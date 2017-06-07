THE POWER wins the 2017 Baileys Women's Prize for Fiction!

Well, she's adorable. Maybe I'll read this at some point.



I'm currently reading The Woman Who Wasn't There and this book ENRAGES me. I want to throw the book across the room and also find this woman so I could slap her in the face. I can't believe she had the gall to do everything she did. It's despicable, honestly.

On the other hand, reading REAL firsthand accounts of those who survived the 9/11 attacks is heartbreaking.

Is the book the same as the documentary? I'm assuming it's about the woman who claimed she was there during September 11th?

Yea. I haven't seen the doc but it's written by the Robin Fisher and the guy who did the doc. I want to watch it after I'm done.

Glad you're enjoying my rec.

I'm also reading the woman who wasn't there! (almost, i only read one book at a time so i have to finish the one i'm reading before that. but it's in my room!)

I watched the documentary and this bitch has to be insane.



I watched the documentary and this bitch has to be insane. Reply

I definitely want to read this novel too, it looks really good and I'm glad it won.



I've never read "The Woman Who Wasn't There" but your comments make me want to (I'd probably have the same reaction as you.) Reply

nothing, i don't read books! how do all of you guys find the time to read so much?

I don't have a life.



But for real...I try to read for an hour before bed every day but I often find myself reading throughout the day as well. Reply

i read a lot more since i got a kindle

+1



I also read a ton on my computer. I zoom through books online. Reply

same

Same, one of my best buys this year

long-ass commute on public transport

it's what I do for fun. reading and going to the gym I guess. sometimes I read on the treadmill, if it's a book I'm really into

On my way to work and to home, I take the subway and read there.



Besides that, often before sleeping or on weekends i find some time to read.

I'm lucky to have a job where I can read when it's slow.

Brr, what's life like that like. And didn't you recently became a parent? Aren't you going to read to the child?

Edited at 2017-06-07 08:33 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-06-07 08:33 pm (UTC) Reply

I just read whenever. I read on my walk to work, on my lunch, on my way home, in the bath, anytime I'm alone at home.

I read quickly and read when I have long stretches of downtime (commutes to work, lunch breaks, bedtime reading, etc).

i commute. and i'm very alone.

I have down-time at work some days, so I'll read/be on my phone part of the time.

I try to read whenever I can even if it's just for ten minutes and for a little bit before I go to bed

Honestly, you have to make time. Reading is one of those things where it's so easy to say "I don't have the time for it," but once you start carrying a book with you and looking for moments to open it, you'll find tons of opportunities! Anytime you're waiting in line, waiting for a class to start, waiting for a friend at a restaurant, on public transit, etc. I sometimes read at work when I'm running a process on my computer and I just need to wait for it to finish - the process literally takes a minute, but I can still read a decent amount! Although it helps if you're a fast reader/able to keep track of what's happening in the book, lol.

YES. i read this recently and it's electrifying (lol)



there are a few things i'd change but overall it is so fucking good Reply

That sounds really interesting, adding it to my Goodreads list.



I'm currently reading American War, which I like so far but I'm not far enough in to tell if I like the writing/story so much as am intrigued by the "facts" of the historical background. Last week I read The Wonder and Killers of the Flower Moon which enraged me (great book). Reply

are you another book of the month subscriber?

i loved american war



i loved american war Reply

haha yes, my cousin gave me a three month membership for xmas and i ended up liking it.

haha same! I wished that I was more familiar with the geography/history of the US to appreciate the ways the map was changed/divided up when I read that! a big part of the intrigue was seeing how everything went down. I liked the documents more than the story at times, I feel you.

love that cover

if you like YA/romance, be sure to pick up When Dimple Met Rishi by Sandhya Menon! it's out now and it's SUPER CUTE

I wanna read ittttt

I just got it! I can't wait to read it.

ohhhh it's already on my to-read list, I can't wait to start it!

I had an ARC of this. I will definitely be reading it soon.

I will add that to my GoodReads list!

I have it on hold at the library!!

this thread makes me so happy bc ahhh so many ppl want to read it :3

This was a great book !!

I just started the new Sarah Dessen book because I need something light after finishing You by Caroline Kepnes. That book was so fucking unsettling.

Oh man, wasn't it? I felt sick the entire time I was reading it.

i tried reading that but i hated the 2nd person perspective.



i'm reading once and for all too! <3 Reply

omg I just looked it up and the hopeless romantic in me that wants to meet ppl in a bookstore would be ruined reading this. I can see this really creeping me out.

I started Authority by Jeff VanderMeer today, the second book in the Southern Reach trilogy. I ended the first book so confused, now I'm almost halfway through this one and I'm still ?????? I don't even know if I like them, it's all very confusing.

I think I'm going to tackle The Changeroom after this one.



I think I'm going to tackle The Changeroom after this one. Reply

I liked authority less than the first, but it crept me out more, or like.. in a more traditional way? I still need to know what the fuck is going on though, so I have to get the third one.

It's very creepy in a different way than Annihilation. The facelessness and endlessness of bureaucracy is just so disconcerting.



That's exactly how I feel. I need to know what's going on and that makes it so compulsively readable. Reply

Reading a Dutch book right now, mixing up two time lines and making me angry about men in both of them. It's lovely written though, makes me look at the country in a different way.



Picking up steam in Middlesex. And just finished a chapter about rice cookers in Consider the fork.



Edited at 2017-06-07 08:46 pm (UTC) Reply

i'm trying to decide what to read next.....it's going to be a novel for sure since i'm finally done with the nonfiction stuff i had laying around (aside from tom bryant's mcr biography which i am veeeery slowly making my way through) but idk what

And I love the sound of this winner, so definitely adding.

oh this book sounds very interesting! adding it on my list



I'm currently reading some greek classics I've borrowed from the library and I just finished The Foxhole Court series, which I surprisingly liked lol Reply

Last week I read White Hot, the second book in Ilona Andrews's Hidden Legacy series, and didn't like it very much. I love pretty much everything from the author but not this series.



After I finish with my exams (hopefully) this week I'll start very beautiful hardcover copy of Victor von Valk's Dead Poles of Siberia. The book had been banned for 25 years in my country, was republished last year and it became a hit. Reply

good luck with exams!



& that's quite something, wow! Reply

still slogging through A Game of Thrones - this is my 3rd re-read of ASOIAF and for some reason AGOT always takes me the longest. Friday marks two months since I started and I'm determined to finish it by them (<200 pages to go!)



I'm also reading Hey Whipple, Squeeze This which is evidently /the/ book to read regarding advertising and was assigned as a textbook in one of my ad classes but I never read it (until now, after graduating ¯\_(ツ)_/¯). It is definitely way more interesting than I expected. I kind of regret not reading it when it was assigned. Reply

That's really surprising!! I zoomed through AGOT when I first read it and on my reread! AFFC and ADWD are the ones that are a huge slog for me. I didn't even bother reading them again...I stopped after ASOS on my reread bc I just did not have the energy to go through those books again lol.

