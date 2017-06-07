Handmaid's Tale 1x09 Roundup/discussion post

this ep was SO MUCH better than last week's (nick-centric) episode, imo. the plot finally started moving along again!! Reply

Thread

Link

I hope next week we finally get Moira's backstory Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

next week's is the finale, right? i think it might stick with june... but i hope i'm wrong! i want to know more about moira. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I suspect they might be saving that until next season. idk. we'll see. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm hoping for aunt lydia's backstory. wtf is up with her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Don't let the bastards get ya down

Turn it around with another round

-Cheers, Rihanna Reply

Thread

Link

damn I've fallen behind Reply

Thread

Link

I got to see the finale through work and I'm dying for S2 now more than ever. I need to finish the book to see if I get more answers lol. Reply

Thread

Link

I've seen some articles/comments about how the show was great until it went downhill fast. Is that true? Reply

Thread

Link

The first three eps were the best even though they had some issues, not coincidentally because they followed the book the closest.



I don't know about downhill, but the other eps haven't been as strong. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mmm the first 3 eps were amazing. next 3 were good. then episodes 7 and 8 did a weird swerve i wasn't expecting (went way off-book, IMO). but 9 was really good and i'm very eager to see the season finale! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i think it's worth watching the entire thing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It started great, then got meh, then flat out sucked during the weird episodes about the men. I haven't seen this one yet but hopefully it's better again. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's better this week Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i enjoyed the episodes where some backstory is told about two male characters. mostly bc i enjoy watching how things formed and how ppl got sucked into that world. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've thoroughly enjoyed the entire series. I haven't found any of it boring or pointless like apparently a lot of other people have? Sure, there's slow moments, but that's a given in any drama. You have to pay attention! Lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Tbh I think the format exacerbated the issues. They released the three strongest all at once to binge, then after that on a weekly basis which made the less compelling/more filler episodes stand out more. I think they'd have been better off doing it weekly from the start and build the hype a little more gradually Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol well i stand alone that i liked the episodes about the men because it showed more of the world they lived in an im kind of obsessed with it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's all happening in the next episode. I haven't seen the preview yet but someone who has seen it describes some of the late book events happening.





Obligatory kill Waterford comment. Ewwwww at him in the hotel room. Reply

Thread

Link

They've made him even grosser than I did in my head reading the book Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So I just started reading the book this week (I'm only about 40 pages in at this point). If I were to want to watch and read along, like at the same time. Would this be possible? Do any of you who have also read the book have recommendations for the chapters and episodes that kind of match up (i.e. watch episodes 1 and 2 after you've finished chapter 10, that kind of thing)? Reply

Thread

Link

It's suuuuuper out of order, I would recommend reading the book first if you don't want to be spoiled. The first three eps use up a lot of material that comes in like, the first 80% of the book. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ahh okay, thank you! I'm hoping to be able to finish the book in the next couple of weeks so I can start watching the show. I've been intrigued, and have wanted to read the book for ages but never got around to it. Figured now is as good a time as any. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

this ep was really good, I love seeing Moria again. fucking Waterford needs to die Reply

Thread

Link

so is this a one season show or what? Reply

Thread

Link

They already renewed it for season 2. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's been renewed for Season 2 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Started binging it the past weekend with my boyfriend and hated the Jezebel episode so much. The whole show is so panic inducing and turned us both off from sex for a few days after watching all eight episodes. Signed up for the free trial of HULU just for this. Do the episodes air at midnight like on Netflix or different times depending on your location?



Excellent show. This and The Leftovers has been exquisite!! Reply

Thread

Link

I was so let down by the Jezebel episode, I think most people were looking forward to the June-Moira scenes and then to have nick be the focus of the episode sucked. I feel like the rape scenes have gotten more disturbing as the show has gone on and u really notice it in Jezebels Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

idk I feel like Nick was probably meant to be the center but June and Moira reuniting totally outshined it lol. I feel like it was a "here's what happened to this guy bye" rather than the one about her husband. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The Leftovers! I don't have the words for how incredible this show was. Really hope they get some Emmy love this year Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

it's usually available on hulu after midnight ET! sometimes it doesn't show up on the new episodes thing but you can find it on the show page Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Still haven't seen episode 7 and 8. I'm just not interested in Luke and Nick AT ALL. Are they worth watching?



Edited at 2017-06-07 07:18 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I felt the same and it seems like everyone else here did too. I think it's worth watching just to understand what's going on, plus Moira's half-assed story is in ep 8 and what happens to Luke is kind of interesting. Really over Nick, though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They are both worth watching, 8 more than 7 because it advances June's story even with all the Nick stuff. I feel like the Luke episode would have worked better if they would have split it up into several smaller pieces. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes. It was done really well imo, it didn't really deviate from the main point of this show which is the story of the women. Luke's story explains what happens even from before they run away (a little before anyway) and Nick's backstory tied well into the episode in the sense that you see his emotional attachment to June, in a way, and why he's concerned. Idk it didn't feel like they were making it ABOUT the men, but how their stories serve June's. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i agree. i dont get why people hated them. i like seeing stuff from the mens perspective too, because it just expands on gilead which is one of the most interesting parts of the whole thing for me Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

This episode was so stressful. Definitely better than the last two, though. Reply

Thread

Link

Janine becoming Ofdaniel and the bed scene were hard to watch. Do we know how many episodes this season will have? Reply

Thread

Link

Just one more Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

thank you! i think there is enough material for another season! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] Janine :( They wouldn't even let her have death. I also worry for her poor bb girl with the way the wife is handling her. Any predictions for the last episode? I think it is pretty clear Serena Joy will find out nad I am slo sure June is pregnant Reply

Thread

Link





[ spoiler ] i also think that june will be pregnant in the finale, but i'm hoping that they handle it well. right now the cliche thing would be to have her try to struggle with the resistance some more, find out at the very end about her pregnancy, smash cut to credits, and have us deal with that cliffhanger until the next season, but i am HOPING it's done better than that....



this is just me thinking aloud though. i haven't seen any of the "next time on the handmaid's tale" type of previews yet. let's see if i can do a spoiler cut... i always suck at thesethis is just me thinking aloud though. i haven't seen any of the "next time on the handmaid's tale" type of previews yet. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] I just hope they'll spare us a love triangle in season 2 but who am I kidding? It's TV and love triangles are like catnip to show runners. Ugh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

find out nad? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Aunt Lydia and Janine's relationship is really interesting. I wish there had been an episode from her POV. I'm curious how a true believer sees all of this rape and death. Reply

Thread

Link