Liam Payne presents James Corden with the Man of the Year award (@ Glamour Women of the Year Awards)

i don't see the point in awarding men at the woman of the year awards. unless said man has done something to help further equality for women, then i'm not really buying it. honor an activist.



idk much about corden, but i'm not entirely sure what he's done for women other than be supportive?



mte men need accolade for every single thing they do, even things that they don't. Reply

men should be rewarded for nothing Reply

why do u think Corden is getting one Reply

"man of the year"? k... Reply

its like when guys get applauded for helping plan their weddings. uhhh its a day for BOTH of you, come on. Reply

lol Reply

the new justin bieber which is just rehashed old bieber, how lazy liam Reply

Kinda looks like a rougher version of Gordon Ramsey Reply

lmao it is not possible to look rougher than ramsay Reply

thamn thaddy Reply

what is he trying with that expression. he needs to stop. Reply

lmao Reply

Why did this photo remind me of Adam Duritz? Reply

My hair doesn't even look that bad after a weekend of oil treatment. Reply

my god he's so fucking ugly Reply

you could land a plane on his forehead Reply

Cute but no @ that hair



Bring the buzz cut back, Lime! Reply

screaming at him purposely leaving the house with his hair like that Reply

Wow.. didnt take long for the "seething" comments Reply

it didn't even occur to me that it would be anything that would even be considered as brave



he knew that jfc the standards for men are set so fucking low Reply

James Corden seems decent enough but IDK why he's getting an award at an award event for women. Reply

Liam needs to get off the coke tbh Reply

Wait, why does the man of year get the cover for the Women's awards?! That's fucked up. Reply

as a man, he is entitled! disgusting Reply

i guess it's sort of like how GQ does 'men of the year' and awards one 'woman of the year' as well. Reply

Does she get the cover? Reply

there's 4 covers Reply

https://www.instagram.com/glamouruk/ someone correct me if I'm wrong, but I think there are a few different covers for July, so Corden gets one, but so do Nicole Kidman, Amy Poehler and Winnie Harlon. Reply

Amy Poehler, Nicole Kidman and Winnie Harlow have covers too. Reply

iconicly cute gif Reply

LoL, it's such a great GIF! Reply

Like he doesn't already love himself enough. Reply

Is it like Time? They just stick the person I've had to tolerate the most this year on the front? Reply

What the hell has this bowl of sour cream and his big head done for women Reply

