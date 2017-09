lol this was cute. I really like her new album - it feels so stripped down and raw and emotional. Reply

I saw Feist last week in Cambridge. Her performance was transcendent and her voice is studio quality in person. It's my second time seeing her (last time was her Metals tour in 2012) and she's just so perfectly charming and sweet. One of my all time fav musicians. If you get a chance to see her, I HIGHLY RECOMMEND IT! Reply

That's great to hear. Seeing her in a couple of hours for the first time!! Reply

She's seriously one of those acts that are 1000x more amazing live. You'll love it :) Reply

I used to stan ha and still listen to Let It Die and Metals occasionally, I need to check out this new album. She looks great Reply

I did enjoy her new album. It exceeded expectations. Gotta remember to watch this when I get home Reply

I remember being obsessed with her when I was in high school, during the "1234" time. I still listen to that album, actually. I'll have to check this new album. Reply

let it die + the reminder are amazing



i never got into metals and i feel like pleasure sounds like metals :((( i'm sad Reply

same! wanted to get into metals but i couldn't Reply

