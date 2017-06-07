Handmaid's Tale 1x09 Roundup/discussion post
Let's talk about the #HandmaidsTale https://t.co/9llOejE9Ns— Vulture (@vulture) June 7, 2017
- This is one of the more bracing episodes
- Seems to be a bridge between the beginning of the season and where the show will be headed in season 2
- less boring than the episodes about Nick and Luke or whatever her husband's name was (idr and idc)
The Handmaid’s Tale season 1, episode 9: “The Bridge” stares into the face of death — and beyond https://t.co/2yQgkxfzn2 pic.twitter.com/zbQYtQ3fwW— one Vox (@oneVoxdotcom) June 7, 2017
Here's what that "Handmaid's Tale" phrase actually means: https://t.co/PpAJ8N1ebk pic.twitter.com/1wmvtXMT06— Refinery29 UK (@Refinery29UK) June 5, 2017
^ for if you're not sure what "Nolite te bastardes carborundorum" means
thoughts on this week's episode?
I don't know about downhill, but the other eps haven't been as strong.
Obligatory kill Waterford comment. Ewwwww at him in the hotel room.
Excellent show. This and The Leftovers has been exquisite!!
[spoiler]i also think that june will be pregnant in the finale, but i'm hoping that they handle it well. right now the cliche thing would be to have her try to struggle with the resistance some more, find out at the very end about her pregnancy, smash cut to credits, and have us deal with that cliffhanger until the next season, but i am HOPING it's done better than that....
this is just me thinking aloud though. i haven't seen any of the "next time on the handmaid's tale" type of previews yet.