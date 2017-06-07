ranveer

THE POWER wins the 2017 Baileys Women's Prize for Fiction!


The Baileys Prize for Women's Fiction is the UK’s most prestigious annual book award for fiction written by a woman. This year's winner was announced today: Naomi Alderman's feminist dystopian novel THE POWER.

In The Power the world is a recognisable place: there's a rich Nigerian kid who larks around the family pool; a foster girl whose religious parents hide their true nature; a local American politician; a tough London girl from a tricky family. But something vital has changed, causing their lives to converge with devastating effect. Teenage girls now have immense physical power - they can cause agonising pain and even death. And, with this small twist of nature, the world changes utterly.

This extraordinary novel by Naomi Alderman is not only a gripping story of how the world would change if power was in the hands of women but also exposes, with breath-taking daring, our contemporary world.

The Power has been out in the UK since last year, but will be released in the US on October 10. It is being adapted for a TV series by Sister Pictures, co-producer of hit ITV crime drama Broadchurch. Alderman, who will write the screenplay, has said the series would "expand" on the stories told in her novel.






I'm so happy!!! This book is amazing, ONTD. What are you reading?
