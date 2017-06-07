Liam Payne presents James Corden with the Man of the Year award (@ Glamour Women of the Year Awards)
LIAM
• Liam says it's amazing to share a room with some of the most inspirational women in the world and that James is one of his dearest friends and that he has known him for his whole career.
• Lists James' accomplishments.
• Makes fun of James' One Direction / boy band obsession. Quotes embarrassing lyrics from James' former boy band "Insatiable" (and makes a Zayn joke while he's at it).
JAMES
• Says he has a special connection to Glamour: "I was thinking today that when I hosted this thing, it was the first thing I'd ever hosted in my life. And I remember thinking afterwards, 'I rather enjoyed that', and now that is part of my life and I'm very, very honoured to be back here."
• Thanks the women in his live including his wife Julia Carey, his daughter, mum, sister, agent and Gavin & Stacey's Ruth Jones.
• "The truth is, wearing that t-shirt on that magazine, it didn't even occur to me that it would be anything that would even be considered as brave, because I don't think it should be. I long for the day when it isn't a time where we talk about women's rights or equality or any of those things, and it would just be a matter of fact of the world that we're living in."
The cover he's referring to:
sources: 1, 2
are you into boy bands?
do you think men should be rewarded for not being sexist assholes, ONTD?
idk much about corden, but i'm not entirely sure what he's done for women other than be supportive?
Bring the buzz cut back, Lime!
he knew that jfc the standards for men are set so fucking low
