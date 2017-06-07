aesthetic hoe

Liam Payne presents James Corden with the Man of the Year award (@ Glamour Women of the Year Awards)



LIAM
• Liam says it's amazing to share a room with some of the most inspirational women in the world and that James is one of his dearest friends and that he has known him for his whole career.

• Lists James' accomplishments.

• Makes fun of James' One Direction / boy band obsession. Quotes embarrassing lyrics from James' former boy band "Insatiable" (and makes a Zayn joke while he's at it).


JAMES
• Says he has a special connection to Glamour: "I was thinking today that when I hosted this thing, it was the first thing I'd ever hosted in my life. And I remember thinking afterwards, 'I rather enjoyed that', and now that is part of my life and I'm very, very honoured to be back here."

• Thanks the women in his live including his wife Julia Carey, his daughter, mum, sister, agent and Gavin & Stacey's Ruth Jones.

• "The truth is, wearing that t-shirt on that magazine, it didn't even occur to me that it would be anything that would even be considered as brave, because I don't think it should be. I long for the day when it isn't a time where we talk about women's rights or equality or any of those things, and it would just be a matter of fact of the world that we're living in."

The cover he's referring to:


sources: 1, 2
are you into boy bands?
do you think men should be rewarded for not being sexist assholes, ONTD?
  • Current Music: ironic – alanis morissette
Tagged: , , ,