never read it (until now, after graduating ¯\_(ツ)_/¯). It is definitely way more interesting than I expected. I kind of regret not reading it when it was assigned.
Have you ever done the combined reading of AFFC and ADWD? I think I'm going to try that this time around.