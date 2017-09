wtf this show is back..damn i'm slow Reply

I know the guy in the thumbnail's character is gay. Is there hot gay sex in this show? Should I watch? Reply

Deran had a boyfriend on the dl. There was one sex scene but it was super dark and it was over after the first thrust but we did get to see some naked ass. In another scene Deran is getting a blowjob and his nephew walked in, he freaked out and beat up his bf to prove his ~hetero-ness~. when he tried to apologize to his bf the bf told him to fuck off because everything they do together is always on Deran's terms.



So thats all for now. Reply

DAMN girl I didn't ask for SPOILERS I just asked if there was SEX but lmao ok. Reply

If that was the only reason you wanted to watch then I just saved you 11 hours of your life.



Edited at 2017-06-07 06:56 pm (UTC) Reply

i'm mad as fuck that they have completely forgotten he's gay this season. Reply

How have they forgotten about about it? We're only two eps in and his ex is coming back this season. Wouldn't be surprised if his whole "going straight" (no pun) thing with the bar is an attempt at winning back his ex. Reply

it's only been two episodes lol calm down and Adrien (his ex) is in season 2 Reply

I see the commercials for this and I'm like "season 2? I didn't even know there was season 1" Reply

thought that was a Hanson brother in the video still Reply

yesss episode 2 was so much better than the premiere! i am so relieved! Reply

I forgot about this show. Need a reminder to watch the new season Reply

I really like this show but I wish I could just have self control to binge the entire season. I cannot stand any of the characters tho Reply

I love this crazy show sfm Reply

Been meaning to watch this Reply

